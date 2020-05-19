 Skip to content
(Daily Dot)   Welcome to Costco, I love you unless you're not wearing a mask, then you're outta here
38
    More: Hero, Mask, maskless man's video, Costco manager Tison, young man, Explanation, maskless man, free country, store's mask policy  
•       •       •

38 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Assholes just become bigger assholes. He wanted a confrontation..he caved super quick though.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes moran, it is a free country. That is why Costco is free to refuse to serve you if they want.

/As mentioned in the redlit thread:
Business that refuses to make a cake for a gay couple? Yeah! Right on! They're free to refuse service!
Business that refuses to serve someone who won't wear a mask? This is a free country dammit! You're not allowed to do that!
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This again?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Truthfully, when Costco gets idiots like this, they should then send them their membership fees in a check and tell them they are no longer welcome in the store at all.

I figure if this shiat keeps happening, they will.
 
Outlawtsar [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Yes moran, it is a free country. That is why Costco is free to refuse to serve you if they want.

/As mentioned in the redlit thread:
Business that refuses to make a cake for a gay couple? Yeah! Right on! They're free to refuse service!
Business that refuses to serve someone who won't wear a mask? This is a free country dammit! You're not allowed to do that!


Um, no, that's now how any of this works.

Protected classes are protected.  You have to to allow all ethnicities, religions, sexual orientations, and genders.  If you don't you can't do business.  That is the law.  If Costco had refused to let him in because he was black or gay or transgender, I think you'd agree that that is not part of being a "free country."

Being an idiot is not a protected class.  Therefore Costco can refuse service for being an idiot.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Remember all the signs that read, "Click it or ticket?"  How about we change those to, "Mask it or casket?"
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AurizenDarkstar: Truthfully, when Costco gets idiots like this, they should then send them their membership fees in a check and tell them they are no longer welcome in the store at all.

I figure if this shiat keeps happening, they will.


They are known for doing that.  Basically if they don't think they can make you happy and you are being a PITA about it, they refund your membership and ban you.
 
Nullav [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I think my favorite part about that, and there isn't a whole lot to love, was "my three THOUSAND followers on Instagram." Like fark, I'm Internet famous too, got shiatloads of funny votes on Fark, I got a few YouTube comments up into like...a few hundred likes, and I'm a content creator to boot. What's content? Doesn't matter, you're reading it.

Like good lord, pandemic or not, how can anyone get to be that insufferable?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Assholes just become bigger assholes. He wanted a confrontation..he caved super quick though.


I'm sure that guy's 3000 Instagram subscribers were really impressed.
 
letsrabble17
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Mr. 3000 Followers has brought dishonor on the NASA logo.
 
Johnny Bananapeel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

AurizenDarkstar: Truthfully, when Costco gets idiots like this, they should then send them their membership fees in a check and tell them they are no longer welcome in the store at all.


Cut off their wieners!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbaggins
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Outlawtsar: Being an idiot is not a protected class.  Therefore Costco can refuse service for being an idiot.


asymptomatic spreader is not a protected class.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I find it kind of odd that he managed the get as far as he did. They should have had someone at the door checking for Member IDs that would have enforced the mask policy on the way in. Did the guy wear a mask going in the door and take it off, or did he sneak by the greeter?
 
dbaggins
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: I'm sure that guy's 3000 Instagram subscribers were really impressed.


You know what is sadder?  They almost certainly were impressed.
 
suid
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: I find it kind of odd that he managed the get as far as he did. They should have had someone at the door checking for Member IDs that would have enforced the mask policy on the way in. Did the guy wear a mask going in the door and take it off, or did he sneak by the greeter?


He probably pushed past them, which is probably where Mr. Tison was brought in to deal with the moron.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If you are a Trumper/'MERCAN you should never wear your seatbelt ever ever ever ever ever again. Pussy
 
dbaggins
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm thinking the guidance on mask wearing should be more clearly science driven.

IF you are wearing a mask THEN you are permitted to operate in public within 6 feet of other people.

IF you are NOT wearing a mask THEN you are permitted to operate within 15 feet of other people.

I mean, that's how the masks work.  You mask controls the toxic virus-laden breath billowing out of your mouth to settle and drop to the ground in about 4 feet, with a 2 foot safety margin for occasional sneezing or coughing.  Without a mask your virus-laden cloud of exhalations easily exceeds 6 feet and can reach 10 to 15 feet when you cough or sneeze.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Dude looks like he smells like wet cigarette butts
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Brandi Morgan
@Brandimorgantg
·
May 18
Replying to
@OnlyInLVNV

Kevin: "I won't put on a mask because I woke up in a free country today."

