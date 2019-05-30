 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Jane Roe, of Roe v. Wade, who was the poster child for abortion rights, then the poster child against it, is now the poster child for dead grifters   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Roe v. Wade, Abortion, Norma McCorvey, documentary film AKA Jane Roe, final third of director Nick Sweeney, Reverend Flip Benham, Reverend Rob Schenck, Evangelicalism  
•       •       •

Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow.   I did not know that.

I wonder if the ForcedBirth crowd will quit using her as an example now, or just ignore this.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is another thing I didn't know.  One of her handlers said this, and this meeds to be spread far and wide:

In fact, Reverend Schenck underlines his own conversion, which took place in the last decade: "I still identify as an evangelical, but I like to think of myself as lovingly critical of my community. I guess in some ways I'd like to use whatever years I have remaining to undo the damage that I did and that many movement leaders did on the pro-life side. I used to think that Roe v. Wade would never be overturned. I think Roe v. Wade could be overturned now. And I think the result of that would be chaos and pain. And to impose that kind of crisis on a woman is unthinkable."
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have politicians and ministers in their pro-life grift who paid for abortions while campaigning against them.

It's a routine discovery every year or three.  They beg Grifter Jesus for forgiveness and start again.

So if you think this will somehow cause a change of heart in their movement, think again.

Roe was the perfect example of what they want to persecute: The disobedient daughter.

That anger and rage at these defiant girls can never be quenched.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't care about her opinion then.

I still don't.

It's irrelevant to the decision.
 
Galaxie500 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've encountered a number of people who referred to her as a paid shill for the anti-choice movement, and never felt the need to dig into her story.  Wow.

I don't know how I can still be surprised at how low evangelical-types will stoop to achieve their goals.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone's going to burn in hell.
 
mpirooz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please, the entire political right in America has been hijacked by evangelicals for the better part of a century, and that entire group does nothing but grift, as do most religions.

If anybody is surprised by this, shame on them.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mpirooz: Please, the entire political right in America has been hijacked by evangelicals for the better part of a century, and that entire group does nothing but grift, as do most religions.

If anybody is surprised by this, shame on them.


Except for all those other ones that don't.
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was a circus carnie, for crying out loud.  Some plaintiff's firm in Texas got their hands on her and she did what her masters commanded.  Once she was no longer useful she was cut from them, and the christians got their hands on her and she did what her masters commanded.  She's never been what we'd call "sophisticated."

If ya'll want to see how crazy it was back then, there was a similar case a the same time that involved a female air force member who was being forced out of the service because she didn't want an abortion.  And that woman was not a shill.  SCOTUS should've taken that case but it got personally mooted.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Link's broken for me. Huh.
 
I'm an Egyptian! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: Link's broken for me. Huh.


Oh good. I thought it was just me.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think of all the aborted babies who never had a chance to grow up and be killed by the decisions of pro life politicians.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Wow.   I did not know that.

I wonder if the ForcedBirth crowd will quit using her as an example now, or just ignore this.


Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Liars like her should all d... oh, nevermind.
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess the obvious tag was aborted here in favor of facepalm. More liberal tag eugenics.
 
T.rex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see how this hurts conservatives, as the article suggests.    If she's a sellout, she's doing the greater disservice to the cause she actually believed in, in the first place.

Frankly, she's now, not a role model, for either side.    Though the cause, whichever side you're on, is much bigger than one person, anyway, obviously.   So who cares.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Evangelical

We should just take to writing it this way.
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Petitioners in landmark civil rights cases are often pieces of crap. Miranda was a kidnapping rapist, and Escobedo killed a guy and was one of the most wanted fugitives when he was arrested for a subsequent murder.

Just because they won their cases, doesn't makes these people saints.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Wow.   I did not know that.

I wonder if the ForcedBirth crowd will quit using her as an example now, or just ignore this.


They'll quote her quotes that serve their purposes and ignore ones that do not. Just like Leakey and Darwin are used by the also-insane the young earth creationists
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mpirooz: Please, the entire political right in America has been hijacked by evangelicals for the better part of a century, and that entire group does nothing but grift, as do most religions.

