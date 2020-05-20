 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WLBT Jackson)   The "quarantine 15" is very real. Now shut up and pass the bon-bons and wine   (wlbt.com) divider line
44
    More: Obvious, Psychology, If You Have to Ask, Funk, emotional eating, food number, particular plan, particular individual, sort of release  
•       •       •

547 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 May 2020 at 2:02 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Really?  I've found it's the opposite.  Not being able to just pop down to the corner store for snacks throughout the week, and stretching out my groceries to limit my trips to the store as much as possible, has actually ended up having me lose just over 15 pounds since all this started.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have also kept on my fitness plan during this chaotic time. I do miss my regular Korean BBQ feasts, though. I think the chaos has actually helped me focus on my diet because it's something I have control of. And, not being able to just pop down to the store at a whim has been a help.

But, if all you've been doing is drinking beer and bingeing TV, I can see how you'd gain at least 15 pounds in two months of that.
 
Weird Hal [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Really?  I've found it's the opposite.  Not being able to just pop down to the corner store for snacks throughout the week, and stretching out my groceries to limit my trips to the store as much as possible, has actually ended up having me lose just over 15 pounds since all this started.


Ten down and I figure ten more to go till optimum. Two months ago I could jog maybe five minutes before needing a break. Now it's twenty mins and increasing.  Still drinking 8-10 beers every evening too.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Beaches are opening up and a new phenomena appears to be unfolding:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I liked "Covid 19" better.

But I guess not too many people will admit they gained 19 pounds instead of 15?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My routine is up at 9, watch last night's late night shows, then spend the next 10 hours on Ken Burns docs.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: NeoCortex42: Really?  I've found it's the opposite.  Not being able to just pop down to the corner store for snacks throughout the week, and stretching out my groceries to limit my trips to the store as much as possible, has actually ended up having me lose just over 15 pounds since all this started.

Ten down and I figure ten more to go till optimum. Two months ago I could jog maybe five minutes before needing a break. Now it's twenty mins and increasing.  Still drinking 8-10 beers every evening too.


yep

and on your way to liver failure too.  if the 8 to 10 beers/day is true.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I haven't noticed a difference, though it looks like the president may have appropriated mine.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I've actually lost some weight because I spend zero time commuting and I go out with my kid everyday and jog after him on his bike.  I'm also then working out at 5pm.  So that's basically two a days.

I've got a four pack (not quite to six) and veins in my biceps.  I also sleep for 8+ hours a night.  I feel terrible for people out of work, but this pandemic has been great for my health.

My only concern is that my drinking has definitely picked up.  I used to drink just two beers a day, but now I'd say I'm probably at four.  I just have more time I guess, and I'm self-medicating away coronavirus stress.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: Weird Hal: NeoCortex42: Really?  I've found it's the opposite.  Not being able to just pop down to the corner store for snacks throughout the week, and stretching out my groceries to limit my trips to the store as much as possible, has actually ended up having me lose just over 15 pounds since all this started.

Ten down and I figure ten more to go till optimum. Two months ago I could jog maybe five minutes before needing a break. Now it's twenty mins and increasing.  Still drinking 8-10 beers every evening too.

yep

and on your way to liver failure too.  if the 8 to 10 beers/day is true.


Wouldn't that be a liver *success*, since that's what it's supposed to do?
 
sebacoyl chloride [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'll add on to the "I've lost weight" side.  Not drinking 3-4 sodas a day while at home will do that.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I had a 20 minute walk as part of my commute and in lockdown losing that has been enough motivation for me to be a lot more consistent in working out. But I've also gotten into booze delivery so my weight is the same.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I have lost almost 20 lbs. Working from home keeps me away from fast food.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm running 3 miles every morning in lieu of my commute so I haven't gained anything.

I also haven't lost anything since I'm keeping a vineyard in business all by myself.  I'm gonna need rehab to go back to the office.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm exercising almost every day and am down about 5-7 pounds so far.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My stationary bike is still a clothes rack..
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm down about 8, which I think is due to eating out a lot less. I've gotten take out I think twice in the past two months whereas I used to eat out for lunch almost every day. I don't work out as much, but working out hard is kind of a mixed blessing with me because it drastically increases my appetite.
 
pdieten [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I still have my job (wfh now) and never had much interest in being out and about before this, so I'm no more bored now than I've ever been. So no boredom snacking here.

The catch is, I was planning to start working on my excessive weight and general health before we were locked down, as I had my yearly checkup in early February and it finally got to the point where my labs were showing enough warning signs to demand attention.

Dusted off the 20-year-old treadmill and weight stack, got my Fitbit band repaired, and most importantly taught myself new eating habits and tracked intake on the app. I've lost 67 pounds since February and my glucose, A1C and LDL are back to healthy levels. Still quite a way to go but not a bad start. Nice to be able to look down and see the dangly bits again.

