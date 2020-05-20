 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   3,000 partygoers at Florida block party claim it was racially targeted by authorities, not just full of stupid partygoers   (9news.com.au) divider line
32
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This should be a good thread.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Put the card back in the deck.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are other mass gatherings being targeted? That's where you'll find our answer.
 
anfrind [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Florida.  It could easily be both.
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So long as websites like this and commentators like ya'll give credence to these lame, BS, race-baiting excuses for poor behavior, the poor behavior will continue.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well, that's how it works nowadays. If ANYONE involved is a POC, then SOMEONE will whip out the Race Card. Doesn't mean that people won't see through that ploy, but there are always some who don't, and it snowballs from there.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office allege that an attendee pointed a rifle or a shotgun at officers and man who had been at the party was later admitted to a hospital after being shot in the foot.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Sheriff Chitwood said seven people were arrested
 
Mouser
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The problem with racism is that the cops can't beat up individuals for individual reasons anymore.  Are we supposed to set up a quota system here?
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: This should be a good thread.


Come on.  If it hits 50 comments I'll be shocked.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"I don't accept the accusations that our deputies and police are racists, or that their actions Saturday were racially motivated," Sheriff Chitwood told NBC news.
"It's not true, and it's not a fair conclusion from the video.
"But given everything we know about our nation's history; I also know those feelings aren't just about Saturday night." Very diplomatic and good sense of awareness, Sheriff Chitwood.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There are stupid partygoers of all races and colors.

Murica at its best
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Egoy3k [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This thread is dildos. Hey fellow white folks, not everything has to be about you and your feelings of insecurity.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: [Fark user image image 788x492]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The trick to a successful mass gathering during the pandemic is to make sure everybody is armed.
 
bigdanc
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: So long as websites like this and commentators like ya'll give credence to these lame, BS, race-baiting excuses for poor behavior, the poor behavior will continue.


Wait, who is their???
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: AngryDragon: [Fark user image image 788x492]

[Fark user image 425x318]


Meh.  I just assume that everything I do is racist now.  It's liberating.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Private_Citizen: AngryDragon: [Fark user image image 788x492]

[Fark user image 425x318]

Meh.  I just assume that everything I do is racist now.  It's liberating.


Is it "Grand' Dragon?
/Kidding! I'm sure you've never been racist in your life. Hell, you probably have a black friend!
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Man, Trump is really making inroads in the black community.
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The cops in the greater Orlando area are nothing like cops in the rest of the state.  Every agency down there requires a college degree, pays their officers a ton of money, and recruits aggressively from communities that are not traditionally represented among the police.  There is a huge number of openly LGBTQ officers in their ranks, as it is known that they do not discriminate in that area the way the rest of Florida's police departments often do.

I would be really surprised if this was racially motivated.  Sounds a d looks like that you had a large gathering of people who just happened to be mostly black.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
FTA - "An officer can be seen detaining a man after allegedly throwing a gun at authorities and attempting to flee the scene."

That's not how they work.
 
inner ted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: [Fark user image image 788x492]


Bet I'm as pale as you and yet I don't feel persecuted
Huh
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
When hearing about this story, my first reaction was, "Florida still has an order banning large gatherings?" and the follow-up question to self "and a local sheriff is bothering to enforce it?".

The mind boggles.

After all, their dipshiat governor feels "completely comfortable" going out with his family to eat at the local Olive Garden and opened up the beaches and whatnot.  Florida's response has been pretty cavalier and "but muh freedumb," yet here we are: Florida has more restrictions than, well, Wisconsin, for one.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: FTA - "An officer can be seen detaining a man after allegedly throwing a gun at authorities and attempting to flee the scene."

That's not how they work.


Depends. Is it an old highpoint? It might be more effective if thrown.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Authorities estimate 3,000 people gathered, in breach of coronavirus restrictions, at several locations around DeLand, in north Orlando, Florida.

"This is what they do to black people," a partygoer said.
"It's not fair."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Frank N Stein: This should be a good thread.

Come on.  If it hits 50 comments I'll be shocked.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Open Carrying While White vs. Open Carrying While Black - Klepper
Youtube pYKlHQJkcHk
 
DrunkenBob
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: So long as websites like this and commentators like ya'll give credence to these lame, BS, race-baiting excuses for poor behavior, the poor behavior will continue.


I don't want to, but it does feed into my instinctual belief that everyone that can romp in the sun with impunity is a child-like innocent who is too brash and naive to do the right thing.  They must be coddled and controlled by their Morlock caretakers for social harmony and to preserve the prosperity of the global economy.

/We . . . mean . . . well?
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Egoy3k: This thread is dildos. Hey fellow white folks, not everything has to be about you and your feelings of insecurity.


Tell the people who scream "racism" at every possible opportunity the same goddamn thing.

There are issues on both sides of the racial divide here, and you're not helping.

You really think that they managed to throw a party with 3,000 people and there were no white people there? If white people are there, then targeting the party isn't "racism". Yet it isn't white people who are screaming that this was racially motivated.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Frank N Stein: This should be a good thread.

Come on.  If it hits 50 comments I'll be shocked.


This thread is noticeably devoid of the usual comments wishing death upon the violators and references to Darwin.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Eagerly awaiting the usual posts about wanting to assault people for not wearing masks in this thread.
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NephilimNexus: Authorities estimate 3,000 people gathered, in breach of coronavirus restrictions, at several locations around DeLand, in north Orlando, Florida.

"This is what they do to black people," a partygoer said.
"It's not fair."

[Fark user image 225x225]


At some point, you do have to be pretty clueless to whine about being targeted when, whatever the threshold number to attract the cops' attention is, 3000 people gathering illegally is definitely and always going to be well above it.  And throwing mason jars at them won't make you any friends, just FYI bro.  The sheriff's diplomatic response here was spot-on.  Acknowledge the concern as having a valid foundation in prior police conduct but also don't be afraid to call bullshiat on this particular instance nonetheless.
 
