(Omaha World Herald)   Police would like to remind you that the sex offender registry is not for vigilante justice   (omaha.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
so by his logic, now it's ok for someone to kill him to prevent him from killing again, right?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I thought it was to provide spineless lawmakers with an easy prop to demonstrate how tough on crime they are by singling out people who have committed crimes that are easily labeled as reprehensible through sensational headlines and then continuing to punish them even after their sentences have been completed.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's also for dating.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No, it's more a general admission that Justice and rehabilitation is so broken in this country we don't trust anything coming out of it.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the fark else is it for?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size

The victim reportedly ran a small plumping company with his brother Luigi.
 
padraig
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I thought it was to provide spineless lawmakers with an easy prop to demonstrate how tough on crime they are by singling out people who have committed crimes that are easily labeled as reprehensible through sensational headlines and then continuing to punish them even after their sentences have been completed.


I'm pretty sure of them prayed for vigilante justice.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, it's pretty openly about vigilante justice. They were just caught off-guard when somebody carried that past their own limited imaginations and took it to its logical conclusion.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was to show you where the cheapest apartments were.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sex-offender guy must've been a real piece of work.  Even his daughter's like, "Eh, the world's better off without him."
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is the point of the sex offender resigstry?  Doesn't seem like there is one.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not about vigilante justice, it's about shaming... oops, that's a highbrow form of vigilante justice... highbrow if you're a Fox viewer.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was always about vigilante justice.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the UK version better. You have to go to the police station. State your reason for looking. Like if you do have small children. Or not. Then they log your name and let you look through the data on your neighborhood.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingChas: I like the UK version better. You have to go to the police station. State your reason for looking. Like if you do have small children. Or not. Then they log your name and let you look through the data on your neighborhood.


I like the German version better. The police know who you are and check up on you. It is not public.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Beadle cautioned against vigilante justice.
"It's a really dangerous thing, when people start taking law enforcement into their own hands," she said. "That's why we have a justice system."

Sorry, we can't see you winking in a newspaper article.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: The sex-offender guy must've been a real piece of work.  Even his daughter's like, "Eh, the world's better off without him."


bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size

I have to assume the victims criminal behavior stemmed, in part, from PTSD from years of Donkey Kong throwing barrels at him.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: The sex-offender guy must've been a real piece of work.  Even his daughter's like, "Eh, the world's better off without him."


I saw that too. He probably molested her when she was a kid
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What we  need is a civil rights offender website for cops who don't know their place! Do what you will with the list!
 
MIRV888 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Murdering my dad was a horrible thing," she said in an article that appeared in Tuesday's World-Herald. "But children are much safer now, any other child he could have hurt is much safer."
Apparently not that horrible.
The kid espousing mob justice is quite classy.
 
gadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These registries are absolutely about vigilante justice or they wouldn't exist.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember reading something to the effect that getting caught taking a piss behind a dumpster will get you put on a sex offender list.

Is this true?
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the article, it sounds like there is a non-zero chance the killer might've done it to get away from his wife.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: [bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com image 200x255]
The victim reportedly ran a small plumping company with his brother Luigi.


Looks like the big henchman from We're the Millers.
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZMugg: I remember reading something to the effect that getting caught taking a piss behind a dumpster will get you put on a sex offender list.

Is this true?


Depending on how they twist the charges I'm fairly certain they can
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZMugg: I remember reading something to the effect that getting caught taking a piss behind a dumpster will get you put on a sex offender list.

Is this true?


It depends of course. All the municipalities and states have different laws. At a federal level, no. At a city or state level, maybe. And if you get on it one place, in general, you are on it everyplace if you move.
 
LowbrowDeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZMugg: I remember reading something to the effect that getting caught taking a piss behind a dumpster will get you put on a sex offender list.

Is this true?


pretty rare, and a different level of offense with somewhat different results for being 'put on the list'.  technically true, but not really an issue worth arguing about for or against the idea of a sex offender registry in and of itself.  Oddly enough the same people who scream about equal rights being a 'slippery slope' latch onto things like that and ride it all the way down the hill as if it matters.
 
Nowhereman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vigilante Jusice? Why not just call the saints.
Johnny Cash - God´s Gonna Cut You Down (The Boondock Saints)
Youtube n-CADI4IUgo
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, when I was in my early 20s, there was this guy in my friend group who we always thought was a little off. Years after he got married and had a kid, he was arrested for producing child pornography via his molestation of his wife's kid brother and his friend. Last I looked, he got 29 years in prison. I don't deny that I'd love to club him to death with his own severed arm if I ever see him again.

Sure, it's WRONG, but in the hierarchy of criminals who deserve my sympathy, kiddy diddlers are at the bottom.

Sayonara, pedo.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MIRV888: "Murdering my dad was a horrible thing," she said in an article that appeared in Tuesday's World-Herald. "But children are much safer now, any other child he could have hurt is much safer."
Apparently not that horrible.
The kid espousing mob justice is quite classy.


Shes probably the victim if not close to the victim.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZMugg: I remember reading something to the effect that getting caught taking a piss behind a dumpster will get you put on a sex offender list.

Is this true?


Trying to start a fire.
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It should be. States should be held financially accountable for all released criminals who re-offend.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing of value lost.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZMugg: I remember reading something to the effect that getting caught taking a piss behind a dumpster will get you put on a sex offender list.

Is this true?


The only people that are on the list for this are too poor to afford even a Saul Goodman yellow pages lawyer to plea this down to 2 hours community service. Unless there was something else going on this type of thing just isn't worth the time and everyone knows the stakes are too high being on those lists.
 
