 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bloomberg)   Screw Twitter, let's go to the source...Researchers are finding evidence that patients who test positive for the coronavirus after recovering aren't capable of transmitting the infection   (bloomberg.com) divider line
22
    More: Spiffy, Opera, support team, inquiries, Terms of Service, reference ID, information, message, browser  
•       •       •

370 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 May 2020 at 6:31 AM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MIRV888 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Jesus laughs at your science talk.
It's hell for you.
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You linked to a paywall. Downvote.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
But destroying the brain is still the most effective way to dispose of them, right?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I am not going to hold my breath waiting for apologies or confessions of error from the Very Serious Farkers who insisted that positive tests meant people could be reinfected and therefore had to be quarantined perhaps forever.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is very hard to believe. But very good if true. We will find out the whole story soon.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: I am not going to hold my breath waiting for apologies or confessions of error from the Very Serious Farkers who insisted that positive tests meant people could be reinfected and therefore had to be quarantined perhaps forever.


Way too soon for that. Just because this feeds your narrative does not mean it is true. Play video games to be in a fantasy world. Try to live in the real world when not gaming.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: This is very hard to believe. But very good if true. We will find out the whole story soon.


No it isn't, SARS shedding peaks at day ten and declines rapidly thereafter.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Citation needed? Here you go: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science​/artic​le/pii/B9780702039355000598
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wait, so HugeDong3828102 *isn't* Chair of Epidemiology at Johns Hopkins? You're allowed to lie in your Twitter profile?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Dork Gently: I am not going to hold my breath waiting for apologies or confessions of error from the Very Serious Farkers who insisted that positive tests meant people could be reinfected and therefore had to be quarantined perhaps forever.

Way too soon for that. Just because this feeds your narrative does not mean it is true. Play video games to be in a fantasy world. Try to live in the real world when not gaming.


Why do you reject the science?

What evidence do you have that people can be reinfected, much less transmit viable virions, after they recover from COVID-19?  Have any of the studies you base your pessimism on used tests that check for virus viability, or only virus RNA?
 
Mouren
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That isn't the source, the study would be the source. Which isn't linked in the article.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I hope those findings are duplicated throughout the world. I'm a bit paranoid about the long term effects if the virus does stay in the bodies after being cured. Will the cured die younger because their immune system will be less efficient as they age?

FTA: " Other scientists have found higher levels of IgM, an antibody that appears in response to exposure to an antigen, in children, according to an article published on medRxiv. That suggests younger populations have the potential to produce a more potent defense against Covid-19. "

Could that be what is causing MIS-C? Can a pregnant woman with the virus pass it to her baby?


devine: You linked to a paywall. Downvote.


Close the page, clear all Bloomberg cookies, get your one free article. I do wish those sites were blacklisted on Fark.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Why do you reject the science?


I am questioning one single news article. That is all.
"Science" has not been heard from yet.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mouren: That isn't the source, the study would be the source. Which isn't linked in the article.


https://www.cdc.go.kr/board/board.es?​m​id=a30402000000&bid=0030 is the Korean CDC announcement.  Is there a journal article, even in preprint form?
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is this the same Korean data from a couple weeks ago? Maybe now written up? https://www.independent.co.uk/new​s/wor​ld/asia/coronavirus-south-korea-patien​ts-infected-twice-test-a9491986.html
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

talkertopc: I hope those findings are duplicated throughout the world. I'm a bit paranoid about the long term effects if the virus does stay in the bodies after being cured. Will the cured die younger because their immune system will be less efficient as they age?


What?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Dork Gently: Why do you reject the science?

I am questioning one single news article. That is all.
"Science" has not been heard from yet.


You can also read basically the same thing in the WSJ.  Or you could do what I did, and use Google to find the Korean CDC report.

Why do you double down in rejecting the science?
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
How the hell does this guy manage to slip off my covidiot ignore list? Someone doing SQL whilst high?

Kerplunk, again.
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

talkertopc: lose the page, clear all Bloomberg cookies, get your one free article. I do wish those sites were blacklisted on Fark.


Or don't reward these practices with traffic.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

talkertopc: I hope those findings are duplicated throughout the world.

I'm a bit paranoid about the long term effects if the virus does stay in the bodies after being cured. Will the cured die younger because their immune system will be less efficient as they age?


I have the same concerns. No one knows yet. Will this stay in you forever?
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What about those sailors that were reinfected after testing positive?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

solokumba: What about those sailors that were reinfected after testing positive?


Who said they were reinfected?
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.