If anybody is surprised by this, shame on them.


Grift and working toward a theocracy. These groups are threats to humanity and should be put down
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhiskeySticks: Someone's going to burn in hell.


But she confessed in the end - now Jesus has to forgive her.
 
gunga galunga
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus said lying was a sin.

He never said peep about abortions.

Just sayin'.
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Wow.   I did not know that.

I wonder if the ForcedBirth crowd will quit using her as an example now, or just ignore this.


You have to ask that question? They're going to ignore it, scream it's "FAKE NEWZ!" and continue using her image.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, this is the first time I've heard about this, too. It's so damn sad. Just...wow.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm an Egyptian!: baronbloodbath: Link's broken for me. Huh.

Oh good. I thought it was just me.


Seems to be some kind of a scripting issue on the page. I had to use reader view on my mobile phone to read it.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daily Beast

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: This is another thing I didn't know.  One of her handlers said this, and this meeds to be spread far and wide:

In fact, Reverend Schenck underlines his own conversion, which took place in the last decade: "I still identify as an evangelical, but I like to think of myself as lovingly critical of my community. I guess in some ways I'd like to use whatever years I have remaining to undo the damage that I did and that many movement leaders did on the pro-life side. I used to think that Roe v. Wade would never be overturned. I think Roe v. Wade could be overturned now. And I think the result of that would be chaos and pain. And to impose that kind of crisis on a woman is unthinkable."


Now that conservatives/evangelicals have shifted to outright public racism, I've noticed a slippage in anti-choice, forced-birth commentary, giving a lot of credence to the historical narrative that once racism became a difficult means of activating the idiot troops, there was a conscious shift.

When conservatives/evangelicals talk about women nowadays, it's usually just pro-rape with a side salad of shaming race-mixing. I think we see the true roots of their anxieties and political behaviors, both as propagandists and as willful puppets.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well yes, all evangelicals say stupid things that they don't really believe for money.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: She was a circus carnie, for crying out loud.  Some plaintiff's firm in Texas got their hands on her and she did what her masters commanded.  Once she was no longer useful she was cut from them, and the christians got their hands on her and she did what her masters commanded.  She's never been what we'd call "sophisticated."

If ya'll want to see how crazy it was back then, there was a similar case a the same time that involved a female air force member who was being forced out of the service because she didn't want an abortion.  And that woman was not a shill.  SCOTUS should've taken that case but it got personally mooted.


So it's not just a clever movie:

Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mpirooz: If anybody is surprised by this, shame on them.


The shock has worn off.
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, since Murdoch unloaded FX to Disney, they've really started to show their feminist side.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, the dangers of religion... When someone believes an all-knowing, all-powerful force is on their side, they can often rationalize away any evil act, or even contradict their own religion's teachings without batting an eye.

Being that lying is literally a Christian sin in the 10 commandments that a christian person would refuse to use lies to advance their causes - and we can see here illustration # 3,423,985 that for many - if not most - it doesn't even give them pause. Doing so undermines any moral and philosophical justification they have, but that doesn't matter when you're indoctrinated from youth to believe that the concept of "faith" - to choose to believe in things in spite of evidence.

Religion in general is at the heart of so very much of human individual and social dysfunction. It's a disgusting, anachronistic, monstrous blight our species struggles with to this day, and should be thrown on the ash heap of history.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

T.rex: I don't see how this hurts conservatives, as the article suggests.    If she's a sellout, she's doing the greater disservice to the cause she actually believed in, in the first place.

Frankly, she's now, not a role model, for either side.    Though the cause, whichever side you're on, is much bigger than one person, anyway, obviously.   So who cares.


The anti abortion camp could not find a real abortion "victim", they had to invent one, that is why this hurt their cause.
 
T.rex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Galaxie500:  I don't know how I can still be surprised at how low evangelical-types will stoop to achieve their goals.

Relax there.  They essentially tossed her a few bucks for a testimonial.  It happens a million times a day on your TV and social media.    "Low?"  Monetary compensation for an exchange of services is how the world operates.   What was "low" about it?

