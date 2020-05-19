 Skip to content
(Vanity Fair)   Doesn't the rest of the world remember WW2? They should be thanking us instead of looking down on us. America #1   (vanityfair.com) divider line
NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
This will be seen as an aberration in the future after Trump is gone. It will take some time to repair his damage to the country, but it can be done.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
They're right, you know
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
the mighty have fallen and have become what was once the enemy. ask capt america
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
At some point Americans will have to find something else to be proud of since WW2. The war ended 75 years ago which is the same amount of time as between the end of the Civil War and the start of WW2.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Sh*t, man. We have trouble reminding people these days that Nazis are bad.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Shostie: Sh*t, man. We have trouble reminding people these days that Nazis are bad.


Well, there many fine people on both sides, according to Trump.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

JerseyTim: [Fark user image image 750x456]


fark yes. This.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That was 75 years ago and there's a new problem - aka the 'Rona - and an idiot in charge of America's response.  Since there are over 300K deaths worldwide, watching a superpower stumbling around with pants around its ankles while shiatting itself isn't a comforting thing to see.  You've got super idiot that's getting offended that people aren't kissing his ass enough for his lack of response to the virus trying to throw his weight around and its pissing everyone else off.

So yeah, please do forget what happened 75 years ago and focus on what's killing people now.  And watch out for the super idiot bumbling around.
 
Tannhauser [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Anenu: At some point Americans will have to find something else to be proud of since WW2. The war ended 75 years ago which is the same amount of time as between the end of the Civil War and the start of WW2.


Really?
-Won Cold War and liberated millions in the former Warsaw Pact
-Cured Polio and gave it to the world for free
-Liberated Kuwait
-Invented the internet and gave it to the world for free
-Oh and landed men on the farking moon...several times.  So many times we got bored doing it.
Not to mention all the artistic/science and business achievements, such as the smart phone, civilian spaceflight etc.

That's just off the top of my head.  I notice you haven't mentioned in your profile what country you're from.

We have made huge world changing history and yes, sometimes not the best (Vietnam, Trump (IMO)).  You sound very ignorant, I hope you educate yourself better.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

NotCodger: This will be seen as an aberration in the future after Trump is gone. It will take some time to repair his damage to the country, but it can be done.


But it won't.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Tannhauser: -Cured Polio and gave it to the world for free


We almost had it eradicated like smallpox but conspiracy theories in West Africa farked everyone and now it's at least decades away from eradication... assuming antivaxxers here don't hose it more.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Tannhauser: Anenu: At some point Americans will have to find something else to be proud of since WW2. The war ended 75 years ago which is the same amount of time as between the end of the Civil War and the start of WW2.

Really?
-Won Cold War and liberated millions in the former Warsaw Pact
-Cured Polio and gave it to the world for free
-Liberated Kuwait
-Invented the internet and gave it to the world for free
-Oh and landed men on the farking moon...several times.  So many times we got bored doing it.
Not to mention all the artistic/science and business achievements, such as the smart phone, civilian spaceflight etc.

That's just off the top of my head.  I notice you haven't mentioned in your profile what country you're from.

We have made huge world changing history and yes, sometimes not the best (Vietnam, Trump (IMO)).  You sound very ignorant, I hope you educate yourself better.


Liberated Kuwait.

Lol what the fark.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Tannhauser: I notice you haven't mentioned in your profile what country you're from.


lol
 
ToeKnee666 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's been a rough 75 years.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I had made a post during the Dubya administration along the lines of how Bush's torture had fundamentally changed America's public image, changing the story we told ourselves and the world about what our goals were, even if we fell short of them - we at least pretended to aspire to more, and if we didn't change that immediately our reputation would be forever changed. Obama stayed the slide some. We told ourselves and the world the same story about our aspirations. But Trump has utterly destroyed it. It's clear to even the dimmest observer that the US doesn't aspire to be the shining city on a hill with the ambition of being the exemplar of good, much less come close to achieving it. 

We no longer tell that story, and that's a really bad thing because people fall short of the stories they tell themselves and if our story is no longer an expression of positive ambition, it means that where we fall short will be even worse. 

