(CBC)   Pro-tip. When transferring residents from a retirement home due to a COVID-19 outbreak, make sure you do a head count   (cbc.ca) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We don't want the sick ones....
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Hendawg
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Same thing happened with Kevin Mccallister and we all know how that turned out
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Home Alone VI: Kevin Didn't Take His Warfarin
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Concurs:

img2.grunge.comView Full Size
 
palelizard [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Home Alone VI: Kevin Didn't Take His Warfarin


Oh the hijinks!
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Hendawg: Same thing happened with Kevin Mccallister and we all know how that turned out


He jumped off the Tallahatchie bridge??
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Retirement Home Alone

media.istockphoto.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Home Alone VI: Kevin Didn't Take His Warfarin


Home Alone VII: Party Monster
 