Do you believe George Foreman really cooks every single of his meals on a George Foreman grill?
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryDragon: Daily Beast

You want an LA Times link?  That's how it is trending on Twitter right now.
 
Juse [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryDragon: Daily Beast

[live.staticflickr.com image 221x240]


There's also an LA Times article and an entire Hulu documentary.
 
T.rex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkertopc: T.rex: I don't see how this hurts conservatives, as the article suggests.    If she's a sellout, she's doing the greater disservice to the cause she actually believed in, in the first place.

Frankly, she's now, not a role model, for either side.    Though the cause, whichever side you're on, is much bigger than one person, anyway, obviously.   So who cares.

The anti abortion camp could not find a real abortion "victim", they had to invent one, that is why this hurt their cause.


Come on now.... "could not find"?   I know several, myself, personally.  They must not have been looking very hard.

I'm all for abortion rights, because its not my body, but the notion that every lady who's ever gotten an abortion is now skipping to her loo, in giddy happiness, is bit absurd.    Its a devastating ordeal, even for those who know they were making the right decision for themselves.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article finally loaded, and fark this woman. She was a farking ghoul.
 
gunga galunga
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: RussianPotato: She was a circus carnie, for crying out loud.  Some plaintiff's firm in Texas got their hands on her and she did what her masters commanded.  Once she was no longer useful she was cut from them, and the christians got their hands on her and she did what her masters commanded.  She's never been what we'd call "sophisticated."

If ya'll want to see how crazy it was back then, there was a similar case a the same time that involved a female air force member who was being forced out of the service because she didn't want an abortion.  And that woman was not a shill.  SCOTUS should've taken that case but it got personally mooted.

So it's not just a clever movie:

Oh, that's a good one.

"How would you have liked it if I had an abortion when I was pregnant with you?"
"Then I wouldn't have had to suck your boyfriend's cock!"
 
Percise1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, everyone involved was a sellout, and they all claimed to be religious. What does that tell you?
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God made abortions with miscarriages, humans are from nature and used science as a tool to do the same thing. I don't get how that is somehow murdering babbies.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Politicians are shiatbags, news at 11.

probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: She's never been what we'd call "sophisticated."


Public Enemy - Sophisticated Bitch
Youtube cKZj47xbMbg
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

T.rex: Galaxie500:  I don't know how I can still be surprised at how low evangelical-types will stoop to achieve their goals.

Relax there.  They essentially tossed her a few bucks for a testimonial.  It happens a million times a day on your TV and social media.    "Low?"  Monetary compensation for an exchange of services is how the world operates.   What was "low" about it?

Do you believe George Foreman really cooks every single of his meals on a George Foreman grill?


Sure, if $456,911.00 is a "few bucks."
 
whitroth
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Show me where in the Bible that JC said abortions were a no-no. Really, chapter and verse.

Meanwhile, many years ago, I asked an ultraOrthodox Jewish rabbi about abortion, and he told me Jews are ok, with it, mentioned verses in the OT, and gave the logic that a society has far more invested in a woman of childbearing years than it does in something not yet born.

All the evangelicals are, in fact by their own definitions, Christian Satanists.

Show me *ONE* who has contacted their legislators, or started a campaign, to raise taxes, so that the unborn has prenatal, birth, post-natal, and all medical coverage to age 18 paid for by the state that has the unConstitutional religious laws against abortion.

There aren't any. They don't care after its born. They are, one and all, hypocrites.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Wow.   I did not know that.

I wonder if the ForcedBirth crowd will quit using her as an example now, or just ignore this.


Good question, but I do wonder how the BabyKilling crowd is going to use this to justify their position.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Religion is a racket.
 
Nabb1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oh, man, I can feel it.  This is the thread where we are going to finally change some minds and settle this once and for all!

Eh, I'm gonna go binge watch "The Office."
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

gar1013: Dewey Fidalgo: Wow.   I did not know that.

I wonder if the ForcedBirth crowd will quit using her as an example now, or just ignore this.

Good question, but I do wonder how the BabyKilling crowd is going to use this to justify their position.


You could have just said that you don't understand how human biology works.
 