COMALite J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

padraig: Pocket Ninja: I thought it was to provide spineless lawmakers with an easy prop to demonstrate how tough on crime they are by singling out people who have committed crimes that are easily labeled as reprehensible through sensational headlines and then continuing to punish them even after their sentences have been completed.

I'm pretty sure of them prayed for vigilante justice.

Harry Freakstorm: I thought it was to show you where the cheapest apartments were.

If you're talking about the laws preventing them from living within a certain radius of, say, a school, welcome to the Law. Of Unintended Consequences, that is.

If you mark off places where they can't live but the number of them remains the same, what happens to the neighborhood areas outside of those proscribed radiuses? Neighborhoods that were once nice places to raise a family?
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The guy did still have a flamboyant mustache.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jsmilky
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
. She said Fairbanks also helped her raise two children, now adults, from a previous relationship.


cuck
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ZMugg: I remember reading something to the effect that getting caught taking a piss behind a dumpster will get you put on a sex offender list.

Is this true?


At least in Virginia, it seems like public urination does.

(I have identity protection from the US OPM for the common reason, and for some reason that service generates a list of people in the sex offender registry who live or work within an roughly 5 mile radius of my house.  It's depressing to see how many people are marked for life because of dumb choices like that.)
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm curious to see which brave Farkers who thought it's okay for a school official to shoot people over prospective illness are going to defend the gunman in this case.
 
lilbjorn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Police would like to remind you that the sex offender registry is not for vigilante justice

Of course it is.  What other possible purpose could it serve?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dothemath: [bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com image 200x255]
The victim reportedly ran a small plumping company with his brother Luigi.


Just look at the results
bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MIRV888: "Murdering my dad was a horrible thing," she said in an article that appeared in Tuesday's World-Herald. "But children are much safer now, any other child he could have hurt is much safer."
Apparently not that horrible.
The kid espousing mob justice is quite classy.


Honey, your PTSD is showing.

/ deceased won't be missed
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Police would like to remind you that the sex offender registry is not for vigilante justice

Of course it is.  What other possible purpose could it serve?


In theory?  Knowing where and when to keep a closer eye on your kids.  But that's a fig leaf for politicians looking Tough On Crime and Caring About The Children.

These registries are a net minus for society, although one of the few things that looks worse for a politician than voting against creating a sex offender registry is voting to shut one down.
 
abbarach [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: I'm curious to see which brave Farkers who thought it's okay for a school official to shoot people over prospective illness are going to defend the gunman in this case.


Your false equivalence is showing.  Not that we'd expect anything less from you, of course...
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Red Zone: Depending on how they twist the charges I'm fairly certain they can


BafflerMeal: It depends of course. All the municipalities and states have different laws. At a federal level, no. At a city or state level, maybe. And if you get on it one place, in general, you are on it everyplace if you move.


LowbrowDeluxe: pretty rare, and a different level of offense with somewhat different results for being 'put on the list'. technically true, but not really an issue worth arguing about for or against the idea of a sex offender registry in and of itself. Oddly enough the same people who scream about equal rights being a 'slippery slope' latch onto things like that and ride it all the way down the hill as if it matters.


Opacity: The only people that are on the list for this are too poor to afford even a Saul Goodman yellow pages lawyer to plea this down to 2 hours community service. Unless there was something else going on this type of thing just isn't worth the time and everyone knows the stakes are too high being on those lists.


Dork Gently: At least in Virginia, it seems like public urination does.

(I have identity protection from the US OPM for the common reason, and for some reason that service generates a list of people in the sex offender registry who live or work within an roughly 5 mile radius of my house. It's depressing to see how many people are marked for life because of dumb choices like that.)



Thank you for your answers.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

abbarach: Dork Gently: I'm curious to see which brave Farkers who thought it's okay for a school official to shoot people over prospective illness are going to defend the gunman in this case.

Your false equivalence is showing.  Not that we'd expect anything less from you, of course...


There were people who explicitly justified that school official's threat on the basis that she had a legitimate fear of someone being killed, raped, or suffering grievous bodily harm from people who weren't wearing masks.

Last I checked, the dead guy in this case was actually convicted of doing one of those things.  So it seems like there's a better chance that this killer was right than would be a Karen who sits somebody for not wearing a mask.

(To be clear, I don't think either kind of shooting is justified.)
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I thought it was to provide spineless lawmakers with an easy prop to demonstrate how tough on crime they are by singling out people who have committed crimes that are easily labeled as reprehensible through sensational headlines and then continuing to punish them even after their sentences have been completed.


I once saw an attorney file a post trial motion to have his client's name moved from the sex offender registry to the child murderer registry since there was no evidence at trial that the child murder included a sex act. The judge granted the motion. I asked the attorney why that was better, and he responded that since nobody even knows about the child murderer registry, nobody ever checks it, and his client would be far less stigmatized when he gets out of prison.
 
abbarach [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: abbarach: Dork Gently: I'm curious to see which brave Farkers who thought it's okay for a school official to shoot people over prospective illness are going to defend the gunman in this case.

Your false equivalence is showing.  Not that we'd expect anything less from you, of course...

There were people who explicitly justified that school official's threat on the basis that she had a legitimate fear of someone being killed, raped, or suffering grievous bodily harm from people who weren't wearing masks.

Last I checked, the dead guy in this case was actually convicted of doing one of those things.  So it seems like there's a better chance that this killer was right than would be a Karen who sits somebody for not wearing a mask.

(To be clear, I don't think either kind of shooting is justified.)


I'm sorry, I missed the part in the law where it says you can shoot someone for something they did years ago.  If you can't draw a distinction between what people have done in the past and what they are currently, actively doing that harms people around them, well, I'm not sure how you manage to operate a computer.
 
