(LA Times)   Who the hell drives 600 miles for a haircut? In these coronavirus times... maybe   (latimes.com) divider line
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's not that difficult:
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
the 1.5 mi that i have to go is too much effort some times in normal conditions
 
wax_on [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My wife's boss apparently flew to Denver for a haircut. I think he used the wrong word for fark his mistress.
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I use a Wahl trimmer with a #2 dealio like downstairs posted above.
I can't even remember the last time I went to a barber.  Probably been at least 20 years.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that's exactly how disease spreads.  Don't let his dumbass back in the state.
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My last mop chop was, um, hold on, in 2016, the one before that was 2010. 

I've got at least two years before I go figure out how much they've hiked the price in the last decade.
 
China White Tea
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could hear Astronomia faintly, in the distance, while I was reading this article.

Looking forward to the posts from bleeding heart pearl-clutchers when we're all mocking one of this article's subjects in the comments on a followup post in a few weeks..
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
idiots, that's who.
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't cut my hair or shaved since September 29, and although I pretty much look like a homeless person at this point, I also have nowhere to go and no one to see.

My hair has never been this long, so I'm curious to see what the end result will be. Based on what it looks like now, not good.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PunGent: And that's exactly how disease spreads.  Don't let his dumbass back in the state.


That's why I do not like the idea of individual states having their own rules.  If we had an adult in the White House and not Chaos Goblin, there would be a central plan for everything.  Now I have to worry about people bringing the virus from hotspots, and since I am a museum, I could become a local hotspot.  Luckily we are just at the [retail can open at 25% capacity] stage, and not the [entertainment and inside eating and salons can open] stage, but it does worry me.
 
Nullav [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For that haircut? Pull out the trimmers and get in front of the mirror. Maybe break out the razor if you aren't taking that drive for the drive's sake, because at that point you are too stupid to have hair.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd walk 500 miles and then I'd walk 500 miles more ....

Oh, wait, that was a beer commercial. Never mind.

Ah, the Pretenders. I'll say nothing about the beer because I am not really any one to judge beers.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should grow his hair long to hide those giant ears.
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A couple of days later, Farr, who had lost his job as a paint sprayer, was in his Volkswagen Jetta listening to country music and driving more than 600 miles back home for the first time in four years.

You haven't been in your hometown in four years and all it took for you to come back was a farking haircut?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's going on in this thread?
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Razor combs are pretty handy, too.

(Not endorsing that brand - they just had a decent pic in GIS)
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drayno76: My last mop chop was, um, hold on, in 2016, the one before that was 2010. 

I've got at least two years before I go figure out how much they've hiked the price in the last decade.


$18 here, mostly because there are a lot of feddies who need a haircut here (but are going without for the time being).  In my old mountain town, it was $12 and raised to $15 in 2018, but the barber shop had family expenses that year so I understand the extra $3 per customer (owner's kid was starting college out of town).

I too will be limiting myself to electric clippers, Phillips Norelco for me.  I will miss the long hair that has to be combed, but it will show off my developing widow's peak and thinning hair quite nicely.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZMugg: [i.insider.com image 480x399]
What's going on in this thread?


He can probably do it himself if he has the right bowl.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: I'd walk 500 miles and then I'd walk 500 miles more ....

Oh, wait, that was a beer commercial. Never mind.

Ah, the Pretenders. I'll say nothing about the beer because I am not really any one to judge beers.


Proclaimers.
 
bambi121899
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fta: A couple of days later, Farr, who had lost his job as a paint sprayer, was in his Volkswagen Jetta listening to country music and driving more than 600 miles back home for the first time in four years.

Boy, there's a lot to unpack here.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never really thought I was a particularly strong person, but seeing people freaking the fark out because their hair is getting a little shaggy and they might have to resort to a shave is making me think I might be a lot stronger than I thought, at least by comparison.

How much of a goddamn pansy do you have to be to feel like your life is falling apart because your hair isn't quite the way you want it?

Christ on a cracker...
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My state might be opening up salons/barber shops later this week.  If I can be one of the first few in a seat, I might go for it.  If not, I've been watching self-haircut videos on Youtube.  Worst case, I put a short guard on and buzz it off.  Just got the results of my antibody test and it was negative so I can't even pretend that I might have immunity.
 
