 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   John Glenn's wife: Killed by Covid-19 at 100 years old   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
52
    More: Sad, John Glenn, Annie Glenn, virtual memorial service, World War II, U.S. Sen. John Glenn, Communication disorder, NASA, recent years  
•       •       •

1240 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 May 2020 at 7:21 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



52 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
RIP ma'am. Say hi to your hubby for all of us. We miss having heroes.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gone too soon.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a pretty good run. Rest in peace.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did I stutter? I said she passed away.

/I have a speech impediment so it's OK, right?  I think that's how it works.
// she was a strong pioneer for communicative disability.
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, the virus will do that.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fair stars and following comets on your journey to join John.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Truth be told, she died of being 100 years old.

Remember in The Right Stuff when she told Lyndon Johnson to stuff it and sit in his car while John orbited the Earth?

Good times
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Lucky for the rest of you Americans that John went first or I'm pretty sure he'd be kicking each and every one of your asses right now.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Maybe someone around her wasn't wearing a mask?   I'm sure they are still ok though.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Lockdown protesters hate the people who want lockdown, not the virus.
Lockdown supporters hate the people protesting lockdown, not the virus.

People can't deal with pain caused from the nature of being.

You can blame covidiots; you can also blame improper isolation.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Glenn died at a nursing home near St. Paul, Minnesota


Minnesota's running at about 80% nursing homes deaths for Covid.

Don't know if it's the workers bringing it in (families has been locked out for months), or if Gov Walz has been following the Coumo plan for seeding disease.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
She was in a nursing home, you idiot. Nursing homes at hotbeds for this infection even WITH lockdowns. Stop making shiat up, subby. You're what the whole "fake news" claim is all about. Well, you and Trump. You both just make shiat up to get attention.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Gone too soon.


This is why I still bother coming around here.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sorry to hear this.

My aunt just died at 97. Last of the old guard from my childhood.

They took her out of the nursing home in a body bag.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

PluckYew: Truth be told, she died of being 100 years old.

Remember in The Right Stuff when she told Lyndon Johnson to stuff it and sit in his car while John orbited the Earth?

Good times


No, my grandfather died of old age. He was 98. He went to sleep one night and didnt wake up, by all accounts quiet and peaceful. His heart just stopped beating while he slept.

If she died of Covid, she very likely died a horrible, slow, agonizing death suffocating while straining to breathe.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

PluckYew: Truth be told, she died of being 100 years old.

Remember in The Right Stuff when she told Lyndon Johnson to stuff it and sit in his car while John orbited the Earth?

Good times


I was too young to know whether her story was much known by the general public at the time, but I thought it was well-portrayed by Ed Harris and the actress who played her in The Right Stuff.  A nice touch to represent their real-life characters.
 
willabr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Relax Mikey, take deep breaths through the nose, out the mouth. it will all come clear...
this is fark news.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Gone too soon.


Lived twiice as long as most of us.

Time to free up some space
 
thesharkman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The headline changed.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: She was in a nursing home, you idiot. Nursing homes at hotbeds for this infection even WITH lockdowns. Stop making shiat up, subby. You're what the whole "fake news" claim is all about. Well, you and Trump. You both just make shiat up to get attention.


And idiot Democrat governors are placing infected people back in nursing homes. Like tossing a firecracker into dynamite factory.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

thesharkman: The headline changed.


Good.
 
Prussian_Roulette [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

thesharkman: The headline changed.


Funny that.  I'm sure subby actually meant China when he referenced Covidiots as cause of death.
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Don't know if it's the workers bringing it in (families has been locked out for months), or if Gov Walz has been following the Coumo plan for seeding disease.


Cuomo plan

https://www.startribune.com/minn-nurs​i​ng-homes-already-site-of-81-of-covid-1​9-deaths-continue-taking-in-infected-p​atients/570601282/
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

willabr: Relax Mikey, take deep breaths through the nose, out the mouth. it will all come clear...
this is fark news.


And as we all know, nobody is influenced by what they read on social media.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wuhan

Flu
 
The Envoy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

EyeHaveRisen: Frank N Stein: Gone too soon.

Lived twiice as long as most of us.

Time to free up some space


Don't cut yourself on that edge.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What was the old title?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Iworkformsn: What was the old title?


"Killed by covidiots", when apparently more likely is "killed by the Cuomo Plan".
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
RIP Nice Lady.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DrewCurtisJr: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Don't know if it's the workers bringing it in (families has been locked out for months), or if Gov Walz has been following the Coumo plan for seeding disease.


