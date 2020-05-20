 Skip to content
(Jerusalem Post)   Iran: Fark it. Let's just go full Nazi   (jpost.com) divider line
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When you're delivering a message to a country that is ethnically cleansing and annexing lands that aren't theirs, it helps to speak a language they are fluent in.
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh my God, the horror.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thanks Jared.
 
Mouser
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

croesius: When you're delivering a message to a country that is ethnically cleansing and annexing lands that aren't theirs, it helps to speak a language they are fluent in.


The West Bank hasn't been Persian territory for about 2,000 years.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This isn't exactly a recent development.

Ric Romero reporting.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mouser: croesius: When you're delivering a message to a country that is ethnically cleansing and annexing lands that aren't theirs, it helps to speak a language they are fluent in.

The West Bank hasn't been Persian territory for about 2,000 years.


https://www.historylearningsite.co.uk​/​modern-world-history-1918-to-1980/the-​middle-east-1917-to-1973/palestine-191​8-to-1948/
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It works on any ayatollah!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I am shocked! Shocked I say!
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Where's the woke apologenzia white-knighting the Religion of Peace?

This has NOTHING to do with their holy book, it's the CULTURE!
 
Dedmon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

phygz: Where's the woke apologenzia white-knighting the Religion of Peace?

This has NOTHING to do with their holy book, it's the CULTURE!


Oh look who crawled out of his hole.
 
rcain
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So... maybe I shouldn't have bought that vacation home near Tel Megiddo
 
the_cnidarian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Republicans will be so confused by this.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

phygz: Where's the woke apologenzia white-knighting the Religion of Peace?

This has NOTHING to do with their holy book, it's the CULTURE!


You're absolutely right. This is the only place in the world where a religion is used as a pretext to justify political ends. This has never happened anywhere else in history.
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Someone should tell them that these Jews have nuclear weapons.
 
Daer21 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"If the Jewish state becomes a fact, and this is realized by the Arab peoples, they will drive the Jews who live in their midst into the sea."
-Hassan al-Banna, founder of the Muslim Brotherhood

This isn't a new Idea.
 
Gooch [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sanctions also drove the Germans towards Nazism.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Surely this will gain them sympathy in the USA and make Americans not want to bomb them in the future.

BRB, my sarcasm just caught on fire
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Say what you will about them,
They produce VERY nice carpets.


/
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SirMadness: phygz: Where's the woke apologenzia white-knighting the Religion of Peace?

This has NOTHING to do with their holy book, it's the CULTURE!

You're absolutely right. This is the only place in the world where a religion is used as a pretext to justify

political ends. This has never happened anywhere else in history.

That's a cute name you made up for "genocide"
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
*sigh*
Maybe humanity as a whole would be better served by ridding itself of ALL that region and Russia.
 
drewsfarkthrowaway
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They went full Israeli. You never go full Israeli.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: It works on any ayatollah!

[Fark user image image 238x179]


Ayatollah Nakhbadeh, Ayatollah Zahedi...even as we speak,Ayatollah Razmada and his cadre of fanatics are consolidating their power.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

croesius: When you're delivering a message to a country that is ethnically cleansing and annexing lands that aren't theirs, it helps to speak a language they are fluent in.


Mandarin?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bslim: *sigh*
Maybe humanity as a whole would be better served by ridding itself of ALL that region and Russia.


You misspelled religion.
 
