Woman teaches her dog to do CPR.
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And still want steak.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so...... win-win?
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dog humps the sofa pillows.  Good boy.
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSwizz [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So this woman gets her own news article and Fark green, but when I train my dog to do mouth-to-mouth I'm a "creep" and get a visit from the police.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
let's see a cat learn this.

Nope.

They'll wait until you die, then eat you.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So, good news for the haters -- she didn't teach her dog to perform CPR correctly.

How do I know this?  Because she's proud of it.

If her dog was performing CPR correctly, she'd have broken ribs and wondering what the hell she was thinking in teaching her dog to do something that means that she can never lie down and sleep in her house again.

There's a reason that step #1 of CPR is to hit the person on the shoulder and ask loudly if they're okay ... and step #2 is to look for signs of breathing while you check their pulse.  Step #3 (assuming it wasn't a case of drowning) is to press on their chest ... and if you don't break their ribs, you're not going down far enough to squeeze blood out of the heart, which is the whole goal of CPR.

/had a CPR instructor who taught his kids CPR
//was told to never come home exhausted and pass out on the couch if you do that
 
