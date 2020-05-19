 Skip to content
(WXYZ Detroit)   Someone earned themselves a special hell by destroying a special needs playground. A special hell   (wxyz.com) divider line
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Cold.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A level they reserve for child molesters and people who talk at the theater.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
they will join people with terrible taste in music who pipe it through their phone's Pringle can speaker without earbuds.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to bring back the public stocks. When these assjacks get caught, lock them in the square and sell rotted vegetables for people to hurl and offer a pay-per-view webcam with the proceeds going to rebuild the park.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: We need to bring back the public stocks. When these assjacks get caught, lock them in the square and sell rotted vegetables for people to hurl and offer a pay-per-view webcam with the proceeds going to rebuild the park.


Give them ankle monitors embedded in white bike helmets and Forrest Gump leg braces.
They can walk around like that for a year, picking up dog poop in parks.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: We need to bring back the public stocks. When these assjacks get caught, lock them in the square and sell rotted vegetables for people to hurl and offer a pay-per-view webcam with the proceeds going to rebuild the park.


It was probably bored kids.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
One of my cousins kids' has SMA.  People are just awful.  That's all I have to say.  Just awful.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's re...markably cruel.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Obligatory:


Fark user imageView Full Size


Hope they find the bastards who did it.
 
tuxq
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm going to laugh when it turns out the vandalism was done by a kid with special needs.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: We need to bring back the public stocks. When these assjacks get caught, lock them in the square and sell rotted vegetables for people to hurl and offer a pay-per-view webcam with the proceeds going to rebuild the park.


Second.

Although lately, public shaming on Facebook seems to be doing the job.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

tuxq: I'm going to laugh when it turns out the vandalism was done by a kid with special needs.


I'm not.  Dicks are dicks even if they're r-words.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I would have guessed stupid teens until I read TFA.

This is probably some adult who lives nearby and is unhappy that kids will be making noise.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

YEAH, I bashed it up! A playground just for them weird kids is discrimination ag'inst mah normal godfearin' kids, dammit! Now arrest me, I dare you!
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Mr. Coffee Nerves: We need to bring back the public stocks. When these assjacks get caught, lock them in the square and sell rotted vegetables for people to hurl and offer a pay-per-view webcam with the proceeds going to rebuild the park.

It was probably bored kids.


My first thought too. Not much more destructive than a bored teenager.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AurizenDarkstar: Obligatory:


[Fark user image 350x242] [View Full Size image _x_]

Hope they find the bastards who did it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Egoy3k [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My money is on dumbshiat kid 'found' a set of bolt cutters and decided to see what he could cut, and not an intentional attack against the park.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hey look
There's good people on both sides of this
I'm going to play a few rounds of golf
And pop some hydrochlorquine or whatever that shiat is
 
