(MLive.com)   Tittabawassee River is flooding or, as the locals say, it's all gone titts-up
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
5 hours ago  
Well, better go threaten That Woman again.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
3 hours ago  
I used to go fishing on the Tittabawassee as a kid with my dad and grandfather.   We'd pick him up at his house and head out to a spot along the shore and just fish and talk.   My dad and I had poles and bait and all the gear and my grandpa said he didn't need any of that.  He just found a stick and some fishing line, put a worm on a hook and caught 10x as many fish as we did.

A great memory.
 
HighlanderRPI
1 hour ago  
You go a bit further south, you can turn up a different creek, but don't go without a paddle
 
El Trolo
1 hour ago  
Fake News!

How could one river flood unless they all flood? And the river near me ain't flooded!

Checkers, Liberacci!
 
darth_badger
55 minutes ago  
I see both tits and ass and a river of brown that would worry me now.
 
LouisZepher
54 minutes ago  
Animaniacs - Lake Titicaca
darth_badger
51 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I used to go fishing on the Tittabawassee as a kid with my dad and grandfather.   We'd pick him up at his house and head out to a spot along the shore and just fish and talk.   My dad and I had poles and bait and all the gear and my grandpa said he didn't need any of that.  He just found a stick and some fishing line, put a worm on a hook and caught 10x as many fish as we did.

A great memory.


A memory for many now for a long, long time.
 
Burning_Sensation
47 minutes ago  
Nogrhi
36 minutes ago  
Tittabawassee sounds like yet another bad Kid Rock song.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
21 minutes ago  

darth_badger: The Googles Do Nothing: I used to go fishing on the Tittabawassee as a kid with my dad and grandfather.   We'd pick him up at his house and head out to a spot along the shore and just fish and talk.   My dad and I had poles and bait and all the gear and my grandpa said he didn't need any of that.  He just found a stick and some fishing line, put a worm on a hook and caught 10x as many fish as we did.

A great memory.

A memory for many now for a long, long time.


That explains a lot about me...
 
WilderKWight
14 minutes ago  
I grew up in a house with that river in the back yard. I was never stupid enough to try to swim in it or fish in it. The water was badly contaminated by Dow Chemical and we all knew it. You could fish it for sport, but I wouldn't eat anything I pulled out of there.

I spent most of my time as a kid and teen by that river, wandering in the woods that surrounded it, relaxing on the banks, watching beavers build dams, watching herons and sandpipers catching fish, walking*with girlfriends, and generally being far more woodsy and natural than people ever gave me credit for.

Anyway, the Tittabawassee floods every spring. Sometimes not-so-bad, sometimes really bad (1986 was really, really bad).
 
gunther_bumpass
12 minutes ago  
Tittabawassssee ya next year maybe.
 
ThatsUnfortunate
6 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: I grew up in a house with that river in the back yard. I was never stupid enough to try to swim in it or fish in it. The water was badly contaminated by Dow Chemical and we all knew it. You could fish it for sport, but I wouldn't eat anything I pulled out of there.

I spent most of my time as a kid and teen by that river, wandering in the woods that surrounded it, relaxing on the banks, watching beavers build dams, watching herons and sandpipers catching fish, walking*with girlfriends, and generally being far more woodsy and natural than people ever gave me credit for.

Anyway, the Tittabawassee floods every spring. Sometimes not-so-bad, sometimes really bad (1986 was really, really bad).


This.  My father worked as a chemist at Dow.  Every spring Curry golf course became a lake.  Still wonder what I was exposed to through the water table, but lots of great memories for sure.
 