If nothing else the lockdown has made it easier to stay focused.
 
limeyfellow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I actually lost 15lb during Covid-19 break out. Eating and drinking healthily instead of all the snacks and soda at work really helps.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Really?  I've found it's the opposite.  Not being able to just pop down to the corner store for snacks throughout the week, and stretching out my groceries to limit my trips to the store as much as possible, has actually ended up having me lose just over 15 pounds since all this started.


Ive gained.
The stress and anxiety has knocked me to comfort foods, and killed all motivation for activity.  All I do of late is read escape fiction books. At 40+ years old, that's a recipe for gain.

Mr.Station just got his "back to work" date, so now we know unemployment won't go on forever/must look for a new job, so some of the stress has abated.

really need to get on the bike and yoga mat though.
 
Hagbardr [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm about 5 lbs up. I'm still going to work 5 days a week but often only have 4-6 hours of work to do.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

pdieten: I still have my job (wfh now) and never had much interest in being out and about before this, so I'm no more bored now than I've ever been. So no boredom snacking here.

The catch is, I was planning to start working on my excessive weight and general health before we were locked down, as I had my yearly checkup in early February and it finally got to the point where my labs were showing enough warning signs to demand attention.

Dusted off the 20-year-old treadmill and weight stack, got my Fitbit band repaired, and most importantly taught myself new eating habits and tracked intake on the app. I've lost 67 pounds since February and my glucose, A1C and LDL are back to healthy levels. Still quite a way to go but not a bad start. Nice to be able to look down and see the dangly bits again.

If nothing else the lockdown has made it easier to stay focused.


well done!
That's not an easy thing to do, and I'm sure its harder when the world is all topsy turvy.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm not sure how much I've lost but I'm definitely down some. Lack of appetite and being more careful about how many stops I make in a week aren't exactly a diet but they are effective.
 
jake3988
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Really?  I've found it's the opposite.  Not being able to just pop down to the corner store for snacks throughout the week, and stretching out my groceries to limit my trips to the store as much as possible, has actually ended up having me lose just over 15 pounds since all this started.


======================================​=====================

A) I haven't gone out to eat as much, so much less fried foods.  That alone means less calories.
B) Yeah, I've tried to stretch out my food as long as possible... so I've run low at times and not had much to eat.
C) Between digestive issues and just plain pickiness, I can't eat a whole lot of foods... and some of those foods have been scarce lately.

/Only down a couple pounds I think, though.
//When I went in to work I parked a half-mile away (cheaper parking) and it forced myself to do a mile round-trip everyday.  Now that I'm working from home (and it's primarily been quite chilly out) I really haven't exercised much, other than home gym stuff, so that probably cancels the slightly better diet.
 
12349876
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Really?  I've found it's the opposite.  Not being able to just pop down to the corner store for snacks throughout the week, and stretching out my groceries to limit my trips to the store as much as possible, has actually ended up having me lose just over 15 pounds since all this started.


I started going to fast food all the time because i wasn't sure i was stocked up enough for total lockdown (been working at least 3 days a week throughout).  Now I'm comfortable with grocery pickup and I have so much shiat I have to eat the perishables or it will go bad.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm in the up category. The Mrs decided that we're going to support local restaurants at least once per week. And I'm packing on water weight now that I'm not allowed conjugal visits with barbells.
 
RainDawg [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm taking this opportunity to improve my health and learn new skills. Dropped 10 lbs and learned to play the piano.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
After losing nearly a hundred pounds in 2019, I gained about ten back as a result of non-pharmaceutical interventions.  I caught it in time and have managed to realign my diet into something that doesn't involve a feed bag filled with Doritos.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Really?  I've found it's the opposite.  Not being able to just pop down to the corner store for snacks throughout the week, and stretching out my groceries to limit my trips to the store as much as possible, has actually ended up having me lose just over 15 pounds since all this started.


Same here. It really helps that I'm eating out (and drinking) a lot less, cooking more, and can easily save what I don't eat in the fridge.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I just want to add that for anyone out there who has gained weight during quarantine, don't beat yourself up over it. This has been an extremely unusual and difficult time for the world, and if you didn't eat as well or couldn't be as active, cut yourself some slack. Do what you have to do to keep yourself sane and get back to normal when the world starts getting back to normal.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The downside: I've broken both my treadmill and my exercise bike since this started. The treadmill motor broke. (Then I fixed it, then I broke it again, then I fixed it again, then I broke it again; now I'm going to call a pro and hope my tinkering didn't void the warranty.) And the exercise bike seat keeps popping out of place no matter how hard I screw it back in -- so it's still generally usable, but (pardon the expression) a pain in the ass.

