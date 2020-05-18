 Skip to content
(Metro)   Coronavirus could soon be detected by sneezing or coughing onto a phone. As a bonus, coronavirus can also be spread that way   (metro.co.uk) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
NARRATOR:
'The Hitch-Hiker's Guide to the Galaxy' has this to say about the planet of Golgafrincham: It is a planet with an ancient and mysterious history, in which the most mysterious figures of all are, without doubt, those of the Great Circling poets of Arium. These Circling Poets used to live in remote mountain passes where they would lie and wait for small bands of unwary travellers, circle round them, and throw rocks at them. And when the travellers cried out saying 'why didn't they go away and get on with writing some poems instead of pestering people with all this rock-throwing business,' they would suddenly break off and sing them an incredibly long and beautiful song - in which they told of how there once went forth, from the City of Vassillian, a party of five sage princes with four horses. The first part of the song tells how these five sage princes - who are, of course, brave, noble, and wise - travel widely in distant lands, fight giant ogres, pursue exotic philosophies, take tea with weird gods, and rescue beautiful monsters from ravening princesses, before finally announcing that they have achieved enlightenment and that their wanderings are therefore accomplished. The second, and much longer part, tells of all their bickerings about which one of them is going to have to walk back. It was, of course, a descendent of these eccentric poets who invented this curious tale of impending doom which enabled the people of Golgafrincham to rid themselves of an entire useless third of their population. The other two-thirds, of course, stayed at home and lived full, rich, and happy lives until they were all suddenly wiped out by a virulent disease contracted from a dirty telephone. Meanwhile, Arthur Dent, Ford Prefect, and an Ark-load of frozen middle management men have crashed into the prehistoric dawn of a small, blue-green planet circling an unregarded yellow sun at the unfashionable end of the Western Spiral Arm of the Galaxy. After a year or so they convene a meeting to consider their position, which is not, on the whole, good...
 
Cajnik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yeah. No, it won't.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Who's phone?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Who's phone?


Whose
/ dammit
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I've seen this virus detector.  It set off my bullshiat detector.
 
alex10294
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No it won't. Article author is stupid like a fox getting paid by the click.
 
joker420
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Pull the phone away from your face when you cough or sneeze and the person you are talking to will be fine, duh.


Lol
 
MBooda
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Who's phone?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tommyl66
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: WHO WAS PHONE?


Sorry, pet peeve...
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is a repeat from a a couple weeks ago, but I can't find it.
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My Cousin Brian (Jfl 2011)
Youtube F5_yfnlJ7-E
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You can't send a biological virus over phone networks, subby. Shut up about your stupid 5G conspiracy theories.
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Video is NSFW
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

tommyl66: TheCableGuy: WHO WAS PHONE?

Sorry, pet peeve...


Mine too. already called myself out on it.  Thanks for playing.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
In addition, last I heard, sneezing wasn't a symptom of the 'Vid
 
