(NYPost)   Is what they're now calling the mystery coronavirus-related illness showing up in kids   (nypost.com) divider line
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
wood0366
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"But it doesn't infect the young... Just the old..."
 
WTP 2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
my vote would have been for miss daisy...
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Just wait until they devolve, go feral and crave human flesh.
 
LowbrowDeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ok, zoomer.
 
StevieWonder_DrivingInstructor
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Scary and depressing new disease but nicely done with the headline, subby.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So it's like Lyme disease then?

/A virus that can cause a long term autoimmune response.

//Be careful out there, and vote preferably with a mail in ballot.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

groppet: Just wait until they devolve, go feral and crave human flesh.


At this point, the sooner, the better.
 
fark account name
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's pronounced "missy" not "misk"
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When I was 17 or 18 I woke up with the worst hangover of my life after a night of partying.
I declared that Corona will be the death of me and many like me.
I didn't know how right I was.
 
orbister [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

wood0366: "But it doesn't infect the young... Just the old..."


New York: 30,000 adults dead, 145 cases of MIS-C in children.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

groppet: Just wait until they devolve, go feral and crave human flesh.


You'll still be able to distract them with chicken nuggets.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Unpossible, all the Google doctors have been saying that kids do great with Covid-19. I have also been assured that this is just happening in New York. Narrator: It's not just happening in New York.
 
guestguy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is not the comeback Mis-C Elliot was hoping for...
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So file the cases under "Misc?"
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Freedom Flu?
Kiddy Kovid?
Trumperroids?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

StevieWonder_DrivingInstructor: Scary and depressing new disease but nicely done with the headline, subby.


Headline made me RTFA.
FU Subby
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's the virus that keeps giving.
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fox News and Trump out there saying it's no problem for kids to get coronavirus.

Guess what? There's no possible way to know that it's OK. You know how you can get chicken pox as a kid and if you do, you can then get shingles when you're old? Well, imagine something like that, except instead of shingles, your lungs just shut down.

Guess what? Diseases are bad. New diseases we don't know a lot about are extra bad. You should try to avoid you and the people you love contracting them, and you should also avoid doing stuff that would spread the disease if you were carrying it asymptomatically. This isn't rocket science.

One thing is clear in all this: Republicans are using it as a Rorschach test for the limits of self-destruction and selfish divisiveness they can push their party faithful to.
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Three cheers for submitter!
 
