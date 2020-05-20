 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   'Hot' Russian nurse just trying to entertain the dying in male-only ward now faces a sacking for wearing just 'lingerie' beneath her highly transparent PPE gear   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
    More: Giggity  
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh my, I didn't realize you could see through the PPE!
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"She told bosses at Tula Regional Clinical Hospital that she did not realise the PPE she wore when treating Covid-19 patients on a male ward was transparent."


The Emperor's PPE.
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There's no contract tracing in the champagne room.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If that's considered 'lingerie' in Russia, no wonder they're so repressed.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And a photographer just happened to get a beautifully framed shot of said nurse, that just absolutely works for press.

Ah, the Sun. Not news. Not even Fark.
 
huntercr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mainsail: And a photographer just happened to get a beautifully framed shot of said nurse, that just absolutely works for press.

Ah, the Sun. Not news. Not even Fark.


This. Seriously. How the Sun isn't required to have a banner on the front page with the disclaimer that it is a work of fiction, I'll never know
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mainsail: And a photographer just happened to get a beautifully framed shot of said nurse, that just absolutely works for press.


Even more uncanny is the coincidence that out of all the hospital rooms in Russia's dozen time zones where COVID-19 patients might be found, there just happened to be a photographer in this one room where this one particular nurse just happened to get too hot in her clothes this one time. See, that's the thing about art -- it's as much about your own talent as it is being in the right place at the right time.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sorry. I've been hospitalized a few times and there's nothing more frustrating than nurses who tease men like this.

Now, if there's going to be any sexual activity, then bring it on. But do not tease me about it with your see thru PPE and PJ's...

actions speak louder then see-thru PPE.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mainsail: And a photographer just happened to get a beautifully framed shot of said nurse, that just absolutely works for press.

Ah, the Sun. Not news. Not even Fark.


It's even the Scottish Sun, so it's sub-basement level Fark.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I don't see a problem.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
She's lucky.  I'm sure there were windows nearby the gubmint could have tossed her out of.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I've got a sack she can face.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That guy in the background of the picture seems interested enough
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Meanwhile, the head of Russia's Covid-19 monitoring centre, Dr Alexander Myasnikov shocked Russians with his blunt speaking on the coronavirus crisis.
He said: "The infection will anyway take its toll...
"We will anyway all get sick.
"Those who were supposed to die will die."

--from the end of TFA.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Not since the Sears catalog from the 1970's have I seen anything as hot as a woman in her underwear in a see through plastic suit.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: If that's considered 'lingerie' in Russia, no wonder they're so repressed.


Wendy's Commercial - Soviet Fashion Show
Youtube 5CaMUfxVJVQ
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: "Meanwhile, the head of Russia's Covid-19 monitoring centre, Dr Alexander Myasnikov shocked Russians with his blunt speaking on the coronavirus crisis.
He said: "The infection will anyway take its toll...
"We will anyway all get sick.
"Those who were supposed to die will die."

--from the end of TFA.


I doubt any actual Russians were surprised to hear this sort of thing from a government official.

Anyone who was surprised has ignored the last 1400 years of Russian history.
 
DjangoStonereaver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: If that's considered 'lingerie' in Russia, no wonder they're so repressed.


The article says it was a bikini, and it looks a bit like exercise wear.

Both of which I, myself, find quite a bit more alluring that frilly stuff.

But to each their own.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm down with PPE.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
: Sorry. I've been hospitalized a few times and there's nothing more frustrating than nurses who tease men like this.

Now, if there's going to be any sexual activity, then bring it on. But do not tease me about it with your see thru PPE and PJ's...

actions speak louder then see-thru PPE.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"I was hot".

She was right.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

LewDux: [Fark user image 199x152]: Sorry. I've been hospitalized a few times and there's nothing more frustrating than nurses who tease men like this.

Now, if there's going to be any sexual activity, then bring it on. But do not tease me about it with your see thru PPE and PJ's...

actions speak louder then see-thru PPE.


heh heh...even I'm giggling at this!
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: "Meanwhile, the head of Russia's Covid-19 monitoring centre, Dr Alexander Myasnikov shocked Russians with his blunt speaking on the coronavirus crisis.
He said: "The infection will anyway take its toll...
"We will anyway all get sick.
"Those who were supposed to die will die."

--from the end of TFA.


If He Dies He Dies
Youtube YFFo7xz69t0
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

OldRod: That guy in the background of the picture seems interested enough


Despite the caption, I think he's doing more than just watching.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: If that's considered 'lingerie' in Russia, no wonder they're so repressed.


What are you on about?

Google "Russian twerk team".
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
