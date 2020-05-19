 Skip to content
(Slate)   The 'nofap', aka 'stop masturbating' movement is just another way for Christians to try to control your sexuality? This is my shocked face (not to be confused with my O face)   (slate.com) divider line
My Sober Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The fact that masturbation is a "sin" makes it extra appealing.

What do you mean I'm not supposed to do that.  Could you please tell me in explicit detail what I'm not supposed to do?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I just have a dry spot on my penis, and I have to rub some lotion onto it.

Vigorously.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jerks.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was just cleaning it and it went off.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i like to jerk off in front of the window. sharing is caring
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
After nine weeks of lockdown, one simply runs out of things to do to one's own genitals.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Go 'way. 'Batin'
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
no1curr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gunther_bumpass: After nine weeks of lockdown, one simply runs out of things to do to one's own genitals.


Have you considered genital origami?
 
italie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You're violating my constitutional rights subby.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm fapping right now so I'm getting a kick out this thread.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Serious question. Did the word "fap" originate on Fark? I know that was the first place I saw it.
 
O-Face [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*pant*
*cough*
*wheeze*
I got here as fast as I could....
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hobnail: Serious question. Did the word "fap" originate on Fark? I know that was the first place I saw it.


I think that the web site Reddit started with /r/fap.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Any program based on a 12 step program is kinda flawed anyway.https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/p​mc/artic​les/PMC2746426/
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hobnail: Serious question. Did the word "fap" originate on Fark? I know that was the first place I saw it.


I think it gained popularity to critical mass, on the SomethingAwful boards in the very early 2000s. Wiki says the term originated from a web comic in 1999.
 
Nuuu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: hobnail: Serious question. Did the word "fap" originate on Fark? I know that was the first place I saw it.

I think that the web site Reddit started with /r/fap.


It was an adult web-comic in the 90s called "Sexy Losers." The comic is still online, and I think is sporadically updated.  I won't link it for fear of mods, but you can Google it.  One of the recurring characters was "Left Handed Mike," whose schtick was that he was always jerking off, much to the chagrin of his roommate.  "Fap" was the sound word in the comic for that effect.  It's contrasted with "schlick" for women.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's kind of weird to me that the Internet World is like 5 years culturally behind a creepy image board where people post frogs.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
MADD is a neo-prohibitionist corporation now run by men -- greedy Baptists and Evangelicals. No mothers on the board. They get tax dollars plus fees from people convicted and even just accused of drunk driving.

https://www.cato.org/publications/com​m​entary/when-drunk-driving-deterrence-b​ecomes-neoprohibition

Wait until this NoFap movement starts trying to get bills passed. There is always a payday to be had by fleecing rubes. Caught pissing in an alley? You get to pay fees to Mothers Against Masturbating of America (MAMA) and you get to pay monthly fees for the rest of your life to stay registered on the Pervert List. Not registered? Back to prison with you.
 
Primum non nocere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Click link. CRTL + F. Type "Midgets". 0/0. Close tab.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No fapping? I shall now fap DOUBLE!!!
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nuuu: Marcus Aurelius: hobnail: Serious question. Did the word "fap" originate on Fark? I know that was the first place I saw it.

I think that the web site Reddit started with /r/fap.

It was an adult web-comic in the 90s called "Sexy Losers." The comic is still online, and I think is sporadically updated.  I won't link it for fear of mods, but you can Google it.  One of the recurring characters was "Left Handed Mike," whose schtick was that he was always jerking off, much to the chagrin of his roommate.  "Fap" was the sound word in the comic for that effect.  It's contrasted with "schlick" for women.


I think I knew that once and forgot. Thanks!
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was in a fundie cult in college. Most of the kids there had grown up in fairly whitebread Christian communities, so they didn't have much "sin" that they really had to deal with, but the temptation to masturbate filled that niche nicely, making sure that you were always full of shame for the bad things you had done.

There is nothing quite as awkward as being in the college "men's group," going around the room discussing your "spiritual walk" in the last week, and having all the guys drop their eyes in shame and admit that yeah, they masturbated this week, as the 29-year-old married group leader nods grimly.

I often say that rules in Christianity are like laws in totalitarian countries: less there to provide standards of behavior and more to make sure you're always guilty of something. And masturbation is very handy for that sort of thing: Whenever someone disagrees with something the sect does and leaves, one of the first things the sect will do is go through your life and try to determine the "real" reason they left, because there are no valid factual or doctrinal problems with "true" Christianity. And if they discover that you were never able to stop masturbating or even (gasp) don't think it's that big a deal, they have their answer: You just wanted to sin, so you stopped listening to Jesus, and therefore none of your complaints about the religion are legitimate.
 
