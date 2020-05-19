 Skip to content
Newsweek recognizes Fark founder Drew Curtis as the new, more accurate Sylvia Browne
91
•       •       •

91 Comments
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quick, everyone look busy. People are coming.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice knowin' ya, Fark.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Uh oh, this thread's about to get busy.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A prognostics aggregator?
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Quick, everyone look busy. People are coming.


*fap fap fap fap fap*

Not yet buddy, but I'm working on it!

*fap fap fap fap fap*
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Damn you, John Titor!
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They say a common trait among those who are any good at predicting the future is that they suffer depression.

Go ahead and think about that.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ugh, does this mean we gotta sober up and put on pants?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
/hides bottle in desk drawer
//looks busy
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
LOL "Man's" because, what? They just couldn't figure out what to call him in the headline? Also, they didn't mention the gubernatorial campaign!
 
ToeKnee666 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I wish I had known in 2015 that a post like this would get so much attention today.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
FTFA

"You may be asking: who is Curtis? And has he actually predicted anything else?"

Time to promote the book sales Drew. Lots of news predictions and yearly trends that you have in there that are fully vetted before and since.

Maybe you can pump up prices for it at used bookstores to $1.75 or $1.85
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

duppy: Ugh, does this mean we gotta sober up and put on pants?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
MAN'S VIRAL THREAD FROM 2016 ABOUT TIME TRAVELING HAS SOME SCARILY ACCURATE PREDICTIONS ABOUT A PANDEMIC

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: cretinbob: Quick, everyone look busy. People are coming.

*fap fap fap fap fap*

Not yet buddy, but I'm working on it!

*fap fap fap fap fap*


Stop threadjacking.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: duppy: Ugh, does this mean we gotta sober up and put on pants?

[Fark user image 470x268] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
drewche gave a ted talk. I'm going to go over here... and watch humanity stupid itself to death.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Moderator: HedlessChickn: cretinbob: Quick, everyone look busy. People are coming.

*fap fap fap fap fap*

Not yet buddy, but I'm working on it!

*fap fap fap fap fap*

Stop threadjacking.


Now THAT'S funny and I'm not even sucking up to the mods.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Moderator: HedlessChickn: cretinbob: Quick, everyone look busy. People are coming.

*fap fap fap fap fap*

Not yet buddy, but I'm working on it!

*fap fap fap fap fap*

Stop threadjacking.


BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I predict that Drew will reference this in the Fark Podcast!
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Moderator: HedlessChickn: cretinbob: Quick, everyone look busy. People are coming.

*fap fap fap fap fap*

Not yet buddy, but I'm working on it!

*fap fap fap fap fap*

Stop threadjacking.


Best. Moderator. Post. EVAR!!
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Of the big three in the 80s (Time, Newsweek, US News and World Report), I always felt that Newsweek was the worst, but is this the sort of thing they're writing about now? No offense to Drew or the site - it's always nice to get some publicity - but that was People-levels of cringe.
 
I_told_you_so
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Nobody reads Newsweak.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Moderator: HedlessChickn: cretinbob: Quick, everyone look busy. People are coming.

*fap fap fap fap fap*

Not yet buddy, but I'm working on it!

*fap fap fap fap fap*

Stop threadjacking.


YOUR NOT MY REAL DAD

*fap fap fap fap fap*
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Quick, everyone look busy. People are coming.


Well, getting a free plug in Newsweek is one way to increase revenue.
 
6nome
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm a time traveller from I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream, and boy let me tell ya...
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm just posting here for posterior's sake.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Don't give guns to robots." Sound advice.
 
ifky
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Someone vacuum the rug! And please get rid of the dead gold fish. We need to make the place look good!
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh, nice, Newsweek.

Why don't you just run down to Lexington and put your tongue straight down the back of his trousers?
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Quick, everyone look busy. People are coming.


Screw that noise.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well. That is certainly a way to get signups.
HELLO LURKERS!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
stickmangrit [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i'm just here for the inevitable badge...
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I predicted in 1967 that Hank Aaron was going to break Babe Ruth's (or Roger Maris') home run record.  I didn't even need a time machine.
 
bleedswhiskey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Moderator: HedlessChickn: cretinbob: Quick, everyone look busy. People are coming.

*fap fap fap fap fap*

Not yet buddy, but I'm working on it!

*fap fap fap fap fap*

Stop threadjacking.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: "Don't give guns to robots." Sound advice.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Well, it woulda been, if someone had told me earlier!
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: [Fark user image image 850x850]


Just wait until July when the Mist rolls in.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Um....time traveling and time traveling threads belong in the special time travel tab. We don't want everyone to know about the Time Machine or that some of us make sure that Time Noobs don't manage to permanently kill Hitler before 1945.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Local boy makes good.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

HawgWild: LOL "Man's" because, what? They just couldn't figure out what to call him in the headline? Also, they didn't mention the gubernatorial campaign!


Given the result of the election, perhaps that was intentionally left out.
 
Generation_D
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Kentucky voter?  Thats not a prognosticator, thats a co-conspirator.  Moscow Mitch and Rand Paul.
 
The Four Ringer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Drew Curtis. Hmmm. Nope. Never heard of him
 
stickmangrit [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bleedswhiskey: Moderator: HedlessChickn: cretinbob: Quick, everyone look busy. People are coming.

*fap fap fap fap fap*

Not yet buddy, but I'm working on it!

*fap fap fap fap fap*

Stop threadjacking.

[Fark user image 290x174]


Moderator: HedlessChickn: cretinbob: Quick, everyone look busy. People are coming.

*fap fap fap fap fap*

Not yet buddy, but I'm working on it!

*fap fap fap fap fap*

Stop threadjacking.


images7.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The Pink Box - SNL
Youtube dQ-M9XTkAAU


This means something
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Moderator: HedlessChickn: cretinbob: Quick, everyone look busy. People are coming.

*fap fap fap fap fap*

Not yet buddy, but I'm working on it!

*fap fap fap fap fap*

Stop threadjacking.


How often does Moderator make the NNL?
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
But....I wanna give a gun to a robot. Skynet promised me girls in skimpy bathing suits.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Moderator: HedlessChickn: cretinbob: Quick, everyone look busy. People are coming.

*fap fap fap fap fap*

Not yet buddy, but I'm working on it!

*fap fap fap fap fap*

Stop threadjacking.

How often does Moderator make the NNL?


Not often.
 