So I've taken to the streets. But that might become more unpleasant when it heats up.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Really?  I've found it's the opposite.  Not being able to just pop down to the corner store for snacks throughout the week, and stretching out my groceries to limit my trips to the store as much as possible, has actually ended up having me lose just over 15 pounds since all this started.


Good for you. I haven't gained or lost weight because I can eat pretty much as I please, and please to keep my weight in a narrow range of about five pounds. I have been in training for this all my life. Even in college, my marks didn't drop as much as my teacher said they would, and I didn't put on the freshman 10 or 15. That took years and happened after I graduated. My nickname was "Twiggy" because I was thin. I was not nicknamed after the actress but after cigarettes, "twigs" because of my thinness. I did, however, regress towards the mean by middle age. But like my Father, I have enough discipline to change if I wanna or hafta.

It's a Red Green Life:  I am a man. But I can change. If I have to. I guess.
 
Firm Tautology [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I've lost five pounds so far, but I think it's been all muscle.

But I've learned how to play guitar and speak Finnish.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: The downside: I've broken both my treadmill and my exercise bike since this started. The treadmill motor broke. (Then I fixed it, then I broke it again, then I fixed it again, then I broke it again; now I'm going to call a pro and hope my tinkering didn't void the warranty.) And the exercise bike seat keeps popping out of place no matter how hard I screw it back in -- so it's still generally usable, but (pardon the expression) a pain in the ass.

So I've taken to the streets. But that might become more unpleasant when it heats up.


Things always break at the worst possible time to replace them. My Mac desktop won't reboot. Mind you, I can't remember whether I bought it in 2012 or 2001 or what. I might have some sort of proof of purchase or data file that would tell me the exact date. It is definitely vintage but not quite obsolete, so I might be able to get it fixed. If not, it will take about a month of income to replace, so I will just have to make do with my other three or four computers until then.
 
UpNorthMeech [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: Weird Hal: NeoCortex42: Really?  I've found it's the opposite.  Not being able to just pop down to the corner store for snacks throughout the week, and stretching out my groceries to limit my trips to the store as much as possible, has actually ended up having me lose just over 15 pounds since all this started.

Ten down and I figure ten more to go till optimum. Two months ago I could jog maybe five minutes before needing a break. Now it's twenty mins and increasing.  Still drinking 8-10 beers every evening too.

yep

and on your way to liver failure too.  if the 8 to 10 beers/day is true.


It's probably Bud Light....which really isn't beer. More like a watered down bitter tanic swamp water.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Firm Tautology: I've lost five pounds so far, but I think it's been all muscle.

But I've learned how to play guitar and speak Finnish.


Finnish is hard. It's starting a language that is easy.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm average weight for my height.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I have been eating and drinking a lot more (trying to help my favorite local restaurants), but I am still active enough not to put on weight. Snacking is nonexistent because I keep busy with hobbies, and I walked my dogs so much that they need a break for their paw pads.

I am absolutely not going to the gym when they reopen, but I have a partially assembled elliptical in my garage that I will work on over the next few days.

I don't think it is hard to stay in shape, but it requires a lot more discipline, which is where people tend to struggle.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm probably down a bit but I'm still a chubby bastard. Attending to the needs of the 3 and 6 year olds gets me out of my chair every 5-10 minutes or so, and I'm basically having two meals a day since that's all that time allows most days. But I did get some good news the other day, my vasectomy didn't work so I'll get to go through that shiat again, so that's awesome...
 
kindms
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NeoCortex42: Really?  I've found it's the opposite.  Not being able to just pop down to the corner store for snacks throughout the week, and stretching out my groceries to limit my trips to the store as much as possible, has actually ended up having me lose just over 15 pounds since all this started.


same. eating smaller portions, not snacking at work and getting out in the yard as much as possible between support tickets. I was splitting logs earlier. Im lucky i have a yard, its been a huge part of keeping me sane and my attention occupied
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fiddlehead [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Weird Hal: Ten down and I figure ten more to go till optimum.


Awesome!

Two months ago I could jog maybe five minutes before needing a break. Now it's twenty mins and increasing.

Way to go!

Still drinking 8-10 beers every evening too.

O.O
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Arkanaut: NeoCortex42: Really?  I've found it's the opposite.  Not being able to just pop down to the corner store for snacks throughout the week, and stretching out my groceries to limit my trips to the store as much as possible, has actually ended up having me lose just over 15 pounds since all this started.

Same here. It really helps that I'm eating out (and drinking) a lot less, cooking more, and can easily save what I don't eat in the fridge.


The lack of eating out I think is what's done it the most for me.  I used to average at least 2-3 nights a week and maybe a lunch trip to the wing bar at the grocery store.  Now, I mighteat out once a week as a treat.  It really hit me when I had to add an extra couple of notches to my belt in the past couple months.  Considering I've been needing to lose some weight, and could easily stand to lose another 20, it's at least one positive thing to focus on in all of this mess of a year so far.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.