(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   File your taxes, then get free beer   (local21news.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Natty Light? I'll take my chances with tax evasion charges, thank you.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So my reward for owing this year is shiatty beer?

Seems about right.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They say the best beer is free beer, but Natty Light really tests that adage.
 
genner
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abmoraz
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"beer"
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wait, I thought you said beer.
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I have my concerns when something is advertised as surprisingly legal.

/but free beer
//but batty light
///comes with free froyo. That's good
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Free beer? Clicky!
Natty Light? You said beer, subby, you farking liar!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What a bunch of assholes!
 
WillofJ2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Not in nc
 
