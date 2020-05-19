 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Also graduating today: Gene Masseth   (twitter.com) divider line
43
    More: Asinine, shot  
•       •       •

612 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 May 2020 at 11:47 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Heywood Jablomie inconsolable.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Dick Hertz not available for comment.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

hot linked
 
wax_on [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Gene Masseth? I don't get it.

/yeah, I get it.
//just posting so others can have some fun at my expense.
///I had to say it slowly.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

wax_on: Gene Masseth? I don't get it.

/yeah, I get it.
//just posting so others can have some fun at my expense.
///I had to say it slowly.


/Back in Bevets' day, we used to teach people to say it backwards in the mirror.
//A lot of people needed to do weird things like that to finally get the joke.
///5 days apart!
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Was Oliver Closoff also in that class?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Phil McKraken not to be found
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pretty sure Tate would've read 'Weedlord Bonerhitler' without issue. Dude seemed totally detached from what he was doing. I did enjoy the stall there where you can tell he read it back to himself in his head and was like "waitaminute!"
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


HAHA - "Gene Masseth"! Hilarious!
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I were the one trying to troll him, I probably would've gone with "Mike Hunt," "Mike Rotch," or "Harry Nutzak," but this is still a valiant effort.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I.P. Nigehly and Steffan Maidong got held back.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Willie Fistergash?
 
Qatmandu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scratchin Macrotch was deported to Scotland before finals.
 
mjbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was in college graduation was incredibly unorganized for a big 10 university.  Literally anyone that wanted to could have walked.  All you had to do was buy (or rent) a cap/gown at the bookstore and show up.  You wrote your name down on a piece of paper seconds before they read it.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hugh Jassole?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clint Torez got patted down by ICE.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Norma Stitz?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tbh, the Gene Masseth one is barely on the cusp of sounding like it should. If you're going blue, you've got to go all the way and stoop to something a 12 year old would chuckle at instantly...
 
Bedelia Grantham
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SeaMan Stainz: Hugh Jassole?


Currently hanging with Hugh Jorgan
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It still amazes me that there was an actual NASCAR driver named "Dick Trickle". I'd skip that one in a list.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bedelia Grantham: SeaMan Stainz: Hugh Jassole?

Currently hanging with Hugh Jorgan


Is Richard Hurtz with them?
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Richard Head?
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bedelia Grantham: SeaMan Stainz: Hugh Jassole?

Currently hanging with Hugh Jorgan


Yet both pale in comparison to Hugh Jassman. I cannot lie.
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He was having a pint with Pat McCrotch.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I wonder what happened when Dick Pound graduated?
 
Pincy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
No one's posted the Colbert video yet? You guys are slipping.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bingethinker: I wonder what happened when Dick Pound graduated?


He and Dick Trickle and Dick Butkis went on to rule all the Dicks.
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Liz Onya
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image image 482x326]

HAHA - "Gene Masseth"! Hilarious!


I don't get it.
I mean Gene Masseth is obvious (and funny every time)....but Heywood Jablowme?
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bedelia Grantham: SeaMan Stainz: Hugh Jassole?

Currently hanging with Hugh Jorgan


Hey, I met his brother, Lar.
 
Farker Soze [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MythDragon: gopher321: [Fark user image image 482x326]

HAHA - "Gene Masseth"! Hilarious!

I don't get it.
I mean Gene Masseth is obvious (and funny every time)....but Heywood Jablowme?


Say it slow.  Hey!  Wood!  Jab.  Low . Me.  There are 5 separate words in just two proper names.  It's a funny coincidence.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

wax_on: Gene Masseth? I don't get it.


I was here when it started, and I still don't get it after all those years.

/ even tried it backwards
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Rowan Atkinson Live - Dirty Names
Youtube R7OxTxAvvLw
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Farker Soze: MythDragon: gopher321: [Fark user image image 482x326]

HAHA - "Gene Masseth"! Hilarious!

I don't get it.
I mean Gene Masseth is obvious (and funny every time)....but Heywood Jablowme?

Say it slow.  Hey!  Wood!  Jab.  Low . Me.  There are 5 separate words in just two proper names.  It's a funny coincidence.


Still don't get it. I asked a couple of bikers outside a dive bar, and for some reason they beat the crap out of me.

/I know it, sheesh. Was making a funny. I get Gene Masseth, but not Heywood Jablowme? Now it's ruined.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
MST3K - Space Mutiny - The many names of David Ryder
Youtube RFHlJ2voJHY
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Obligatory:
Earthquake News Report - SNL
Youtube nv6FMEvNiWo
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HeadLever
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
No love for Hugh Mungus ?  Of course the reaction was the best part

Hugh Mungus (ACTUAL ORIGINAL VIDEO)
Youtube FeNJFz-WCZs
 
maumau the flakcatcher
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
There's a guy I know, no lie, his name is... Hugh Gentry.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

pup.socket: wax_on: Gene Masseth? I don't get it.

I was here when it started, and I still don't get it after all those years.

/ even tried it backwards


It's kind of like one of those "Hidden Image" things, except with sound
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.