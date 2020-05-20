 Skip to content
(Zillow)   Santa Cruz sees Pennsylvania's nerdy house listing, raises with some rather crisp cryptozoological photos   (zillow.com) divider line
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
..That is just TOO funny... Real Estate agent gets an A+ for that...
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
For a million dollars that squatch better be housebroken.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So the Hendersons just move away and leave Harry there??
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When you see it...

/Get in there you big furry oaf...
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Soon to be a burned-down special for .99.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Something something beautiful plumage.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That smell?  It's not the lilacs blooming.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: For a million dollars that squatch better be housebroken.


Not a real squatch. It's not blurry.
That's obviously where the Jack Link's guy lives
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'd call that spendy in most of the US, but isn't that a pretty good price for that much home that close to Santa Cruz?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Does 'Harry' come with the house? If so, has he claimed the guest cabin as his own?
 
NickBob78 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What's up with that crappy refrigerator?  Otherwise, that's a nice pad for a cool million.  I'd room with Bigfoot if I had to.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is this an outtake from the Star Wars Holiday Special?

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
My Sober Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I was really liking the house until I noticed that the view from the 2nd floor was of the roof of the carport.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's a nice house.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.