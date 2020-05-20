 Skip to content
(WTVR)   "They came back to Caroline, and found out they'd been riding around with almost a million dollars in the truck"   (wtvr.com) divider line
26
AnEasyTarget [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Somebody will be looking for their million dollars in drug money. And I'm sure the police would like to talk to about $100k they lost. And the sheriff is surprised that some one would lose $10k and not report it to the police.

/ drug mules use postal service
// send drugs and money back and forth.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Caroline County family finds nearly $1M in cash in middle of road


In the middle of the road you see the darnedest things...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would have kept it. Look for tracking devices first friendo.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Pretenders on Austin City Limits "Middle of the Road"
Youtube cVry7uMud1o
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something like this ever happen to me? Yup. I'm turning it into the authorities. I wouldn't be able to sleep at night knowing I stole something that didn't belong to me.

Finder's keepers?  I've never subscribed to that rule.

If its not mine. I'm not touching it.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

"I think you have something of mine. "
 
Orallo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it was up to... I don´t know, a couple grand, I'd return the money too, but a million bucks??? Fark NO, sorry, but that's a life-changing amount of cash.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I wonder where they hid the other 2 bags they found.
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Why do my good times never seem so good?
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

steklo: Something like this ever happen to me? Yup. I'm turning it into the authorities. I wouldn't be able to sleep at night knowing I stole something that didn't belong to me.

Finder's keepers?  I've never subscribed to that rule.

If its not mine. I'm not touching it.


The Virginia law on finders / keepers basically says, if you know who owns the thing you found or you can reasonably identify the person who owns the thing you found, you have to return it or else you can be charged with theft.  If you don't know who owns it and you can't reasonably identify the person who owns it, you can keep it.  A good write-up with some caselaw is here: http://crimlaw.blogspot.com/201​8/07/mi​slaid-lost-property-stealing.html

In this case, the picture in the article shows that one of the bags had a bar code on it.  Calling the cops was the correct call for these folks, as I wouldn't want to make the case that the owner of the case wasn't knowable.

Having found it, and contacted the police, a five year clock starts running.  If the owner isn't identified within that period or the owner doesn't claim the cash, then they're entitled to keep it.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yep. My dealer gets all his stuff thru the postal service.  When he told me that I was amazed.
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The family, out for a Saturday afternoon drive

Wait, who does this? Is it in the 1950s again?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Orallo: If it was up to... I don´t know, a couple grand, I'd return the money too, but a million bucks??? Fark NO, sorry, but that's a life-changing amount of cash.


I'd probably keep it too. Anyone officially moving that kind of money has insurance. Anyone unofficially moving that kind of money can afford the risk of losing a million here and there.

Though, if it was an official movement the people who lost it (armored truck employees) will be assumed to be the thieves. My uncle worked for 21 years at an armored car company, most of it as management and an investigator. Lost money? Inside job. Robbery? Inside job. Like, 99% of things where money went missing were inside jobs.

After keeping it you have to figure out how to launder it. I've never put much thought into that but you surely can't show up with $1 million cash to the bank and just deposit it without questions being asked.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

patrick767: The family, out for a Saturday afternoon drive

Wait, who does this? Is it in the 1950s again?


Sorta. People baking their own bread, making their own masks, mending clothes instead of going shopping for new, families are even -gasp!- sitting down to regular meals together.

It's like Friday night in Amish country just, you know, all the time.
 
stuffy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Better people than me. If I found a million in cash. You'd never see my harry ass again.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

solokumba: Yep. My dealer gets all his stuff thru the postal service.  When he told me that I was amazed.


long ago bud of mine, you visited his house you left with a nice new Thermos ice chest in it's manufacturer box. there was no shortage of them now empty in the basement and they had to keep moving out the door.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I would love to see who claims this...if at all.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Warthog: Having found it, and contacted the police, a five year clock starts running.


Yes, I heard of that rule.

But yeah in this case, someone might be looking for that missing cash. If its in a bag, with a bar code? Chances are it belongs to an organization that has an inventory system. They'll know when it left the facility and know when it didn't arrive to where it was going. Authorities will be investigating. To what extent? Not sure.

Sure in my dreams it would be great to find that much cash. But in reality, I don't see any good coming from it.

Bad karma, etc...
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Walker: I would have kept it. Look for tracking devices first friendo.


The signal stops here at First National Ban.. shiat!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A banks money? Yeah I'm keeping that.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

steklo: Something like this ever happen to me? Yup. I'm turning it into the authorities. I wouldn't be able to sleep at night knowing I stole something that didn't belong to me.

Finder's keepers?  I've never subscribed to that rule.

If its not mine. I'm not touching it.


This land isn't your's, and you stay. ROFLMAO.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Warthog: steklo: Something like this ever happen to me? Yup. I'm turning it into the authorities. I wouldn't be able to sleep at night knowing I stole something that didn't belong to me.

Finder's keepers?  I've never subscribed to that rule.

If its not mine. I'm not touching it.

The Virginia law on finders / keepers basically says, if you know who owns the thing you found or you can reasonably identify the person who owns the thing you found, you have to return it or else you can be charged with theft.  If you don't know who owns it and you can't reasonably identify the person who owns it, you can keep it.  A good write-up with some caselaw is here: http://crimlaw.blogspot.com/2018​/07/mislaid-lost-property-stealing.htm​l

In this case, the picture in the article shows that one of the bags had a bar code on it.  Calling the cops was the correct call for these folks, as I wouldn't want to make the case that the owner of the case wasn't knowable.

Having found it, and contacted the police, a five year clock starts running.  If the owner isn't identified within that period or the owner doesn't claim the cash, then they're entitled to keep it.


?????????????? How would anyone prove there was a barcode when they found the money? ?????
🤔
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This odd. If that had been cocaine, they'd not be believed that they found it.
People are odd. we're skeptical of some things when we should probably be skeptical of all things or stop being skeptical asses.
＼(◎o◎)/

why is it everything is a simple coincidence except when you're accused of something then those coincidences are proof that you did?
🤔
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Orallo: If it was up to... I don´t know, a couple grand, I'd return the money too, but a million bucks??? Fark NO, sorry, but that's a life-changing amount of cash.


Best thing to do is turn it in, and generally if no one claims it after a certain amount of time, you get to keep it, and it's all nice and legally yours at that point.

The laws on that vary from state to state, of course, but in my state, for cash over $5,000, the waiting period is 3 years.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

waxbeans: steklo: Something like this ever happen to me? Yup. I'm turning it into the authorities. I wouldn't be able to sleep at night knowing I stole something that didn't belong to me.

Finder's keepers?  I've never subscribed to that rule.

If its not mine. I'm not touching it.

This land isn't your's, and you stay. ROFLMAO.


How do you know it's not his?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.