(Boing Boing)   How do you say "Knuckle Sandwich" in Mandarin
11
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When 69 you are, too old you will admit.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This guy is only an amateur because the Chinese government really dislikes that he has made it his mission to show up fauxjitsu across China. He has a solid background in traditional Chinese arts, and MMA, and he challenges supposed "Masters" of arts that make some fairly incredible claims. Like those who proclaim that they can knock a man to the ground without touching them. Or other fake kung fu masters. If I remember right, THIS fight was his second that day, having already knocked a Wing Chun master out.

Xu Xiaodong has made it his mission to take on fakes and foolers, and unfortunately, he's run afoul of the Chinese government because of it, because they want to preserve the reputation of their martial arts community, even IF it does help foster imposters and fakes. He has paid thousands of dollars in fines, he's had his travel papers revoked, and is generally considered a huge pain in the ass by the government who would rather he didn't go around beating the snot out of icons of traditional values. And yet, he keeps knocking out those who teach the "dim mak" the f*ck out. Or those who claim they can kiai opponents to the ground.

Xu Xiaodong is in his 40s. He came to MMA later in his career, and he's far from being at his absolute prime to go up against supposed masters who've trained their entire lives. He is just a guy who thinks that Chinese Martial arts needs to learn from, and incorporate techniques from across the globe. Oddly enough, Bruce Lee got into some trouble for pretty much doing the same thing, but Xu doesn't have a movie career and millions of fans to mitigate the response.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you say "Knuckle Sandwich" in Mandarin

Isn't that Wednesday special no. 2 at the deli?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When a real martial artist bumps in to Bullshido the results are often comical.

There are many videos on you tube BTW
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I never knew Tai Chi was also a violent sport.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
No I said I was a chai tea master. Easy mistake, really.
 
Dumski [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Filmed with a potato I see. Also isn't tai chi a demonstration martial art? Certainly don't see these guys in actual fights much.
No chance for 'master' if he can't block a punch.
 
elgrancerdo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He must say it at least a couple of times, for all we know.
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Action starts at 2:05.  It ends at about 2:45.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
he got owned
 
Arkanaut
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: How do you say "Knuckle Sandwich" in Mandarin

Isn't that Wednesday special no. 2 at the deli?


If I'm running a Chinese restaurant selling pork knuckle sandwiches, I might call it 肘子包
 
