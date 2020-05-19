 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Rescue a whale stuck in shark nets? That's a fine for net tampering and whale-touching   (bbc.com) divider line
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pouringmyartout.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


/not a fin
//no touchey
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article didn't even bother saying what type of whale it was?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: The article didn't even bother saying what type of whale it was?


Subby's mom.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Council property?
Nobody owns the whales.
It's like God owns. Like nobody

Hey these shnozberries taste just Like shnozberries
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You're whalecome!
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were they from Scotland?
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The man, who only wanted to be known as 'Django', said when he saw the whale, "adrenaline just sort of kicked in".

cdn1.philibertnet.comView Full Size
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like politicians have too much time on their hand coming up with ridiculous laws. better cut their hours.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This reminds me Vogon bureaucracy
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
man, who only wanted to be known as 'Django',

Aww, just when I was starting to like him.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wantingout: Sounds like politicians have too much time on their hand coming up with ridiculous laws. better cut their hours.


The laws are fine:

Don't tamper with shark nets
Don't go harassing whales

The problem is a farking jobsworth/power tripping cop who couldn't/wouldn't exercise any judgement.
 
The Red Zone [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Highly regulated industry.  Don't Fark with others nets.  Sheet happens, let the net owner deal with it.

/Gubmint wants their money
//Lamp oil still a thing?
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Watubi
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Red Zone: Highly regulated industry.  Don't Fark with others nets.  Sheet happens, let the net owner deal with it.

/Gubmint wants their money
//Lamp oil still a thing?


Forget about the articles, Farkers don't even read the headlines anymore before commenting
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What the hell was CNET doing to that whale?
 
suckfest
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So pay the fine.  No good deed goes unpunished but they still need doing...
 
The Red Zone [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Watubi: The Red Zone: Highly regulated industry.  Don't Fark with others nets.  Sheet happens, let the net owner deal with it.

/Gubmint wants their money
//Lamp oil still a thing?

Forget about the articles, Farkers don't even read the headlines anymore before commenting


This is a far cry from Facebook.  I'm not here for "likes"

/Farker
//Literate
///Reeds arrticles
////Part pirate
 
Bob Down
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I saw an interview with the guy. He had nothing to say regarding fines or laws. All he cared about was the welfare of the whale. GoFundMe and GoFarkThem
 
0z79
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sure, punish empathy. That won't have a negative impact on your society at all. Nosiree!
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
fark the fine.  Give him a warning to alert professionals if he comes across an instance like this again.

And buy the guy a few pints, as they are well deserved.
 
Be polite walk on the right [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
holliscobb.comView Full Size
 
0z79
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Watubi: The Red Zone: Highly regulated industry.  Don't Fark with others nets.  Sheet happens, let the net owner deal with it.

/Gubmint wants their money
//Lamp oil still a thing?

Forget about the articles, Farkers don't even read the headlines anymore before commenting


Umm? They kind of never have, really?

/almost always reads the articles
//LOVES reading
///understands that she's in a minority of Farkers
 
jackandwater
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dyhchong: [pouringmyartout.files.wordpress.com image 648x451]

/not a fin
//no touchey


What a dork!
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Last year, there were at least five whales found caught in the state's nets, prompting calls for other shark deterrents to be used instead.

I'd pay the goddamn fine, and then run for office.
Bureaucrats are the biggest idiots on the planet.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Good on ya, mate
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Better article:
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-05-1​9​/whale-caught-in-gold-coast-shark-nets​/12261980

Target Builder: wantingout: Sounds like politicians have too much time on their hand coming up with ridiculous laws. better cut their hours.

The laws are fine:

Don't tamper with shark nets
Don't go harassing whales

The problem is a farking jobsworth/power tripping cop who couldn't/wouldn't exercise any judgement.


They didn't actually fine him yet, they cited him, with a fine pending on an investigation. Seems silly, and I don't know the rules, but they'd likely need to check what was claimed actually happened.
 
