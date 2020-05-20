 Skip to content
(WGNTV Chicago)   Worker tests positive on first day after Ford plant reopens, lets see what happens next   (wgntv.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There's no possible way that anybody could have foreseen this, though. If only it had been forseeable, it might have been prevented. But it wasn't forseeable, it was unforseeable. That's the greatest tragedy of the COVID-19 outbreak -- it started out as something entirely unforseeable, something that was forseeable by no man, and has continued for these past few months to be entirely unforseeable as well. I mean, literally. You can't see it. Have you tried to look at COVID-19? You can't. It's, like, really small. Which I've gotta say has really given them a leg up on keeping this whole unforseeable thing going on as long as it has. Maybe what we need to start wearing instead of masks are magnifying glasses so that we have a chance of seeing it in the future. If only we could see it, we could foresee it, and then things like this -- which, I stress again, are entirely unforseeable now -- might be forseeable in the future. I'll send in that suggestion to the Task Force.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I think we need Trump, protected by "The Hydroxy", to show his fearlessness and true leadership skill by going there, and rallying the troops.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They closed for a few hours and then reopened. They didn't close for 24 hours in order to do a cleaning like they promised. And the workers noticed.

Expect strikes in the near future.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is going great.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You have forever ruined the memories of those Folgers instant coffee commercials Subby
/in other words missions accomplished
 
stevenboof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He's not just positive, he's COVID-19 positive.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Awesome. I buy a new ford and I get the covid.  When I complain to ford, they charge me 1200 bucks for the ford covid option.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
FTFA:
The employee who spoke to WGN said while face masks are being used, many are not using face shields and are not, sometimes cannot because of their work, maintain social distancing.
"We're asking the mayor and we're asking the governor to help us," they said. "It's definitely profits over people.


These workers think that a mayor who won't socially distance for something as unimportant as her hair is going to give a fly f about their lack of social distancing?
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Eye Microscopes...  just don't wear them driving, and don't look at the sun.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fatality
Or
Remdesivir
Daily
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I AM NO MAN
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Photo: Akhgar Ghassabian, professional virus face-stabber
 
6nome
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They should have a Ford fiesta.
 
1funguy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I own a 2008 Ford F-150 pick up truck.  Will this exposure affect me or my family?
Can I still go shopping and get my hair done if I wear a mask?

Thank you for your service, Ford.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Or a Festiva

imcdb.orgView Full Size
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Again, this is a surprise ?   When you come out of hiding, covid is there waiting for you... if it is your time to go, you will.  If not, you won't.   Grow a set and resume living.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"If someone that works at one of our plants tests positive for COVID-19, we will close the building in which that person works for 24 hours to be deep-cleaned and disinfected consistent with CDC guidelines."

And by "24 hours" we meant "a couple hours, that should do it, yeah."
 