And repairing such a thing is a decades-long process under the best of circumstances.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Anenu: At some point Americans will have to find something else to be proud of since WW2. The war ended 75 years ago which is the same amount of time as between the end of the Civil War and the start of WW2.


Much like the ex- jock reliving his glory days as the captain of the high school football team at the big game that he won and became famous in his home town, but only there and nowhere else, which is why he runs a used car lot.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's plenty to not be proud of regarding WWII. When we say "Never again," we don't just mean the extermination of Jews, we mean standing by and doing nothing while it's happening for years.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

harleyquinnical: Anenu: At some point Americans will have to find something else to be proud of since WW2. The war ended 75 years ago which is the same amount of time as between the end of the Civil War and the start of WW2.

Much like the ex- jock reliving his glory days as the captain of the high school football team at the big game that he won and became famous in his home town, but only there and nowhere else, which is why he runs a used car lot.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Doesn't turn out that bad for all of them.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NotCodger: This will be seen as an aberration in the future after Trump is gone. It will take some time to repair his damage to the country, but it can be done.


Maybe, but I'm not optimistic.

For our democracy to work, we need fair rules and 2+ parties that play by them.  Right now we have unfair rules and only one party abides by them.

For our economy to work, we need well regulated markets and a healthy middle class.  Instead we have government corruption and massive inequity.

For our society to work, we need a shared vision of what America is and a healthy debate about what it should be.  Instead we have Red America and Blue America, and endless Twitter insults.

None of this is easy to fix, and it's downright impossible when everyone is more invested in profiting from the decay than cooperating to reverse it.  We seem closer to revolution than negotiation.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vygramul: Tannhauser: -Cured Polio and gave it to the world for free

We almost had it eradicated like smallpox but conspiracy theories in West Africa farked everyone


Maybe the US shouldn't have been using vaccinations programs as a front for the CIA in the Muslim world?
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: That was 75 years ago and there's a new problem - aka the 'Rona - and an idiot in charge of America's response.  Since there are over 300K deaths worldwide, watching a superpower stumbling around with pants around its ankles while shiatting itself isn't a comforting thing to see.  You've got super idiot that's getting offended that people aren't kissing his ass enough for his lack of response to the virus trying to throw his weight around and its pissing everyone else off.

So yeah, please do forget what happened 75 years ago and focus on what's killing people now.  And watch out for the super idiot bumbling around.


America, 4% of the world's population but nearly 30% of covid deaths.

If nothing else let us be a lesson to others.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Tannhauser: Anenu: At some point Americans will have to find something else to be proud of since WW2. The war ended 75 years ago which is the same amount of time as between the end of the Civil War and the start of WW2.

Really?
-Won Cold War and liberated millions in the former Warsaw Pact
-Cured Polio and gave it to the world for free
-Liberated Kuwait
-Invented the internet and gave it to the world for free
-Oh and landed men on the farking moon...several times.  So many times we got bored doing it.
Not to mention all the artistic/science and business achievements, such as the smart phone, civilian spaceflight etc.

That's just off the top of my head.  I notice you haven't mentioned in your profile what country you're from.

We have made huge world changing history and yes, sometimes not the best (Vietnam, Trump (IMO)).  You sound very ignorant, I hope you educate yourself better.


forgot Greneda
 
chitownmike
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Anenu: At some point Americans will have to find something else to be proud of since WW2. The war ended 75 years ago which is the same amount of time as between the end of the Civil War and the start of WW2.


We won the cold war, right?
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Maybe the US shouldn't have been using vaccinations programs as a front for the CIA in the Muslim world?


White House says CIA will stop using vaccination programs as ...
www.foxnews.com › politics › white-house-says-cia-will-s...
May 20, 2014 - President Obama's top counterterrorism advisor has vowed that the CIA will no longer be able to use vaccination programs as cover for etc etc...
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal:

Maybe the US shouldn't have been using vaccinations programs as a front for the CIA in the Muslim world?


Gosh it's too bad Obama stopped that!
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I remember. Who could forget when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor?

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Anenu: At some point Americans will have to find something else to be proud of since WW2.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
poodebunker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NotCodger: Shostie: Sh*t, man. We have trouble reminding people these days that Nazis are bad.

