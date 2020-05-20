 Skip to content
(The Hill)   God sends a message to two churches in the south that reopened and defied common sense   (thehill.com) divider line
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God loves coronavirus because it keeps Heaven packed with fresh souls.
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New altar, who dis?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Trump is signing EOs to open everything and get everyone to work even though nothing has changed.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sad thing is that, if the article is to be believed, they tried following the guidelines for sanitizing and distancing.

But without broad testing, it may have done no good.

And we've got most of the states either doing the same thing or at least giving lip service to it.

We're going to need a lot of luck to avoid another spike.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
However, the church said it ultimately decided to discontinue all in-person services last week "until further notice in an effort of extreme caution for the safety and well-being of our families."

I find their lack of faith disturbing.
 
perigee
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is some God-Smiting stuff. God is punishing "Christians" for claiming to be Actual Christians while being douchebags with cross bling.
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Maybe they should pray harder.
 
6nome
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

perigee: This is some God-Smiting stuff. God is punishing "Christians" for claiming to be Actual Christians while being douchebags with cross bling.


God's "crown"-ing achievement
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I thought Jesus was their vaccine?
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Have they found a way to blame this on the gheys yet?
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: God loves coronavirus because it keeps Heaven packed with fresh souls.


God was here before the COVID! So you can give your heart to Jesus, but your ass belongs to the COVID.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mugato: And Trump is signing EOs to open everything and get everyone to work even though nothing has changed.


The government can cut off someone's unemployment for not going back to work (they say). What do they cut off if people refuse to go back to church?
 
uncoveror
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They must not have handled snakes, spoken in tongues or drank poison with enough sincerity.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If people in your church are becoming infected with COVID-19 then obviously God does not favor your church.  You should start attending a church where there are no COVID-19 cases.  God obviously favors those people.

Start with the faith healers.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Since this keeps hitting christian houses of worship and not other religions, can we assume that christians are just filthy people?

Or maybe it's spreading due to the sheer volume of molesting that the youth pastors do?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gunsmack: Have they found a way to blame this on the gheys yet?


We've been displaced by the Chinese.  Farking gentrification.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So, an important part of salesmanship is that you need to be in front of your client to sell them.  That's how you close the deal.  They won't give you nearly as much money online.  You have to be physically in front of them or you can't close.  Preachers have to have the customers come in or else they can't make rent.  This will continue.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Diogenes: gunsmack: Have they found a way to blame this on the gheys yet?

We've been displaced by the Chinese.  Farking gentrification.


Cheer up. Hurricane season is starting. You'll be back on top in no time.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

gunsmack: Have they found a way to blame this on the gheys yet?


I'm pretty sure it was God telling them this is because they let abortions happen on this planet.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: So, an important part of salesmanship is that you need to be in front of your client to sell them.  That's how you close the deal.  They won't give you nearly as much money online.  You have to be physically in front of them or you can't close.  Preachers have to have the customers come in or else they can't make rent.  This will continue.


There's some opportunities here though. Bezos could start buying up churches and selling indulgences at low rates to undercut the competition. When he's the only game in town, a few pennies of profit is all he needs.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And lo, the Lord said "Wipe them out. All of them." And Coronavirus saw that it was done.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: God loves coronavirus because it keeps Heaven packed with fresh souls.


What makes you think the selfish hateful people are going to Heaven?
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Diogenes: However, the church said it ultimately decided to discontinue all in-person services last week "until further notice in an effort of extreme caution for the safety and well-being of our families."

I find their lack of faith disturbing.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: God loves coronavirus because it keeps Heaven packed with fresh souls.


I doubt many of these people are going to heaven.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's not us....it's GOD!

God works in mysterious ways

The lord is calling you home
 
6nome
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: And lo, the Lord said "Wipe them out. All of them." And Coronavirus saw that it was done.


God then added, "Ye shall not treadeth on THE LORD"
 
Freud's Cigar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

perigee: douchebags with cross bling.


My new favorite description. Imma gonna use that everywhere. Thank you, perigee!
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

wejash: The sad thing is that, if the article is to be believed, they tried following the guidelines for sanitizing and distancing.

But without broad testing, it may have done no good.

And we've got most of the states either doing the same thing or at least giving lip service to it.

We're going to need a lot of luck to avoid another spike.


What kind of broads would you want to test it on? Also I believe they prefer the term skirts!
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: I thought Jesus was their vaccine?


See that's their problem they should have injected Clorex!
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Since this keeps hitting christian houses of worship and not other religions, can we assume that christians are just filthy people?

Or maybe it's spreading due to the sheer volume of molesting that the youth pastors do?


New York busted an Orthodox Jewish school that was still meeting. Haven't heard whether there were any COVID cases in that one.
 
Epossumondas
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
PickleBarrel:

What makes you think the selfish hateful people are going to Heaven?

So Gawd can make 'em be room mates with brown folks, queer folks, and lib folks and learn the errors of their hateful ways?

And when they repent, truly repent and see how wrongly they lived their lives, then KICK 'EM TO HELL.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Diogenes: gunsmack: Have they found a way to blame this on the gheys yet?

We've been displaced by the Chinese.  Farking gentrification.


That immense sigh of relief you just heard came from the Jews.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: If people in your church are becoming infected with COVID-19 then obviously God does not favor your church.  You should start attending a church where there are no COVID-19 cases.  God obviously favors those people.

Start with the faith healers.


What about these guys?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Since this keeps hitting christian houses of worship and not other religions, can we assume that christians are just filthy people?

Or maybe it's spreading due to the sheer volume of molesting that the youth pastors do?


It's not just the youth pastors doing it. Hell there was a story about the Vatican pimping out the male choir members to big donors...
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Since this keeps hitting christian houses of worship and not other religions, can we assume that christians are just filthy people?


Let's expand on your bigoted reasoning.

Coronavirus Finds Fuel in a World of Migrants

Your opinion is also based on ignorance.

New York's Hasidic Communities Hit Hard by Coronavirus ...
 
Geotpf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Churches are an easy vector to spread the virus mainly due to singing.  The louder you vocalize, the more virus you spit into the air, and most church/choir singing is quite loud (and long).
 
mayochamp
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So one 79 yr old died and everyone else was asymptomatic, shut it down!!!!
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
tax exempt status for these fraudsters was the biggest mistake
 
