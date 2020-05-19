 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Wish this was The Onion: Kentucky convenience store posts 'No face masks allowed' sign   (nypost.com) divider line
118
    More: Asinine, Lexington, Kentucky, face masks, Gov. Andy Beshear's mask guidance, Kentucky convenience store, ARIA Charts, late April, business' call, photo of the sign  
•       •       •

1251 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 May 2020 at 4:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



118 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Psychopusher [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very well.  Walk in, go up to the counter, start saying, "I'd like--" and then begin simultaneously coughing and sneezing energetically all over the owner for at least 15 seconds.  Once you're done, finish your sentence with, "...to know where I can get tested for COVID-19 around here."
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We are not telling you to not wear a mask," Alvin's wrote Tuesday on Facebook.

No, that's literally what was on your farking sign you plague-rat covidiot fark stick.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's their policy on pants?
 
Tannhauser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another conservative tough guy folds quickly.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
there are over 90,000 dead people and these clowns think this is a joke? I will happily go elsewhere because I disagree with their policy, but these people want to shop at stores that require a mask without one. it is almost as if they are only thinking of themselves. farking snowflakes.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
91,582
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any business that denies customers wearing face masks is a business I will never patronize again.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Illinois:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

propasaurus: What's their policy on pants?


No Shirt, No Shoes, No Service.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tannhauser: Another conservative tough guy folds quickly.


Yep, all the true tough guys are the Fark internet tough guys. Hyuck!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder who is encouraging this braid dead behavior?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh...right...
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No facemasks allowed? No customers allowed! Simple as that.
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The thing you want to do when your business will be severely effected by people not wanting to go outside more than possible is to alienate everyone but the stupidest plague rats. That way, your sales will be even worse, and you'll increase your risk of getting your workers sick!
 
dothemath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"NO MASKS ALLOWED"

"We are not telling you to not wear a mask,"

That's some top shelf backtracking, you dumb rednecks.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I wish Kentucky was just a creation of The Onion.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ZMugg: I wonder who is encouraging this braid dead behavior?
[Fark user image image 550x282]
Oh...right...


Don't forget those famous Virginia potatoes
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"No face masks allowed, y'all!"

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

bfh0417: Tannhauser: Another conservative tough guy folds quickly.

Yep, all the true tough guys are the Fark internet tough guys. Hyuck!


Are you feeling ok? You might want to go get that hyuck tested.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They misspelled "aloud."
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Walker: In Illinois:

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


Looks like the same wording as the sign FTA. I wonder if there's some rightwing sh*t site that's pre-scripting these signs for business owners to make?
 
Jgok
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Walker: In Illinois:
[Fark user image image 600x745]


Interesting. Nearly identical wording. I wonder if this is another astroturfed thing or just stupidity being universal.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is there any chance we can get West Virginia and Virginia to move out of the way so Bugs Bunny can do his sawing routine on Kentucky and just allow it to slide into the ocean?
 
Fissile
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yes, but I assume a full Klan hood is till OK?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
No! Face masks allowed!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Walker: In Illinois:
[Fark user image 600x745]


Someone who equates "lower your mask" with "employees safety" has no right to call someone else a "dumbass". IMHO.
 
Shryke
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's fairly amazing quickly how the pearl-clutching, authority-loving "liberals" flock to threads like these and just shiat all over everything.

Here's a thought: don't go in to the farking store.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Marbleisheavy: bfh0417: Tannhauser: Another conservative tough guy folds quickly.

Yep, all the true tough guys are the Fark internet tough guys. Hyuck!

Are you feeling ok? You might want to go get that hyuck tested.


He ain't asymptomatic no more.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I suspect I need to become a closed-carry member soon.

Congratulations, right-wingers. You turned me into a gun-nut.
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

propasaurus: What's their policy on pants?


Honestly we have to get this pants situation figured out. I really hate wearing pants..........................and skirts.................and bottoms......................and shirts................................​.....i like shoes though
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I appreciate their advertising that they are the sort of business I don't want to support.
 
genner
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Used profanity on the sign..........

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Walker: In Illinois:
[Fark user image 618x410][Fark user image 600x745]

Looks like the same wording as the sign FTA. I wonder if there's some rightwing sh*t site that's pre-scripting these signs for business owners to make?


The alternative is conservatives have suddenly begun thinking for themselves.
 
Jgok
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Shryke: It's fairly amazing quickly how the pearl-clutching, authority-loving "liberals" flock to threads like these and just shiat all over everything.

Here's a thought: don't go in to the farking store.


Fine. Make the maskless idiots quarantine themselves away from me after they leave the store, then.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Shryke: It's fairly amazing quickly how the pearl-clutching, authority-loving "liberals" flock to threads like these and just shiat all over everything.

Here's a thought: don't go in to the farking store.


I think quite a few people are ok with that.

Doesn't mean we can't point out how silly and foolish they look.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A photo of the sign outside Alvin's in Manchester was shared Monday on Facebook by a man who said he wanted to "spread their shame" by publicizing the business' call to flout Gov. Andy Beshear's mask guidance, intended to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Lexington Herald-Leader reports.