Well, there many fine people on both sides, according to Trump.


"Really really great people"
If he's said that once he's said it hundreds of times!
I laugh at his "really great" every time knowing tomorrow he'll be ousting that great person.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Maybe the US shouldn't have been using vaccinations programs as a front for the CIA in the Muslim world?


Wow. Is there anything that Obama didn't royally fark up?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

vygramul: I had made a post during the Dubya administration along the lines of how Bush's torture had fundamentally changed America's public image, changing the story we told ourselves and the world about what our goals were, even if we fell short of them - we at least pretended to aspire to more, and if we didn't change that immediately our reputation would be forever changed. Obama stayed the slide some. We told ourselves and the world the same story about our aspirations. But Trump has utterly destroyed it. It's clear to even the dimmest observer that the US doesn't aspire to be the shining city on a hill with the ambition of being the exemplar of good, much less come close to achieving it. 

We no longer tell that story, and that's a really bad thing because people fall short of the stories they tell themselves and if our story is no longer an expression of positive ambition, it means that where we fall short will be even worse. 

And repairing such a thing is a decades-long process under the best of circumstances.


Ok, boomer
 
zerkalo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The world's pity is hard to swallow
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm embarrassed to say I'm an American. We deserve Donald Trump because we're a nation of morans. If I ever travel abroad again I'm just saying I'm Canadian.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NotCodger: This will be seen as an aberration in the future after Trump is gone. It will take some time to repair his damage to the country, but it can be done.


Not after Bush and Cheney, my friend.

But hey, my bookshelf includes Abbie Hoffman, bell hooks, Susan Sontag, Ben Franklin, Thoreau, that prissy Harold Bloom guy, two books by Cass Sunstein, a book of RBG quotes (surprisingly cool), Betty Friedan, Bill Waterson, Gary Larson, Joseph Heller, Stephen King, Andrea Richie, Diane Ackerman...  and more.

We will continue to be inspired by American culture but we won't see Trump as the aberration. And his voters? They are America. It's the resistance that we will keep admiring. When the majority build the wall we will throw books and care packages over for you Jefferson readers.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Confabulat: I'm embarrassed to say I'm an American. We deserve Donald Trump because we're a nation of morans. If I ever travel abroad again I'm just saying I'm Canadian.


Lots of us have been doing that for most of our lives.
 
Foxxinnia
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Could you imagine if we had the restrictions we had in WWII today? "fark you I'll buy all the rubber I want! No government telling me how much rubber I can have!"
 
wantingout
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
this is anti-trump propaganda at its finest.
 
powhound
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm sorry, but this country is permanently divided roughly 60/40. Call that good/bad. Unfortunately, due to several factors ... racism cough cough ... the bad rule the good. Not by much but they do. It's not sustainable. If this virus does not cause an implosion something else will. The stock market is propped up, deficit spending is through the floor, unemployment at record levels and only the rich are benefiting.

The US economy apparently is only healthy if people drive to work M-F and are able to frequent restaurants and bars and hair salons. Let's be realistic here. The bottom is about to drop. Soon. June? July? Surely by August. And by then we will be solidly into a second wave and fire and hurricane season as well.

And 45* will be desperate. He will be absolutely screwed if kicked out of office. And owning every part of the federal government except for the HoR? Good farking luck to us all. I do suggest you hoard some supplies. The worse is yet to come.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NotCodger: This will be seen as an aberration in the future after Trump is gone. It will take some time to repair his damage to the country, but it can be done.


We're really going to have to step up, then, and do a lot of good shiat without expecting anything back.
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Tannhauser: Anenu: At some point Americans will have to find something else to be proud of since WW2. The war ended 75 years ago which is the same amount of time as between the end of the Civil War and the start of WW2.

Really?
-Won Cold War and liberated millions in the former Warsaw Pact
-Cured Polio and gave it to the world for free
-Liberated Kuwait
-Invented the internet and gave it to the world for free
-Oh and landed men on the farking moon...several times.  So many times we got bored doing it.
Not to mention all the artistic/science and business achievements, such as the smart phone, civilian spaceflight etc.