Pincy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skozlaw: I never really thought I was a particularly strong person, but seeing people freaking the fark out because their hair is getting a little shaggy and they might have to resort to a shave is making me think I might be a lot stronger than I thought, at least by comparison.


And these are the same people who would make fun of manscaping and call you a bunch of gay euphemisms if you did it.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skozlaw: I never really thought I was a particularly strong person, but seeing people freaking the fark out because their hair is getting a little shaggy and they might have to resort to a shave is making me think I might be a lot stronger than I thought, at least by comparison.

How much of a goddamn pansy do you have to be to feel like your life is falling apart because your hair isn't quite the way you want it?

Christ on a cracker...


The old saying is, "Half the world is of below average intelligence."  When I express my theory that the distribution is more like wealth and the vast majority of the world's intelligence is possessed by a small percentage of the population, people get confused and angry and incorrectly try to explain that's not how "average" works.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bambi121899: Fta: A couple of days later, Farr, who had lost his job as a paint sprayer, was in his Volkswagen Jetta listening to country music and driving more than 600 miles back home for the first time in four years.

Boy, there's a lot to unpack here.


That's the story of a man who has it all together.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That man doesn't look the slightest bit like a douche.
 
JudgeSmails [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
when i was a kid i remember Johnny Carson used to make fun of Yuba City during his monologue from time to time .  I grew up in massachusetts so i didn't get the joke until i moved to California and went to Yuba City. Johnny was right.
 
basscomm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It cost $20 plus tip."

No, it didn't. Let's be generous and say his car gets 40 miles to the gallon. His 1200 mile round trip burned up around 30 gallons of gas, and gas costs around $2.47 per gallon in Washington state. Just the gas cost $74.10. Adding the haircut and tip, and assuming he slept in his car, he spent around $100 for a $20 haircut, which is stupid, but for someone who just lost his job, it's even stupider.

"His barber wore a mask, but Farr didn't. "

Of course he didn't.
 
China White Tea
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: That's the story of a man who has it all together.


Probable reality: Drove home because he lost his job.

The haircut is incidental.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A haircut strikes me as one of the most dangerous thing one can do, in terms of spreading the virus.  You have a guy standing right against a second guy, touching the second guy's sweaty head, then the first guy removes little bits of the second guy (IE, hair), which then gets all over both people's clothing and persons and the floor and everything else within ten feet.  Now, hair is basically dead to start with, so I dunno how much virus is in the hair itself, but little skin particles are also kicked up everywhere in the process, and there's probably plenty of virus there, and in sweat.  Even if everybody is wearing masks and shiat, this strikes me as an easy disease vector.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pincy: skozlaw: I never really thought I was a particularly strong person, but seeing people freaking the fark out because their hair is getting a little shaggy and they might have to resort to a shave is making me think I might be a lot stronger than I thought, at least by comparison.

And these are the same people who would make fun of manscaping and call you a bunch of gay euphemisms if you did it.


Which is weird.  The first day after shaving my armpits feels uncomfortable because of the way the clippers are rough on softer underarm skin, but after that it feels great.  Clippers above and below the penis are also wonderful.  What's wrong with that?  People in tick country should do that, to make it easier to see hitchhikers.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why just let people assume you're an idiot when it's so easy to prove it right now.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

China White Tea: Mrtraveler01: That's the story of a man who has it all together.

Probable reality: Drove home because he lost his job.

The haircut is incidental.


Or he simply wanted to go for a long drive and needed an excuse.
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rebelyell2006: since I am a museum


Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

China White Tea: Mrtraveler01: That's the story of a man who has it all together.

Probable reality: Drove home because he lost his job.

The haircut is incidental.


The first two paragraphs  of the article kind of disproves that theory.

The temptation after seeing the Facebook post was too great for J Farr, a 28-year-old living in near isolation in his Olympia, Wash., apartment. An old friend from his hometown of Yuba City, north of Sacramento, had announced he had gotten a haircut.
"I immediately started making preparations," said Farr, who before the coronavirus outbreak would get his hair cut every few weeks and, with no clear end in sight, had considered shaving his head.
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 1 hour ago  
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZMugg: [i.insider.com image 480x399]
What's going on in this thread?


He looks like he's having fun on his first day of kindergarten.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

jtown: skozlaw: I never really thought I was a particularly strong person, but seeing people freaking the fark out because their hair is getting a little shaggy and they might have to resort to a shave is making me think I might be a lot stronger than I thought, at least by comparison.

