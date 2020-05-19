 Skip to content
(Daily Express)   That's SIR Tom Moore to you, whippersnapper (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good for him.    33 million pounds raised.    I guess he was what the UK needed at the time.

Oh yeah, fark anyone who writes off the elderly.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Truly a man for all seasons.
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

thisispete: Truly a man for all seasons.


Take your upvotes, you magnificent farker.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

thisispete: Truly a man for all seasons.


This thread is heading off in all the right directions.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He's just some old bastard who walked around his garden a few times. Relax for fark's sake.

/Edgy
 
