 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   Could one of the greatest rock power ballads of all time have actually been written by the CIA as part of their clandestine efforts to bring down the Soviet Union? Stupid, if true   (slate.com) divider line
22
    More: Weird, Frank Zappa, Klaus Meine, Central Intelligence Agency, One Size Fits All, The Mothers of Invention, whimsical Wind of Change, Scorpions, Rock music  
•       •       •

750 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 May 2020 at 5:05 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AngryTeacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have listened to about half the episodes.  It's an interesting story.  I would encourage anyone who likes investigations and conspiracies to check it out.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Not gonna lie, I absolutely love that song.
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is that song even in the Scorpions own top 5?

Scorpions - Holiday (Official Music Video)
Youtube 8lyZA9Pzr4U
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A friend of mine was a bellhop at the hotel by Alpine Valley and he hated the Scorpions. Said they were always dickheads when they stayed.
 
darth_badger
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I think the Scorpions may have been ugly enough to write a great rock ballad. Rock music was the only way they got laid.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Was this before or after the CIA was murdering world leaders and toppling legitimate governments to clear the way for American profiteering? During? My guess is during.
 
loki see loki do [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is it true that their English was such shiat early on, that 'Rock you LIke a Hurricane' was sung phonetically?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

loki see loki do: Is it true that their English was such shiat early on, that 'Rock you LIke a Hurricane' was sung phonetically?


Dat we could be so clothes.... like brudders.
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Never gonna give you up?
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Frank Zappa was in the CIA?

Maybe he should have helped Warren Zevon.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Was this before or after the CIA was murdering world leaders and toppling legitimate governments to clear the way for American profiteering? During? My guess is during.


Remember: This is the same organization that suggested or attempted or actually did the following:

Exploding Cuban cigars for Castro
Operation Northwoods (with help from McNamarra and the Joint Chiefs)
Project MK Ultra.

Fark user image
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: Is that song even in the Scorpions own top 5?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/8lyZA9Pz​r4U]


No.

Scorpions - Sails Of Charon - Musikladen TV (16.01.1978)
Youtube Zs5NOrYYV2s
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

rfenster: Frank Zappa was in the CIA?


Frank Zappa was on the Grey Council.
 
loki see loki do [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Was this before or after the CIA was murdering world leaders and toppling legitimate governments to clear the way for American profiteering? During? My guess is during.


oh fark the fark off. Everyone kills whoever they can.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Off the top of my head, Aerosmith has a bunch of power ballads better than that. I'd pick Dream On, Janie, and What It Takes over Winds of Change.  And Crue with Home Sweet Home.
 
MBooda
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This story is nonsensical tripe, except for the first two paragraphs, which are irrelevant digression.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Scorpions are a top five terrible band.
 
dothemath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Makes sense that The Scorps were a CIA front operation.

That's the only way they could get away with using straight up child pornography on the "Virgin Killers" album cover.
 
genner
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sure, that's entirely plausible.
Way more plausible than a band who grew up around the Iron Curtain and who already had experience writing power ballads just exploring their own sentiment about the end of a regime that their home country had been waiting decades to see.
 
khatores [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

loki see loki do: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Was this before or after the CIA was murdering world leaders and toppling legitimate governments to clear the way for American profiteering? During? My guess is during.

oh fark the fark off. Everyone kills whoever they can.

American Psycho - Batemans Killing Spree
Youtube LubfmAdQBS0
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

darth_badger: I think the Scorpions may have been ugly enough to write a great rock ballad. Rock music was the only way they got laid.


Rudolph Schenker would have scored regardless
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.