How much of a goddamn pansy do you have to be to feel like your life is falling apart because your hair isn't quite the way you want it?

Christ on a cracker...

The old saying is, "Half the world is of below average intelligence."  When I express my theory that the distribution is more like wealth and the vast majority of the world's intelligence is possessed by a small percentage of the population, people get confused and angry and incorrectly try to explain that's not how "average" works.


That's not your theory, that's literally how IQ is measured. Since it's ranked on a bell curve around standard deviations, the smartest people will always be on the far end of the curve as the smallest quantity unless some very interesting (and probably species-ending) mutations start making us all exactly alike.

Maybe the problem isn't that other people don't understand averages, maybe it's that you're taking a throwaway joke too seriously.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pincy: skozlaw: I never really thought I was a particularly strong person, but seeing people freaking the fark out because their hair is getting a little shaggy and they might have to resort to a shave is making me think I might be a lot stronger than I thought, at least by comparison.

And these are the same people who would make fun of manscaping and call you a bunch of gay euphemisms if you did it.


"Bunch Of Gay Euphemisms" is the name of my Village People tribute act.
 
quo vadimus [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The fact that it's haircuts that are apparently the most important thing for morons to have access to (and worth committing terrorism against state governments) is somehow even more boggling than trying to figure out what people were going to do with 500 rolls of toilet paper.

I know a ton of exceptions, but as a species we really deserve to farking die.
 
jtown
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

skozlaw: jtown: skozlaw: I never really thought I was a particularly strong person, but seeing people freaking the fark out because their hair is getting a little shaggy and they might have to resort to a shave is making me think I might be a lot stronger than I thought, at least by comparison.

How much of a goddamn pansy do you have to be to feel like your life is falling apart because your hair isn't quite the way you want it?

Christ on a cracker...

The old saying is, "Half the world is of below average intelligence."  When I express my theory that the distribution is more like wealth and the vast majority of the world's intelligence is possessed by a small percentage of the population, people get confused and angry and incorrectly try to explain that's not how "average" works.

That's not your theory, that's literally how IQ is measured. Since it's ranked on a bell curve around standard deviations, the smartest people will always be on the far end of the curve as the smallest quantity unless some very interesting (and probably species-ending) mutations start making us all exactly alike.

Maybe the problem isn't that other people don't understand averages, maybe it's that you're taking a throwaway joke too seriously.


See what I mean?  :D
 
quo vadimus [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

basscomm: "It cost $20 plus tip."

No, it didn't. Let's be generous and say his car gets 40 miles to the gallon. His 1200 mile round trip burned up around 30 gallons of gas, and gas costs around $2.47 per gallon in Washington state. Just the gas cost $74.10. Adding the haircut and tip, and assuming he slept in his car, he spent around $100 for a $20 haircut, which is stupid, but for someone who just lost his job, it's even stupider.

"His barber wore a mask, but Farr didn't. "

Of course he didn't.


I know you're trying to be extremely conservative, but if you use the federal mileage rate that accounts for all the other aspects of car ownership, he spent $690 on the drive alone.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Who the hell drives 600 miles for a haircut?


Poor people.  That's who.  I, on the other hand, either take the jet or the 150' yacht.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
WTF? Buzz cut. Why are people act like this is something to stress over. Cut your own hair and chill the f++k out. WTF? Again, just cut your own hair ppl. FML
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My wife is loving my lack of shaving and hair cutting.  I think she pretends I'm some random  hillbilly when we do it.  I'm now concerned.
 
Durboloid
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I put a #4 guard on my dog clippers and ran it over my head.   I was surprised at how un-ridiculous it looks.  I may not ever pay for a haircut again.
 
noxom
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
my haircutter came over yesterday. Gave me a haircut. I gave her $30 . . . easy.

whats the big deal?
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

downstairs: It's not that difficult:
[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 355x355]

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 355x355]
[dollargeneral.com image 500x500]


This. I'm a woman and I have curly hair. I managed to give myself a decent cut. I just did a blunt cut. Don't go nuts when you first cut. Just trim it little by little. If you have any doubt, don't cut anymore. I'm assuming for guys its easier. Generally you have shorter hair and you have easier tools.
 
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Finally, my bald brethren and I get a win.

/Haven't shaved my beard since early March
//Not going to until I go back to work
///I really, really want to go back to work
 
rogue49
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Damn, I'm glad I'm bald
 
