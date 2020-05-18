 Skip to content
(NPR)   Texas experiencing a sharp spike right in the panhandle. That's gotta smart   (npr.org) divider line
wax_on [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So they're gong to delay the delay the opening by 10 days. Yeah, that's gonna do it for sure. No worries, the virus will be gone by then. Yup.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And for my fellow Texans, the word "smart" in this instance is being used in its original meaning, which means "pain" (related to German "schmerz").
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The panhandle is full of conservatives, too, so he's probably just maintaining an illusion of remotely giving a crap about them.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Umbrella Corporation is working on a cure in their lab beneath the Alamo's basement.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the cost of making sure that the economy still runs after it's been sitting for a while.

/Laughs in Houston
//where the local judges have read the state constitution and used their powers accordingly, despite the white male tears
///and our Covid numbers are going down
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deaf Smith County?
 
agent00pi [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some folk pay extra for that, subby
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn the corona torpedos! Full speed ahead!

Sir, we're already sinking.

I SAID FULL SPEED AHEAD! THAT'S AN ORDER!

The engine room is flooded and fires are spreading towards the magazine . We have to abandon ship.

TRAITOR! DEFEATIST! DOOM MERCHANT!

Whatever, idiot. *jumps overboard*
 
orbister [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moore County, just north of Amarillo, has the highest per capita number of cases in the state. One in every 39 people therehave tested positive for the coronavirus.

How did they choose whom to test, though? At one point almost every test in the UK was positive, because we only tested people being admitted to hospital for treatment. More recently random swab tests have suggested that 1 in 400 is infected.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rural rates in 4 counties now higher than urban rates?  They had to work at NOT doing the right things to achieve that.

Well done, death cult.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lifeless: /Laughs in Houston
//where the local judges have read the state constitution and used their powers accordingly, despite the white male tears


Abbot has pretty much invalidated everything Lina Hidalgo has tried to do.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I posted this last Wednesday, Mrs. Alt and I left Oakland CA on the 10th and got home on the 12th.

Well all of this is moot anyway.

Just got home, Mrs. Alt and I drove straight through from Oakland CA to our home in High Springs FL, took us 43 hours.

If partial opening, or maintaining any kind of social distancing and masks is going to be part of getting back to work prior to having treatment and a vaccine, I would like to share a couple of observations;

A truck stop in Needles CA, was the last place were we saw people actually sticking to social distancing and wearing masks. Most of the places we stopped (took I-40 to TX287 to I-20 MS49 to MS98 to I-10) for gas or take out food were not bothering, 75% or more of the people going in and out of the gas station stores were not wearing masks, people were not wiping down their hands after gassing up, talking in close groups, not keeping a distance from other customers etc. Like there was no covid going on at all. We went through a good portion of the south and deep south in several states on both interstates and county highways, we got to see both locals and people traveling. It is not going to go well in the south.

Amarillo is one of the places we stopped for food and gas, saw this one coming.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lilplatinum: Lifeless: /Laughs in Houston
//where the local judges have read the state constitution and used their powers accordingly, despite the white male tears

Abbot has pretty much invalidated everything Lina Hidalgo has tried to do.


Or the pig union which cries and says they wont do their job when a 29 year old latina tells them to
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
FTFA: 'Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Saturday attributed the spike in Amarillo's cases to increased testing.'

This is right from the WH playbook.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Amarillo is one of the places we stopped for food and gas, saw this one coming


Amarillo is a great city. I will never ever forget the beautiful view. There was this one part that had a slight downward grade which when driving allowed one to see over 100 miles without anything in the way
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cman: Amarillo is a great city.


It qualifies as neither.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is a Republican governor delaying the reopening because of a surge in cases.

In WI the governor can no longer do anything if there is a surge in cases. It's up to the counties, but how do neighboring counties react?
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The article says that Amarillo has 752 hospital beds that are available and that the increase was 700 cases. Using a rate of 15% of cases requiring hospitalization, it doesn't appear to be much of a problem and well within the capacity and unworthy of the characterization of "spike."
 
Sid Deuces
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

wax_on: So they're gong to delay the delay the opening by 10 days. Yeah, that's gonna do it for sure. No worries, the virus will be gone by then. Yup.


Dude, this virus will never be gone. Society has to learn to live with it.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: The article says that Amarillo has 752 hospital beds that are available and that the increase was 700 cases. Using a rate of 15% of cases requiring hospitalization, it doesn't appear to be much of a problem and well within the capacity and unworthy of the characterization of "spike."


Fark user imageView Full Size


Doomsmiths grasp for anything that helps support their narrative.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cman: Someone Else's Alt: Amarillo is one of the places we stopped for food and gas, saw this one coming

Amarillo is a great city. I will never ever forget the beautiful view. There was this one part that had a slight downward grade which when driving allowed one to see over 100 miles without anything in the way


As we were passing through Amarillo, Mrs Alt and I played had a little competition, who could count the most steak houses. This is just on the main drag of I-40 mind you, but we got up 12.

The countryside is nice, lots of farms with the hills and mesas to the North.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

PunGent: Rural rates in 4 counties now higher than urban rates?  They had to work at NOT doing the right things to achieve that.

Well done, death cult.


Hey man, you know what Jesus said about making sure your ass is in the pews for Mother's Day, right? It's like the third highest of holidays. How could you heartless bastards suggest Mother's Day could be celebrated outside of a church?
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Amarillo by mourning, up from San Antone
Everything I got, because I didn't stay home...
 
Sid Deuces
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

PunGent: Rural rates in 4 counties now higher than urban rates?  They had to work at NOT doing the right things to achieve that.

Well done, death cult.


It's the Texas panhandle, they do a lot of meatpacking there
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh, I'm proud to live in America
Where I can catch Covid for free
And I'd gladly die for America
And Trump is glad to let me
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Damn the corona torpedos! Full speed ahead!

Sir, we're already sinking.

I SAID FULL SPEED AHEAD! THAT'S AN ORDER!

The engine room is flooded and fires are spreading towards the magazine . We have to abandon ship.

TRAITOR! DEFEATIST! DOOM MERCHANT!

Whatever, idiot. *jumps overboard*


I have been getting a LOT of milage out of the Grand Moff Tarkin meme generator during this whole thing.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There's nothing important in the Amarillo area. Oh, wait...
 
