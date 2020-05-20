 Skip to content
(AL.com)   Don't be playing with anyone's cornhole during the pandemic   (al.com) divider line
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But what if she asks or dare I suggest demand I play with it? Then what?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happens between me and Aunt Mom over a case of Busch Light, a log of Kodiak, and a Smokey and the Bandit laserdisc marathon is no business of them flat-footed government goombahs!
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're not my supervisor, submitter.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Play with your own bags?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In NYC, the health department told people not to lick cornholes.
In Alabama they get told not to play cornhole.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

King Something: [Fark user image image 850x425]


Thread completion: 100%
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

thesharkman: Play with your own bags?


I haven't met a serious cornholer who didn't bring their own bags.

Also, when they put a bag in the rafters, then they throw more bags in the rafters trying to get that first bag down.  Lands on me to get my long stick to retrieve their bags.

/intentional phrasing
//all true though
///know a couple competitive cornhole groups, that have been televised
////still surprises me there are coed, and non-coed cornholing.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm more interested in an Alabama water park than Cornhole.
 
Gollie
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'M SORRY, I THOUGHT THIS WAS AMERICA?

/guess I gotta play with my own cornhole now
 
tommyl66
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well, cornhole is cornhole, and a roll is a roll, and if you play cornhole then you don't eat no rolls.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

tommyl66: Well, cornhole is cornhole, and a roll is a roll, and if you play cornhole then you don't eat no rolls.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
