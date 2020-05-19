 Skip to content
Happy 2020, Michigan. Dam
22
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
From a minute ago. The water rushing from the broken dams is heading toward Midland, home of Dow Chemical.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Not good
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And my 65th birthday is coming soon

/As if this year wasn't already screwed up enough
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That last dam has also failed.
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I imagine the people living there are saying that alot...Get out of the way! Water is super powerful..
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Tr0mBoNe: [Fark user image 425x476]

That last dam has also failed.


Flooding in Midland:


https://www.mlive.com/news/saginaw-ba​y​-city/2020/05/flooding-near-downtown-m​idland-as-seen-by-drone.html
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shastacola: Tr0mBoNe: [Fark user image 425x476]

That last dam has also failed.

Flooding in Midland:


https://www.mlive.com/news/saginaw-bay​-city/2020/05/flooding-near-downtown-m​idland-as-seen-by-drone.html


That was before the failure.
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Dow chemical plant and power plant downstream.
 
Skeleton Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Have no fear. Help is on the way.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Needs more dam pictures.
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
shiat is actively blowing up and republicans couldn't give a shiat.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

neapoi: shiat is actively blowing up and republicans couldn't give a shiat.


"It's my damned right to stay here and face the dam myself! No government is going to take it from me!"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Looks like infrastructure week is back on, boys"
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh shiat.

I hope that when people go to that high school, it is just a place to rally in the parking lot and get hot chocolate, and the keys to a motel room. Because there is no point in spreading COVID to people who just lost their houses.

Like, it's okay during natural disaster, to stay up all night in your car like a drive-in movie. Social distancing is a thing still. Heck, being a school, they probably can find a projector and the wall outside the gym and make a drive-in movie.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Bah. The US doesn't need money for stupid infrastructure! The US needs more aircraft carriers! More Zumwalt destroyers! More F-35's!

Seriously, who needs roads? Or bridges? Or water systems?

The military should get the ENTIRE US budget, and what they don't spend can be used for less important things, like old people. And the sick. Useless stuff.
 
phishrace
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This raises a lot of dam questions.

i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Sanford Dam is 95 years old. That's a lot of dam age.
 
puffy999
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Dam... I'll be damned.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Oh shiat.

I hope that when people go to that high school, it is just a place to rally in the parking lot and get hot chocolate, and the keys to a motel room. Because there is no point in spreading COVID to people who just lost their houses.

Like, it's okay during natural disaster, to stay up all night in your car like a drive-in movie. Social distancing is a thing still. Heck, being a school, they probably can find a projector and the wall outside the gym and make a drive-in movie.


This.
As I just posted in the earlier thread:
People were joking that 2020 needed a hurricane. Only yesterday did I realize that beyond the physical damage, people would be piling up in shelters...during a pandemic.
:(
 
lolmao500
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
By the time its on fark, in the middle of the night, they've already been flooded.

Subby you're kind of worthless.

/i kid
 
PScooter63
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
