(RouteFifty) Texas being Texas, starts restarting evictions in these reopening coronavirus times
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas is getting an early start. Just wait  until the people who took the mortgage "deferral" realize the 3 months they skipped will be due at the same time as the fourth month. It's not automatically moved to the end of your mortgage, and most lenders want the balloon payment. After all, if the borrower can't pay it, they can renegotiate the mortgage terms (with Fark you terms), or begin foreclosure (you would be months behind at that point).

The deferral is going to blow up into a Huge crisis, and people are going to lose their homes.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bingo.
And by August when most unemployment is exhausted things are gong to get...interesting.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shooting

/ftfTX
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gosh, that will help. So helpful, that Texas.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So wait ... They're evicting people from Texas? Those lucky bastards.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Build. Guillotines. Now.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's Texas, so they might go Waco Style with gasoline.
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like the perfect time for all the virtue signalers to open their homes up and provide free shelter for these newly displaced people.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Harris County Judges have postponed all eviction hearings.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Virtue signalers?  I don't see red hatters helping other people.
 
jfclark27 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maybe because you don't go to church?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Always amusing to watch a Trump voter try to form a coherent insult.

Amusing/embarrassing.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ya, fark those people who lost their jobs! That's on them. They should have anticipate the pandemic and gotten something better!

WTF is wrong with you? Did your daddy pass you out a a party favor for his pervy pedo-buddies
I mean, what the fark damaged you so bad to be a total and complete turdstain?

Frankly, any decent human being would be behind a stay on evictions, even putting together a State fund to hel[p people pay their rent

But then we have people like you... who wallow in hate, misery and death and want nothing more than to shiat all over the world
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OK fine, I have a spare room for a 18-30yr old female, Asian or Redhead only.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The thought process, such as it is, is that since you, as a liberal voter, do not open your home and bank account to the people who are directly affected by Trumps bungled policies then he is not obligated to show empathy, sympathy, decency or basic human kindness to anyone ever for the rest of his life.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Why would I?  To watch a bunch of old weird people mumbling in a cold building?  The churches don't help people out here, except for the Catholic Church.  And I am a Buddhist and a Mason, so they don't want me around and I have no interest in their activities, outside of the occasional drop-off at their soup kitchen.  Red hatters don't help others, they just hold rallies and protests and complain that the government wants them to act like adults.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, good, in the state with the most guns.*

*not an actual confirmed statistic, but I mean, it's Texas.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rebelyell2006: I don't see red hatters helping other people.


No, that'd be soshulizmz.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oh yeah, and you can't buy meat in stores anymore.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Outlaw rental properties.  Make the value of renting out a property go to zero.   But keep the value of the property at what it is.  Then when the "land lords" cant pay the property tax, have the county or state seize the property and then grant the home to a person who doesn't own a home.

Problem solved.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oh God, no. Most lenders want people to make interest-only payments for a few months because those principal payments now have years or decades to accrue more interest.
 
Gooch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I was getting evicted I'd do everything in my power to leave the joint a shiat ridden hovel that will cost the landlord/bank more to repair than if they just let me ride out the crisis and pay later when I could. Those farks get bailouts when times are tough, average people get dick.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rebelyell2006: And I am a Buddhist


They have some fantastic ideas.

Fark user image
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: rebelyell2006: thegreatmurgatroid: Seems like the perfect time for all the virtue signalers to open their homes up and provide free shelter for these newly displaced people.

Virtue signalers?  I don't see red hatters helping other people.

The thought process, such as it is, is that since you, as a liberal voter, do not open your home and bank account to the people who are directly affected by Trumps bungled policies then he is not obligated to show empathy, sympathy, decency or basic human kindness to anyone ever for the rest of his life.


And I don't get that.  I do what I can to help others, through activism and donating what I can.  It's the whiny conservatrolls who show up and say "But liberal utilitarianism means we should let people die in the streat instead of telling people to stay at home!  Why don't you care about the homeless?".  They are the ones signaling a virtue that they do not possess.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank Gramps I don't have that hanging over my head.  No rent, no mortgage, no car payments.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

jtown: Thank Gramps I don't have that hanging over my head.  No rent, no mortgage, no car payments.


I don't have to worry either, for now.  My employer used eminent domain to pick up land for fire stations many years ago, and spared a few houses to be used by employees for special reasons (like bringing in outside talent for specialized positions).  So rent comes out of my paychecks, and fire trucks will just have to roll out the back doors and pull up to the house in case it catches on fire.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The hint is that the banks didn't fight the deferral wave.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

That actually makes sense, provided you think with your butt.
 