Cuomo plan

https://www.startribune.com/minn-nur​si​ng-homes-already-site-of-81-of-covid-1​9-deaths-continue-taking-in-infected-p​atients/570601282/

Thanks. I only know the 80% figure from the PowerLine blog's coverage, since the local media have been pretty hush hush about the numbers and demos.

Kudos to the Star Trombone for shining a light on this.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Iworkformsn: What was the old title?

"Killed by covidiots", when apparently more likely is "killed by the Cuomo Plan".


wait, Cuomo is now somehow killing people in Minnesota?   Ok Jan.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Not sure a 100-year old woman dying in a nursing home counts as "killed by Covidiots".

If someone had insisted on taking her to church because "the whole thing is so exaggerated" I could buy in. But at 100, you're not exactly buying frozen turkeys.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dbaggins: Dork Gently: Iworkformsn: What was the old title?

"Killed by covidiots", when apparently more likely is "killed by the Cuomo Plan".

wait, Cuomo is now somehow killing people in Minnesota?   Ok Jan.


Mines and Michigan are among states that have adopted the Cuomo Plan of forcing COVID-19 patients into nursing homes, typically without providing any kind of PPE or consideration for whether the nursing homes can protect other residents.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
*Minnesota, dammit.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well, his moon landing and the virus are both fake news.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You are all going to have to provide your links to the websites that have The Cuomo Plan as a current important thing causing nursing homes to take in sick people.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


RIP
 
dbaggins
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So, a state lets infected people into their own nursing homes, and this is the Cuomo Plan?

I guess some people *really* wants a new villain.

"We still can't save every life, but we can do everything in our power to do to try to save every life, and that's why I'm comfortable with what we're doing on nursing homes," the governor said. "If you see an increase among staff, it's an alert that you probably have a problem in that nursing home. ... If you watch what happens with the staff, it's a canary in a coal mine with what's happening in the nursing home. ...With everything we're doing, I know the nursing homes' operators are not happy about this. ... It's very hard to administer."

So now people dying in nursing homes is the Cuomo Plan?
 
Hendawg
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Well, his moon landing and the virus are both fake news.


John Glenn's moon landing would be fake news as he never was on any moon landing mission
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

     A whole bunch of Fark posters just made this lady's shiatlist.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Well, his moon landing and the virus are both fake news.


John Glenn went to the moon?
 
otherideas
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dbaggins: So, a state lets infected people into their own nursing homes, and this is the Cuomo Plan?

I guess some people *really* wants a new villain.

"We still can't save every life, but we can do everything in our power to do to try to save every life, and that's why I'm comfortable with what we're doing on nursing homes," the governor said. "If you see an increase among staff, it's an alert that you probably have a problem in that nursing home. ... If you watch what happens with the staff, it's a canary in a coal mine with what's happening in the nursing home. ...With everything we're doing, I know the nursing homes' operators are not happy about this. ... It's very hard to administer."

So now people dying in nursing homes is the Cuomo Plan?


You mean requiring the nursing homes to take 'recovering' residents.

Do you understand now?
 
Percise1
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine also announced Glenn's death, the latest among centenarians succumbing rapidly to the new coronavirus.

So even being half horse won't save you from this virus...
 
Begoggle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

khitsicker: Begoggle: Well, his moon landing and the virus are both fake news.

John Glenn went to the moon?


No, it's fake news.
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: Lucky for the rest of you Americans that John went first or I'm pretty sure he'd be kicking each and every one of your asses right now.


Because he totally wouldn't have been prepared for his 100-year old spouse to die?
 
dbaggins
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

otherideas: You mean requiring the nursing homes to take 'recovering' residents.

Do you understand now?


You mean the one he reversed on Sunday?

Hospitals cannot release patients to nursing homes in New York unless the patient tests negative for the virus, Cuomo said Sunday. The governor's announcement is a reversal of sorts from a March order by the state's health department requiring nursing home to accept recovering patients.

We are learning as we go here you idiots.   Unlike Trump, Cuomo can a) take responsibility b) make corrections.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: I dont want to be on this planet anymore: Lucky for the rest of you Americans that John went first or I'm pretty sure he'd be kicking each and every one of your asses right now.

Because he totally wouldn't have been prepared for his 100-year old spouse to die?


Or he would have been distraught she may have needlessly suffered as she just tried to breathe? Either way is good.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Did I stutter? I said she passed away.

/I have a speech impediment so it's OK, right?  I think that's how it works.
// she was a strong pioneer for communicative disability.


LooneyTunesEnding.mp4.

/I'll show myself out
 
theotherlondon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
As someone who stutters, she was a great person.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Glamorous Glennis Covid?
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.