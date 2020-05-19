 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Epstein's estate has failed to turn over any documents for their lawsuit. Signed, His victims' attorneys' mothers   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
AbuHashish
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Way to keep everyone hanging
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I was just thinking two days ago that we hadn't heard anything about these cases for a LONG time, and wondering if the rich and powerful had really managed to stonewall the entire affair. So far, it appears so.
 
palelizard [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Al Tsheimers: I was just thinking two days ago that we hadn't heard anything about these cases for a LONG time, and wondering if the rich and powerful had really managed to stonewall the entire affair. So far, it appears so.


Admittedly, the plague was a well-timed windfall for that purpose. Oh god, how deep does the rabbit hole go?
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Mossad agents gunna Mossad.
 
