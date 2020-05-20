 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Semi hauling 40k pounds of noodles overturns in Nashville. No word if it was a Mac truck   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Weird Hal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cheeses took the wheel.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make some mac n cheese, stir in a can of no-bean chili and some sriracha sauce in a casserole dish, top with plain ole 'Murican cheese, and bake for 15 mins to get the cheese all bubbly, and you've got a meal fit for kings and couch potatoes alike.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pretty gouda headline.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ramen speed!
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
udon farked up now
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Canuckistan we have 'Kraft Dinner' truc-
okay, I'll STFU now if you insist.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
There's a country song in there somewhere.
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's a lawsuit pho sure.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hey, another cheesy pun thread! And to think I almost pasta this one by.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
mutteringretreat.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh the huge manicotti!
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Boooooo!!!
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
These huge trucks need to stay out of the ziti during rush hour.
 
stuffy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

If it was this krap. Nothing of value was lost.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Are the bananas okay?
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 252x410]
If it was this krap. Nothing of value was lost.


Aye, just another chemical spill.
 
Prevailing Wind [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
RIP

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This thread is spiralling out of control. The mods are asleep at the wheels. Cheesus, Fark is a shell of what it used to be.
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It all rolled out the truck and onto the road. It wasn't a farfalle.
 
