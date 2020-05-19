 Skip to content
(CNN)   Prince Charles wishes his furloughed subjects to take to the fields, picking fruits and vegetables at His Majesty's pleasure. Workers to form anarcho-syndicalist commune where they take it in turns to act as a sort of executive officer for the week   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Subby, do you think the fruits and vegetables in your Whole Foods pick themselves?
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Those who refuse will be shown the violence inherent in the system.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great idea.  You go first.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Pick For Britain website completely crashed minutes after it was launched during yesterday's Downing Street briefing.
In any case, they tried this in March/ April time and 50.000 people applied.
However, just 112 actually turned up
 
Birnone
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Pista: The Pick For Britain website completely crashed minutes after it was launched during yesterday's Downing Street briefing.
In any case, they tried this in March/ April time and 50.000 people applied.
However, just 112 actually turned up


You know we live in crazy times when we're reduced to asking citizens to do jobs that migrants usually take from them.
 
JerryHeisenberg [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"The UK's Prince Charles has called on students and furloughed workers to pick fruit and vegetables"

It sure didn't sound like he addressed them specifically.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Birnone: Pista: The Pick For Britain website completely crashed minutes after it was launched during yesterday's Downing Street briefing.
In any case, they tried this in March/ April time and 50.000 people applied.
However, just 112 actually turned up

You know we live in crazy times when we're reduced to asking citizens to do jobs that migrants usually take from them.


Eventually the UK government had to charter planes to fly in loads of pickers from Romania.
 
Cajnik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Pista: Birnone: Pista: The Pick For Britain website completely crashed minutes after it was launched during yesterday's Downing Street briefing.
In any case, they tried this in March/ April time and 50.000 people applied.
However, just 112 actually turned up

You know we live in crazy times when we're reduced to asking citizens to do jobs that migrants usually take from them.

Eventually the UK government had to charter planes to fly in loads of pickers from Romania.


I'm surprised nobody mentioned this lack of migrant workers during the 2 year Brexit saga.

Oh wait. They did
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Brexit is their version of Trump's immigration policy.  It sound great to the idiots until they wonder why tomatoes are now $10 a pound.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well, I didn't vote for him!

Watery tarts peeing on people's faces is no basis for a system of government.
 
chawco
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If Prince Charles wants to help promote something, maybe the best thing he could do is to just say nothing. Nobody really wants to do anything he says.

He is not a lovable man.
 
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Manual farm work is backbreaking labour, something that I found out unpleasantly when I was recruited to pick up apples that had dropped to be made into cider/juice/applesauce one fine fall day. Most people wouldn't last a week doing it, it takes a special type of physical tenacity to pull it off.
 
Pextor
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Bloody peasants!
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And if there's a summer there like a couple of years ago, the drought will bork the harvest, and half the workers will die of heat exposure.

/rationing, anyone?
//the postwar themed 'Great British Bakeoff' was aired to condition the British into rationing rationale post brexit
///Good job that brexit went so smoothly
 
Sasquach
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

rnatalie: Well, I didn't vote for him!

Watery tarts peeing on people's faces is no basis for a system of government.


The hell it isn't!
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: Manual farm work is backbreaking labour, something that I found out unpleasantly when I was recruited to pick up apples that had dropped to be made into cider/juice/applesauce one fine fall day. Most people wouldn't last a week doing it, it takes a special type of physical tenacity to pull it off.


Most 20 or 30 year olds should be able to do it. If they can't, they've likely not taken care of themselves.
 
Trik
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
WWII era folks would have rolled up their sleeves and jumped right in.

People today, not so much.
 