And what you've succeeded in doing is publicizing the location for MAGAts who will drive for hours and use up several gallons of gas just to patronize that store for stigginit reasons. Good job.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Jgok: Walker: In Illinois:
[Fark user image image 600x745]

Interesting. Nearly identical wording. I wonder if this is another astroturfed thing or just stupidity being universal.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
OMG NO MASKS!!!!1!!!

A close friend went to get an antibody test (positive) and the doctor and his staff, who are involved in antibody level research with the CDC, weren't wearing masks.

I went to a doc in the box last night to get a tetanus booster and the NP wasn't wearing a mask.  The receptionist/whatever was but she took it off the second they closed.  Then she went grocery shopping (the joint was inside a huge Kroger).

Fauci didn't wear a mask for a long damned time. Now he is.

WHO says not to wear a mask unless you're coughing/sneezing or taking care of someone with Covid (which makes little sense unless it's an N95).  "currently there is no evidence that routine use of medical masks by healthy individuals prevents 2019-nCoV transmission."

I haven't worn one because I don't have one, nor can I find one.  I don't have any bandannas, but I did use a cut up Tshirt when I went shopping...there were so may gaps it didn't do anything.

I'm going to make a couple when some sewing machine parts arrive Saturday, and mainly so I ahve one if I go somewhere they are required.  On the same note, I've been staying home except for necessary shopping.  The odds of me having it are essentially zero, and there's a really good chance I had it in February.

I find the mask thing overblown unless you're talking N95 masks.
 
guestguy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
others said they saw the sign as a "patriotic statement."

img.memecdn.comView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

propasaurus: What's their policy on pants?


I don't see any mention one way or the other on the sign so at this point I would say they're optional.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: "No face masks allowed, y'all!"

[i.pinimg.com image 850x911]


Stereotypes are OK as long as they mock white people, eh?
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

casual disregard: I suspect I need to become a closed-carry member soon.

Congratulations, right-wingers. You turned me into a gun-nut.


I'm not there yet, but seriously considering pepper spray.
 
rcain
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"If I didn't live so far away, I would do all my shopping here," another man wrote. "Finally somebody with same dang common sense."


I just can't even consider these people human anymore. There is just something fundamental they are lacking, it's like they don't possess the mental faculties that separate man from beast

I am convinced that we made deep fake videos of FOX news pundits telling them to kill their families and then to kill themselves so they could meet with Jesus in heaven for the Right Wing, Trump loving, Real American Rapture and posted them all over youtube, we might greatly improve this nation overnight
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

genner: Used profanity on the sign..........

[Fark user image 850x581]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: A close friend went to get an antibody test (positive) and the doctor and his staff, who are involved in antibody level research with the CDC, weren't wearing masks.


Not saying I don't believe this story happened...actually that is what I'm saying.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Shryke: It's fairly amazing quickly how the pearl-clutching, authority-loving "liberals" flock to threads like these and just shiat all over everything.

Here's a thought: don't go in to the farking store.


You touch yourself to Trump pics.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Shryke: pearl-clutching, authority-loving "liberals"


AKA people who don't want to die by drowning in their own fluids.

THEY MUST BE SHAMED!
 
WithinReason
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: propasaurus: What's their policy on pants?

No Shirt, No Shoes, No Service.


Don't see anything  regarding pants.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Shryke: It's fairly amazing quickly how the pearl-clutching, authority-loving "liberals" flock to threads like these and just shiat all over everything.

Here's a thought: don't go in to the farking store.


Guess what.

Liberals can multitask. We can ridicule morons and avoid the store at the same time.

Problem is we cannot identify the people that got infected at that store so we cannot avoid them.

//Well, the MAGA hats help identify who you should stay away from.
//I'd wager mirrored sunglasses on top of a bald head help as warning signs too.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Shryke: It's fairly amazing quickly how the pearl-clutching, authority-loving "liberals" flock to threads like these and just shiat all over everything.

Here's a thought: don't go in to the farking store.


Not only would I not go into the forking store that day, I would never go into the forking store again for as long as they were in business. I'd even be willing to provide the store free advertising of their "no masks allowed ever" policy and tell all of my friends and family just what they think of their customers.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Shryke: It's fairly amazing quickly how the pearl-clutching, authority-loving "liberals" flock to threads like these and just shiat all over everything.

Here's a thought: don't go in to the farking store.


the hypocrisy of MAGAts saying that being forced to wear a mask to enter a store is infringing on their freedom yet demanding people not wear a mask in their store is obvious. am I not free to protect others by wearing a mask. choose an argument and stick with it.

also, if this only risk the MAGAt themselves I would be fine. like ignoring a hurricane warning. good luck but if you happen to die because you are doing something stupid then nothing of value was lost. with this you risk infecting others and potentially killing them. I am guessing you don't see the difference since things only matter to MAGAts if it impacts them directly.

I truly hope you don't get it. not because I wish to spare you the suffering but because you will likely kill innocent people with your selfness.

it sucks for everyone. you children that act like it is only inconveniencing you are so out of touch it hurts.
 
Displayed 50 of 118 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.