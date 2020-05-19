 Skip to content
(Very)   Collection of all the graphic gifs that helped convince New Zealanders to co-operate with lockdown   (thespinoff.co.nz) divider line
    More: Spiffy, New Zealand, Siouxsie Wiles, partial closure of New Zealand borders, Toby Morris, Siouxsie's brilliant explainers, Toby's extraordinary Side Eye comics, alert level system, ease of reference  
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just flicked through the list and I have not seen a single one of these.

Where were they used?
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You do realize that saying graphic GIF is on par with saying ATM machine or PIN number, right?
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tiny country asking for people to avoid each other. Those who could headed for the hills. Sheep don't spread Covid-19
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, that's what a functioning government looks like.
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: Tiny country asking for people to avoid each other. Those who could headed for the hills. Sheep don't spread Covid-19


2 million people live in Auckland. No-one was allowed to leave once lock-down kicked in.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: You do realize that saying graphic GIF is on par with saying ATM machine or PIN number, right?


I'm just glad it wasn't MoeBanginMarge.gif

Again
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: You do realize that saying graphic GIF is on par with saying ATM machine or PIN number, right?


Well, it's more like saying automated ATM or personal PIN.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is the graphic gif that convinced me

and it is graphic

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
chawco
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Sheep don't spread Covid-19


Citation needed!
 
chawco
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Those gifs were really good.

I'm finding it a bit hard now. The lock down has gone on so long, and I've been pretty stretched, and I'm in a high-risk group... But I've reached the point where I just wanted to end. I want to leave my house on most days, move around more, see people, do things with friends.

Now we enter the struggle phase, where everybody wants to open up, relax and stop being careful. but the virus doesn't care if we're tired of being stuck at home.

And there's still a lot of dummies out there who don't know how to be careful.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dyhchong: I just flicked through the list and I have not seen a single one of these.

Where were they used?


That's weird because I've seen three of them even on this side of the Pacific (and as the article mentions PM Ardern often referred to them).
 
deffuse
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: So, that's what a functioning government looks like.


I was thinking the other day that NZ had 2 people that got riled up enough about the Stay Home order that they took the government to court (and lost as it happens).  2 out of 5 million or so.  By that count/ratio/etc the US would have around about 131 people that cared deeply about the perceived slight against their freedom etc, enough to push back against the government - but seeing the protests and so on, how are there so many people in the States that are so 'the government can't do this to me'/'it's a conspiracy'/'it's a lie'?  It doesn't add up, does it?  People flock together with like minded individuals but there shouldn't be *that* many individuals available to .. flock...  (a bad analogy, half thought through).  ANY WAY, what I was getting at is that it's not just the government that did a good job I feel.
 
LockeOak [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I saw a couple of them online, but none of these were part of the (omnipresent) government communications.
 
paulleah [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dyhchong: I just flicked through the list and I have not seen a single one of these.

Where were they used?


Zootopia.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
paulleah [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

chawco: Those gifs were really good.

I'm finding it a bit hard now. The lock down has gone on so long, and I've been pretty stretched, and I'm in a high-risk group... But I've reached the point where I just wanted to end. I want to leave my house on most days, move around more, see people, do things with friends.

Now we enter the struggle phase, where everybody wants to open up, relax and stop being careful. but the virus doesn't care if we're tired of being stuck at home.

And there's still a lot of dummies out there who don't know how to be careful.


The numbers in my county are highest on the west coast. And they are getting 30% positives on the tests run.

And our governor and the president hate each other, so we don't have squat for tests.
 
