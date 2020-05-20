 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Botched Brazilian butt lift left model unable to sit for 6 months (NSFW)
31
    More: Asinine, 25-year-old New Delhi woman, Instagram model, Brazilian butt lift, curvy body, Shilpa Sethi, mammoth backside, sexy photos, Daily Mail  
31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I hear you sister. Sometimes I can't sit for....wait, what's a butt lift?"
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the ever loving fark is wrong with people.
 
Sid Vicious' Corpse [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So modifying your body to look like a circus freak is a thing now?
 
Sid Vicious' Corpse [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
and get off my lawn
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Sid Vicious' Corpse: So modifying your body to look like a circus freak is a thing now?


Yes.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Not recommended for internal use.

solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Instagram Model?
 
Comic Book Guy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Sid Vicious' Corpse: So modifying your body to look like a circus freak is a thing now?


it's for the 'gram, brah.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Unable to contact the doctor directly, Shilpa did a little investigating and uncovered a culture of deception in the cosmetic surgery trade.

Unable to contact the patient directly I've done some investigating and uncovered a culture of outright stupidity in the Instagram modelling trade.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Not Safe For Lunch.  Sorry guys butt if that is your fetish you are one sick pup.  This coming from a self professed sick pup.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Instagram model

Sin_City_Superhero [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yeah...my anaconda don't want none.
 
fastfxr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Nothing like 3 repeating headlines.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
should have used FIX-A-FLAT-ASS
 
WGJ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Who told these women that this is attractive????
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Gross
 
kayanlau
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Why? Why would someone waste 10K on having a gargantuan ass that can't possibly fit on any non-Texas seat?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That's a whole lot of butt lifts.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Sid Vicious' Corpse: So modifying your body to look like a circus freak is a thing now?

Yes.

[Fark user image 633x941]

Yes.


SirGeorgeBurkelwitzIII
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That is hideous. What the hell is wrong with people and why is this becoming a trend?

A nice ass is a beautiful thing... This is something completely different and gross.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Sid Vicious' Corpse: So modifying your body to look like a circus freak is a thing now?

Yes.

[Fark user image 633x941]

Yes.


crzybtch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I cannot wait to see what all these women who inject botox, have gigantic boob implants and butt implants look like when they are 70 and 80.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Augmented lips, augmented breasts and/or augmented asses = grotesque.  I'm not interested in having sex with a product from DuPont.
 
drinki bird
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm a surg tech who has helped with these kinds of surgeries... and it looks like a normal process if it was finally done after 6 months.  Maybe they weren't completely upfront with her about how it works?

when we take fat from one part of the body and inject it somewhere else, only something like 40-60% of the injected fat will survive the transplantation.  It's not uncommon for one side to "take" more of the graft than the other, especially when dealing with the kind of volume used in a butt lift, so 1 or 2 repeat surgeries to even out the discrepancies and perfect the shape are not uncommon.

I'm not sure when we expect to know how well it has taken, but I think it's somewhere in the window of 6 weeks to 2 months.
 
Sid Deuces
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Forget NSFW, this is NSFL, because my lunch feels like it will soon revisit the atmosphere outside of my body.
 
drinki bird
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
(Also I wish plastic surgeons were better about saying, "enough is enough."  People lose perspective, forget what butts, eyebrows, and lips are supposed to look like!)
 
Sid Deuces
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

crzybtch: I cannot wait to see what all these women who inject botox, have gigantic boob implants and butt implants look like when they are 70 and 80.


It's botox. Chances are they will not live until old age.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Body dysmorphia takes many prisoners, gives no f*cks and does not play around.

And to think I used to be self-conscious that one tit is slightly bigger than the other.

No, no pics, it did happen.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fastfxr:

Nothing like 3 repeating headlines.

Nothing like 3 repeating headlines.


Three breasts: yes, three butts: no
 
