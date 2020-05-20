 Skip to content
(Metro)   Man winds up getting delivery instructions etched on gin glass he got for his girlfriend's birthday   (metro.co.uk) divider line
23
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Could been better:
pennlive.comView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size

Customized gifts are super cute!
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I could drink the hell out of some pink lemonade right now.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Today I learned that there is a thing called a gin glass.  Another way to make my drinking look classier!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
But in a moment of confusion, he mixed up the delivery and personalisation boxes.

And the asshole at the engraving company knew that but thought it would be funny.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

austerity101: Today I learned that there is a thing called a gin glass. Another way to make my drinking look classier!


I've watched a ton of EastEnders and never noticed how they drink their G&Ts....didn't know about the Gin glass either.

Is it specially shaped like that for a reason, does it require the heat from one's hands and all that ?
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Looks like a wine glass, but I suppose anything can be a gin glass if you're brave enough.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A gin glass?  Never heard of such a thing.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

beezeltown: [cdn.shopify.com image 340x340]
Customized gifts are super cute!


Cockblocker!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: But in a moment of confusion, he mixed up the delivery and personalisation boxes.

And the asshole at the engraving company knew that but thought it would be funny.


If this is just one of those inexpensive online custom bar glassware companies, I'd guess they either don't review  things at all and simply line up a bunch of the same base product to be etched automatically in fast succession; or, even if they're reviewed by a person, the time-cost of them making judgment calls on things like spelling/syntax or ux mistakes like this, plus the delay from contacting customers for verification is far greater than the expected cost of processing whatever subset of those are actual errors that result in returned products.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What a Gin glass might look like...
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Or he did it on purpose to get them 15 minutes of fame.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

austerity101: Today I learned that there is a thing called a gin glass.  Another way to make my drinking look classier!


The problem is, you're still drinking gin.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: But in a moment of confusion, he mixed up the delivery and personalisation boxes.

And the asshole at the engraving company knew that but thought it would be funny.


In all fairness if I got that as a gift I would think it's super funny!
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 492x644]

What a Gin glass might look like...


I wish I had the skillz to 'shoop her head onto the boxer briefs photo above.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: But in a moment of confusion, he mixed up the delivery and personalisation boxes.

And the asshole at the engraving company knew that but thought it would be funny.


You think the guy who actually engraves things speaks English? That costs too much money, man.
 
Burchill
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: A gin glass?  Never heard of such a thing.



Just the bottle for you then?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Burchill: FrancoFile: A gin glass?  Never heard of such a thing.


Just the bottle for you then?


barproducts.comView Full Size
 
blodyholy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Burchill: FrancoFile: A gin glass?  Never heard of such a thing.


Just the bottle for you then?

[barproducts.com image 640x640]


^This

She's drinking gin, or what appears to be a light red wine out of what's commonly known to be "a goddamn wine glass".
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: abhorrent1: But in a moment of confusion, he mixed up the delivery and personalisation boxes.

And the asshole at the engraving company knew that but thought it would be funny.

If this is just one of those inexpensive online custom bar glassware companies, I'd guess they either don't review  things at all and simply line up a bunch of the same base product to be etched automatically in fast succession; or, even if they're reviewed by a person, the time-cost of them making judgment calls on things like spelling/syntax or ux mistakes like this, plus the delay from contacting customers for verification is far greater than the expected cost of processing whatever subset of those are actual errors that result in returned products.


But by not spending extra time to verify they are just about guaranteeing that the customer won't use their service again, even if it was the customer's fault. Efficiency vs retaining customers kind of logic.
 