That's just off the top of my head.  I notice you haven't mentioned in your profile what country you're from.

We have made huge world changing history and yes, sometimes not the best (Vietnam, Trump (IMO)).  You sound very ignorant, I hope you educate yourself better.


I get it.  But Canada helped most of these achievements.  We also invented Insulin Banting (we love Dr Salk too).
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Anenu: At some point Americans will have to find something else to be proud of since WW2.

[Fark user image image 850x566]


Ugh, great troll.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Kittypie070: BafflerMeal:

Maybe the US shouldn't have been using vaccinations programs as a front for the CIA in the Muslim world?

Gosh it's too bad Obama stopped that!


It was not general practice, both of you hush.
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Um, the world has already looked at us like that for a long time, at least in the 1st world. We've got friends who use the phrase "American Dream" as a punchline. It's already a joke to everyone who pays attention.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Shostie: Sh*t, man. We have trouble reminding people these days that Nazis are bad.


Hell, even Andy Cuomo is using their playbook.  Step 1:  get rid of the infirmed and weak.  Andy C:  let's force nursing homes to take positive cases of COVID for treatment!  Wunderbar!!
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Anenu: At some point Americans will have to find something else to be proud of since WW2.

[Fark user image 850x566]


nice rona-rays.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

powhound: I'm sorry, but this country is permanently divided roughly 60/40. Call that good/bad. Unfortunately, due to several factors ... racism cough cough ... the bad rule the good. Not by much but they do. It's not sustainable. If this virus does not cause an implosion something else will. The stock market is propped up, deficit spending is through the floor, unemployment at record levels and only the rich are benefiting.

The US economy apparently is only healthy if people drive to work M-F and are able to frequent restaurants and bars and hair salons. Let's be realistic here. The bottom is about to drop. Soon. June? July? Surely by August. And by then we will be solidly into a second wave and fire and hurricane season as well.

And 45* will be desperate. He will be absolutely screwed if kicked out of office. And owning every part of the federal government except for the HoR? Good farking luck to us all. I do suggest you hoard some supplies. The worse is yet to come.


Oh horseshiat. Stop your fearmongering.
 
chawco
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tannhauser: Anenu: At some point Americans will have to find something else to be proud of since WW2. The war ended 75 years ago which is the same amount of time as between the end of the Civil War and the start of WW2.

Really?
-Won Cold War and liberated millions in the former Warsaw Pact
-Cured Polio and gave it to the world for free
-Liberated Kuwait
-Invented the internet and gave it to the world for free
-Oh and landed men on the farking moon...several times.  So many times we got bored doing it.
Not to mention all the artistic/science and business achievements, such as the smart phone, civilian spaceflight etc.

That's just off the top of my head.  I notice you haven't mentioned in your profile what country you're from.

We have made huge world changing history and yes, sometimes not the best (Vietnam, Trump (IMO)).  You sound very ignorant, I hope you educate yourself better.


you know, you raise some good points, but I also would like to counter that the most recent of those things you mentioned was, what 30 years ago?

the Fall from Grace has been going for a while, but it really came crashing down in the last 3 years.
 
chawco
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Confabulat: I'm embarrassed to say I'm an American. We deserve Donald Trump because we're a nation of morans. If I ever travel abroad again I'm just saying I'm Canadian.


fark off. You dont get to pretend to be us. Americans have been saying they are Canadians for decades, and now people don't always believe us.

Just, stop it. If you want to be Canadian, move to Canada. It's lovely, except the winter, and also the last month which has largely been cold rain and wind.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yes. The virus that brought the globe to it's knees is an embarrassment to the US.

Not the constant and blatant gaslighting from and for the media.
Not the implication that Russia picked our president.
Not the steele dossier.
Not the FBI trying to pull a coup.
Not the house trying to impeach based on the FBI's coup.
Not half of the nation acting like this president wasn't the choice of the other half.
 
JohnnyApocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Anenu: At some point Americans will have to find something else to be proud of since WW2.

[Fark user image 850x566]


paraphrasing that post: it's not that i really like donald trump, it's just that i hate all of you (so here's a trigger)
 