Did you wake up owning Costco? No? Then put on a mask or get out of the store.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Republicans: "You can't make me wear a mask!  My freedoms! The Constitution!"

Also Republicans: "We can't let women go topless at the beach!  We must force them to wear clothing that men aren't required to wear!"
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Watches video...

* Note to self, keep the shopping cart between you and the plague rats.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Yes moran, it is a free country. That is why Costco is free to refuse to serve you if they want.

/As mentioned in the redlit thread:
Business that refuses to make a cake for a gay couple? Yeah! Right on! They're free to refuse service!
Business that refuses to serve someone who won't wear a mask? This is a free country dammit! You're not allowed to do that!


Hell hath no fury like a redneck mildly inconvenienced.
 
weapon13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Moran posted the video up himself hoping to get some sympathy.

It did not go the way he planned.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
No shirt
No shoes
No device


It's been around for decades. No on freaks out
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Outlawtsar: Carter Pewterschmidt: Yes moran, it is a free country. That is why Costco is free to refuse to serve you if they want.

/As mentioned in the redlit thread:
Business that refuses to make a cake for a gay couple? Yeah! Right on! They're free to refuse service!
Business that refuses to serve someone who won't wear a mask? This is a free country dammit! You're not allowed to do that!

Um, no, that's now how any of this works.

Protected classes are protected.  You have to to allow all ethnicities, religions, sexual orientations, and genders.  If you don't you can't do business.  That is the law.  If Costco had refused to let him in because he was black or gay or transgender, I think you'd agree that that is not part of being a "free country."

Being an idiot is not a protected class.  Therefore Costco can refuse service for being an idiot.


That's the point. The same people that support business for refusing service (when they're gay) are the ones outraged at another business refusing service. It would be hugely hypocritical without the protected class aspect. That just makes them even worse.
 
skyotter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I still can't find a damn thing about masks in the Constitution.

I did find the part about the Post Office, but you idiots are against that too, so it wouldn't farking matter anyway.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No shirt no shoes no mask no service.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dbaggins: I'm thinking the guidance on mask wearing should be more clearly science driven.

IF you are wearing a mask THEN you are permitted to operate in public within 6 feet of other people.

IF you are NOT wearing a mask THEN you are permitted to operate within 15 feet of other people.

I mean, that's how the masks work.  You mask controls the toxic virus-laden breath billowing out of your mouth to settle and drop to the ground in about 4 feet, with a 2 foot safety margin for occasional sneezing or coughing.  Without a mask your virus-laden cloud of exhalations easily exceeds 6 feet and can reach 10 to 15 feet when you cough or sneeze.


Ok.
So, being science driven, how do we ensure said non-mask wearing people STAY 15' away?
Assign separate entrances and exits, or make them 19' wide?
Have traffic lights on supermarket aisles?
Make them wear 30' hula hoops in open public areas?
What about car parks?

If you don't have a practical and fail-proof solution can we make them wear the masks, you know, as science dictates?
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Looks like persecution comes in bulk now. :(
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

skyotter: I still can't find a damn thing about masks in the Constitution.

I did find the part about the Post Office, but you idiots are against that too, so it wouldn't farking matter anyway.


Their store, their terms.

They could impose a rule that requires you to be ass-naked wearing dunce caps before letting you on their private property, and they would be completely in their right.  At most they would be required to let you terminate your membership and give you a pro-rated refund if you don't like the new terms.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Massively Multiplayer Addict
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
at my store, most people are wearing masks. But we don't enforce anything or even ask people to wear or consider wearing masks because we don't want a confrontation. I myself got called an asshole by some non-mask-wearer when I politely asked him to step in front of me (where the plexiglass shield seperates us). and he picked up his purchases and went over to the self scan, as if that was some kind of punishment. (Good, now I don't have to serve that asshole... :p )
 
TheSwizz [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Not one of these morons has ever protested "no shoes, no shirt, no service".  So they can just fark right off.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Really, refund his membership fee and take his card. His kind of ilk can go to Sam's Club where they belong.
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Nullav: I think my favorite part about that, and there isn't a whole lot to love, was "my three THOUSAND followers on Instagram." Like fark, I'm Internet famous too, got shiatloads of funny votes on Fark, I got a few YouTube comments up into like...a few hundred likes, and I'm a content creator to boot. What's content? Doesn't matter, you're reading it.

Like good lord, pandemic or not, how can anyone get to be that insufferable?


I think Instagram has always paid people to create a scene and yell that for the publicity.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


of course he's put out a shirtless follow up
 