Captain Walker
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Don't know shiat about real estate, but it seems like the last thing banks would want to do is foreclose on middle-class properties -- that have likely plummeted in value -- to try and sell in a depressed market.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

You know they take you to court and get those damages assessed to you, right?

Leave an apartment with a few stains in the carpet and some burned out light bulbs, fine. They'll maybe take it out of your security deposit, or if you rented for long enough the replacement carpet is considered "normal wear and tear" and they can't do that to you.

Leave an apartment where you physically tore stuff up to where it takes thousands to repair? Yeah, they're going to stick that to you.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

enjoy jail time during this time.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

It probably depends on what the risk is the the bank's portfolio.

A friend of my mother's was/is terrible at managing money. The stories I've heard are amazing even if they lack in specific details. She and her husband had house payments that she would routinely call the bank and ask if she could make an interest-only payment because money was tight that month (money was tight about 50% of the months...) The bank always said that was fine, likely because she was one tiny parcel of their portfolio and by letting her slide on principal payments they were extending out the loan and compounding the interest to make even more money.
 
Captain Walker
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Yeah and even if you're judgment-proof, good luck renting anywhere in the future with a bad landlord/tenant on your Experian report.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Study: Red states more charitable

Red states give more money to charity than blue states, according to a new study on Monday.

The eight states with residents who gave the highest share of their income to charity supported Sen. John McCain in 2008, while the seven states with the least generous residents went for President Barack Obama, the Chronicle of Philanthropy found in its new survey of tax data from the IRS for 2008.

The eight states whose residents gave the highest share of their income - Utah, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Idaho, Arkansas and Georgia - all backed McCain in 2008. Utah leads charitable giving, with 10.6 percent of income given.

And the least generous states - Wisconsin, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire - were Obama supporters in the last presidential race. New Hampshire residents gave the least share of their income, the Chronicle stated, with 2.5 percent.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Won't somebody think of the deadbeats?
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gooch: If I was getting evicted I'd do everything in my power to leave the joint a shiat ridden hovel that will cost the landlord/bank more to repair than if they just let me ride out the crisis and pay later when I could. Those farks get bailouts when times are tough, average people get dick.


You sound like an asshole and an idiot.

You think it's hard getting a place to live with an eviction on the record?

Try getting a place to live with an eviction and an outstanding damages judgment north of $10,000.

Given your obvious ability to evaluate life choices, I'm guessing you have a shiatty neck tattoo.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

They'll do a short sale to a sister company/business buddy. That company gets your house for a song, and you get hit with a shortfall judgment (you owe the difference between what they sell it for and what remains on your mortgage).
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

It's amazing how many terms right-wingers have repurposed to demonize basic human decency.
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

all are things we tried to warn people about now people are going to die in the streets I suppose they should just die happy knowing that they didn't get corona virus

This was the inevitable result of the government taking away the right of people to earn a living
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Red States are more "charitable" because those figures include amounts given to churches.

And although giving money to people like Joel Osteen, Creflo Dollar, and Franklin Graham may be tax exempt charitable contributions, that money sure as fark isn't charitable giving in the usual sense of actually helping people.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

No, there will still be meat. It will just be more expensive, as will a lot of other foods.
 
The Bunyip [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The silver lining though is that they won't need to wear a mask while being evicted.
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

If only they WOULD do that they could avert the giant shiatshow that's going to follow.

Good Guy Lenders:
"We appreciate that through no fault of your own a worldwide pandemic has put you in a position that you lost your job and are unable to pay your mortgage these past 3 months.  We understand and are going to simply forgive those 3 months and tack them on at the end of your mortgage period."

Reality:
"shiat's opening back up, yo.  If you can't pay for the last 3 months at the time when your next payment is due then you can go be homeless somewhere else because fark you, pay me."
 
joker420
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Everything should be free!
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Oh my sweet summer child, you think the pandemic is over?
 
Spermbot
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

It might be in CA.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ok, sure.  Evict.  Who's moving in?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Everyone should just assume they are going to get it, and there's a less than 1% chance you'll die if you are in reasonable shape and under 50, but those are lousy odds for a disease.  The flu only kills about .05% of the people it infects.  I made sure my estate plan was current, and I prepared a spreadsheet to instruct my wife as to all the logins to our 401k, IRA, 529, life insurance, etc. You should too.ll. Many people are assuming it won't happen to them. The odds are that you will probably contract it.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Subtract the Sunday morning offering plate and recalculate.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The disease needs to stop before it reaches herd immunity (IE, before everybody gets it).  The fatality rate seems to be 1% overall.  That seems low, but that means if everybody in the country gets it, there will be 3.3 million dead Americans (plus many more who live but with permanent damage from things like reduced lung function, or amputated limbs due to blood clots, etc.).
 
