(9News (Australia))   Penguin researchers accidentally get high off animal excrement. Subby puts down the bong for a moment and wonders what a penguin excrement high would be like   (9news.com.au) divider line
    Weird, Penguin, Nitrous oxide, Nitrogen, Sophie Elise Elberling, nitrous oxide, Flightless bird, Flightless birds, University of Copenhagen researchers  
moos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sounds kinda shiatty to me...
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"After nosing about in guano for several hours, one goes completely cuckoo" poopoo
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pro Tip: not every case of anoxia is a "high".
Are you experienced?
 
DammitIForgotMyLogin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Penguin Jenkem.

/ Penkem for short.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You would freak out and think everyone around you is a polar bear?
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moos: Sounds kinda shiatty to me...


Sounds fishy to me
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Between this and the pool...
Poop thread trifecta in play?
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, wouldn't this mean that penguins are also getting high of their own shiat? Damn junkies.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's mostly mowi-wowi, but it has some penguin in it to.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, like cheesing but with poop?
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Repeat from last week?
 
HAMMERTOE [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DammitIForgotMyLogin: Penguin Jenkem.

/ Penkem for short.


Penguano
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Kansas lawmakers have banned penguin colonies from being within 1,000 feet of a school. So far the law has been a success.
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

moos: Sounds kinda shiatty to me...


DONE IN ONE.
 
