(Gizmodo)   "It's not clear if sentencing someone to death is against Zoom's terms of service"   (gizmodo.com) divider line
29
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FortyHams [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seems pretty much in his wheel house.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AnEasyTarget [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And I thought getting sacked via zoom was harsh.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Japan and the U.S. also still enact the death penalty, something that has been abolished in most other wealthy civilized countries.

FTFT.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of my roommates in college lived in Singapore for most of his life (born in USA, family moved there when he was a toddler). He really liked it but I do remember him saying they do not fark around with drugs, at all. He told the story of some white guy that was flying a Cessna through Singapore and needed to quickly refuel. They searched his plane while he was refueling, found a pound or two of pot, and he was arrested, tried, and hanged.

/Also try to avoid chewing gum there
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wouldn't be the first time I've had Zoom hang on me.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Japan and the U.S. also still enact the death penalty, something that has been abolished in most other wealthy civilized countries.

FTFT.


Racist.
 
beany
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article title: Alleged Drug Dealer Sentenced to Death by Hanging Via Zoom in Singapore

Less ambiguous: Alleged Drug Dealer in Singapore Sentenced via Zoom to Death by Hanging

Save the participles from death by dangling!
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Japan and the U.S. also still enact the death penalty, something that has been abolished in most other wealthy civilized countries.

FTFT.


FTFY
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MillionDollarMo: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Japan and the U.S. also still enact the death penalty, something that has been abolished in most other wealthy civilized countries.

FTFT.

FTFY


That was fixed that for them.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: One of my roommates in college lived in Singapore for most of his life (born in USA, family moved there when he was a toddler). He really liked it but I do remember him saying they do not fark around with drugs, at all. He told the story of some white guy that was flying a Cessna through Singapore and needed to quickly refuel. They searched his plane while he was refueling, found a pound or two of pot, and he was arrested, tried, and hanged.

/Also try to avoid chewing gum there


Or spray painting cars.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still not as bad as being "cancelled" on Twitter.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: MillionDollarMo: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Japan and the U.S. also still enact the death penalty, something that has been abolished in civilized countries.

FTFT.

FTFY

That was fixed that for them.

'Twas fixed pour vous monsieur.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MillionDollarMo: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: MillionDollarMo: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Japan and the U.S. also still enact the death penalty, something that has been abolished in civilized countries.

FTFT.

FTFY

That was fixed that for them.


'Twas fixed pour vous monsieur.

/And now it has been fixed for me.
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Singapore is a perfect example on why the war of drugs fail, dealers are literally hing there, but they still have drug dealers.

Drugs do no go away, so regulating them is the best way to go.
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
helped arrange a deal that involved roughly one ounce (28.5 grams) of heroin

Well, thank FSM this drug kingpin is getting what he deserves.  The world will truly be a safer place now.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was lucky enough to live in Singapore for a few years in the 80's. Their laws are no farking  joke and you best be on you best behavior. Saw a guy catch a $20,000 fine foe r opening his drivers side door and empty his ask tray. Malaysia executed two Australian kids for having a single joint on them.

On that point, my mother and I could walk down the road, at 2 am, and not have a thing to worry about.

Went back for work, in the early 2000's, and got a gum licence.

Love it there.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: Was lucky enough to live in Singapore for a few years in the 80's. Their laws are no farking  joke and you best be on you best behavior. Saw a guy catch a $20,000 fine foe r opening his drivers side door and empty his ask tray. Malaysia executed two Australian kids for having a single joint on them.

On that point, my mother and I could walk down the road, at 2 am, and not have a thing to worry about.

Went back for work, in the early 2000's, and got a gum licence.

Love it there.


I'm surprised they can execute foreigners like that. I mean America freaked out over that kid who died in North Korea and that was North Korea. If an American was hung in Singapore over a joint I would expect the public response at least to be significant.
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: Was lucky enough to live in Singapore for a few years in the 80's. Their laws are no farking  joke and you best be on you best behavior. Saw a guy catch a $20,000 fine foe r opening his drivers side door and empty his ask tray. Malaysia executed two Australian kids for having a single joint on them.

On that point, my mother and I could walk down the road, at 2 am, and not have a thing to worry about.

Went back for work, in the early 2000's, and got a gum licence.

Love it there.


You need a licence to chew gum there??
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm sorry, you're breaking up...."
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DOCTORD000M: Jelly Bean Raider: Was lucky enough to live in Singapore for a few years in the 80's. Their laws are no farking  joke and you best be on you best behavior. Saw a guy catch a $20,000 fine foe r opening his drivers side door and empty his ask tray. Malaysia executed two Australian kids for having a single joint on them.

On that point, my mother and I could walk down the road, at 2 am, and not have a thing to worry about.

Went back for work, in the early 2000's, and got a gum licence.

Love it there.

You need a licence to chew gum there??


gum licenses aren't that hard to get, the real pain is trying to get a concealed gum license.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Singapore got away with caning an American: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael​_​P._Fay.
 
Ktonos
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
FTA: "...according to a report from the Strait Times."

It's a little thing, Gizmodo, but it's the Straits Times, not Strait Times. Singapore was originally called Straits Settlements when it was a British Colony and when that paper was founded. Plus, it's also prominent in the links you provided, both in the hyperlinks and on the pages. Just sayin'.

Yeah, don't mess with Singapore. Beautiful country, fascinating history, and more than a few draconian laws.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I have a Zoom meeting this afternoon, I'll give it a try and see what happens.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: scottydoesntknow: One of my roommates in college lived in Singapore for most of his life (born in USA, family moved there when he was a toddler). He really liked it but I do remember him saying they do not fark around with drugs, at all. He told the story of some white guy that was flying a Cessna through Singapore and needed to quickly refuel. They searched his plane while he was refueling, found a pound or two of pot, and he was arrested, tried, and hanged.

/Also try to avoid chewing gum there

Or spray painting cars.


I was on a Singapore taxi once back in 2001, and I asked the driver about that incident.  He said it is not that he sprayed a car... it was more that he sprayed the wrong car.  The car was owned by a powerful person, so said the taxi driver.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Evidently it is not against Twitter's or Trump would not be allowed to shiatpost from his Bully Pulpet there,
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: scottydoesntknow: One of my roommates in college lived in Singapore for most of his life (born in USA, family moved there when he was a toddler). He really liked it but I do remember him saying they do not fark around with drugs, at all. He told the story of some white guy that was flying a Cessna through Singapore and needed to quickly refuel. They searched his plane while he was refueling, found a pound or two of pot, and he was arrested, tried, and hanged.

/Also try to avoid chewing gum there

Or spray painting cars.


Or kissing.  If you are gay.
 
Mock26 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Best to just avoid Singapore completely.
 
joker420
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Will they zoom the hanging?
 
