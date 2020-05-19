 Skip to content
(Fox 4 KC)   Pilot lands airplane in middle of traffic on suburban interstate after the aircraft became overloaded with the weight of his massive steel balls   (fox4kc.com) divider line
    Missouri, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Interstate Highway System, Airport, emergency landing Tuesday afternoon  
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
For the curious: lost an engine on final approach 1/2 mile from the airport.
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Pretty sure a twin bonanza can operate on 1 engine if need be, still doesn't quite explain why he decided to drop it on the freeway like that. That was a hard landing.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jerk didn't even signal. Some people just don't know how to do a 3-dimensiona merge properly.
 
The.anti-Larry [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a CSB, but I got my private pilot certificate at that airport in 1973 when it was known as McComas airport.  Back then it had a single 18/36 asphalt runway and a grass crosswind that I never used.  When my CFI would randomly pull the throttle to idle and tell me to find a place to land he never let me line up for a highway, though.  I always had to pick a field get about 50 feet AGL before he'd tell me that was close enough.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's why I always jack off before flying.

"Every bit makes a difference!" said the old woman as she pissed into the sea...
 
LittleJoeSF
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Brass. They are brass, not steel, brass.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
and yet another case for what i keep saying...

PLANES NEED HORNS !

/the wife laughed when i said this years ago, but here we are again.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This seems to be happening about once a week.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Odd how it's always Steel Balls instead of "Smart" I should haven't flown this POS.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Big deal. He landed the plane. It's not like he had a choice to stay up there.  Take offs are optional, but landings are always mandatory.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Should'nt* ?  sorry
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

LittleJoeSF: Brass. They are brass, not steel, brass.


in this case, You'd hope they're stainless...
 
mtarte [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So if he had crash landed on a car and killed himself and the driver of the car, would that go in the books as a plane crash, a car crash, or death by COVID-19?
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
All those straight parts of freeways are bits and pieces of a national defense highway. They wanted somewhere they could land fighters in the endgame.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Old pilot joke:

What's the purpose of the second engine?

To carry you to the scene of the accident.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mtarte: So if he had crash landed on a car and killed himself and the driver of the car, would that go in the books as a plane crash, a car crash, or death by COVID-19?


Yes.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A twin-engine aircraft can fly perfectly well on one engine. In fact, it can even continue the take-off and then safely land with just one engine. Losing an engine in flight is not usually a particularly serious problem and the pilots are given extensive training to deal with such a situation.

Maybe he should have thrown his massive steel wool balls overboard.
 
uck It
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: Old pilot joke:

What's the purpose of the second engine?

To carry you to the scene of the accident.


Also used to haul all of the extra fuel needed to run it.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: Old pilot joke:

What's the purpose of the second engine?

To carry you to the scene of the accident.


The props on the front of the plane are just fans to keep the pilot cool. Because if they stop, he'll start sweating.
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bajtaur: Pretty sure a twin bonanza can operate on 1 engine if need be, still doesn't quite explain why he decided to drop it on the freeway like that. That was a hard landing.


Came here to say that. Single-engine approach and landing is usually NBD, and he seemed* to have plenty of airspeed. Unless fuel starvation was the issue and he didn't want to risk losing the other engine on base to final.

*maybe, could have been at or below Vme in the pattern when he lost the engine.
 
zang
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: That's why I always jack off before flying.

"Every bit makes a difference!" said the old woman as she pissed into the sea...


My granddad used to say that right before he tied down the giraffe and filled the bathtub with multicolored power tools.
 
jtown
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mtarte: So if he had crash landed on a car and killed himself and the driver of the car, would that go in the books as a plane crash, a car crash, or death by COVID-19?


Maritime law!
 
zang
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: All those straight parts of freeways are bits and pieces of a national defense highway. They wanted somewhere they could land fighters in the endgame.


I smarted you, but do you have a citation for that?
 