Nuuu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The one I don't understand are the decidedly not-Christian men who make no masturbation a pillar of their philosophy.  Proud Boys have no masturbation as one of their tenets.  It's big among the MRA movement.  I personally knew a dude way back in the day who believed that masturbation damaged his chi, and interfered with his Bagua training.

But I really don't understand the underlying non-religious philosophy of this.  They can't all be doing it out of a concern that it will keep them from becoming a martial arts master, right?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: MADD is a neo-prohibitionist corporation now run by men -- greedy Baptists and Evangelicals. No mothers on the board. They get tax dollars plus fees from people convicted and even just accused of drunk driving.

https://www.cato.org/publications/comm​entary/when-drunk-driving-deterrence-b​ecomes-neoprohibition

Wait until this NoFap movement starts trying to get bills passed. There is always a payday to be had by fleecing rubes. Caught pissing in an alley? You get to pay fees to Mothers Against Masturbating of America (MAMA) and you get to pay monthly fees for the rest of your life to stay registered on the Pervert List. Not registered? Back to prison with you.


Lowering the BAC level to .08 from the original AMA recommendation of .15 for drunk driving was done on the premise of protecting others with MADD support. If people don't have to wear masks to protect others why can't other drive with a few drinks in them in the same areas?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I discovered that Fappy the Anti-Masturbation Dolphin existed on the same day I that discovered Glamour Beards.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...Although it was almost funnier using a picture of my kitten.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Every time you masturbate...
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunther_bumpass: After nine weeks of lockdown, one simply runs out of things to do to one's own genitals.


Have you tried screaming at them?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nuuu: Marcus Aurelius: hobnail: Serious question. Did the word "fap" originate on Fark? I know that was the first place I saw it.

I think that the web site Reddit started with /r/fap.

It was an adult web-comic in the 90s called "Sexy Losers." The comic is still online, and I think is sporadically updated.  I won't link it for fear of mods, but you can Google it.  One of the recurring characters was "Left Handed Mike," whose schtick was that he was always jerking off, much to the chagrin of his roommate.  "Fap" was the sound word in the comic for that effect.  It's contrasted with "schlick" for women.


You're going to make me look now.  Last time I went off on an expedition like this, I ended up with a leather bound copy of R. Crumb's "Bible of Filth".
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: gunther_bumpass: After nine weeks of lockdown, one simply runs out of things to do to one's own genitals.

Have you tried screaming at them?


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
oopsboom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
@subby - implying those faces have to be different?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the first few minutes of Kevin Spacey's shower scene in American Beauty just sums it up so perfectly.
 
Iowan73 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FROM MY COLD, DEAD HAND!
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: MADD is a neo-prohibitionist corporation now run by men -- greedy Baptists and Evangelicals. No mothers on the board. They get tax dollars plus fees from people convicted and even just accused of drunk driving.

https://www.cato.org/publications/comm​entary/when-drunk-driving-deterrence-b​ecomes-neoprohibition

Wait until this NoFap movement starts trying to get bills passed. There is always a payday to be had by fleecing rubes. Caught pissing in an alley? You get to pay fees to Mothers Against Masturbating of America (MAMA) and you get to pay monthly fees for the rest of your life to stay registered on the Pervert List. Not registered? Back to prison with you.


Its already started, states like Utah have made porn a "public health crisis".

Oddly enough, their air pollution which makes LA look good in comparison isn't worthy of being a "public health crisis".
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will bet anything if you turn over enough rocks, you will find some Russians at the bottom of the no-fap movement. They're just the sort of folks who love to encourage a bunch of already angry, sexually frustrated Western dweebs to be even more frustrated and angry.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: gunther_bumpass: After nine weeks of lockdown, one simply runs out of things to do to one's own genitals.

Have you tried screaming at them?


66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
RainDawg [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm waiting for a real commitment from me. If I'm serious I'll put a ring on it.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to show my opposition to this movement. Be back in a few.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: It's kind of weird to me that the Internet World is like 5 years culturally behind a creepy image board where people post frogs.


4chan is a lot like reddit where the users believe that everything originates on their site and that's really important for some reason.
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More sin for me.
 
LowbrowDeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nuuu: Marcus Aurelius: hobnail: Serious question. Did the word "fap" originate on Fark? I know that was the first place I saw it.

I think that the web site Reddit started with /r/fap.

It was an adult web-comic in the 90s called "Sexy Losers." The comic is still online, and I think is sporadically updated.  I won't link it for fear of mods, but you can Google it.  One of the recurring characters was "Left Handed Mike," whose schtick was that he was always jerking off, much to the chagrin of his roommate.  "Fap" was the sound word in the comic for that effect.  It's contrasted with "schlick" for women.


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
HallsOfMandos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not masturbation, it's preventative maintenance for my prostate.
 
slaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet.........and yet....
Are there not studies showing that on-line porn is most frequently viewed in your so-called Bible belt?
Sorta like being in an upscale knick-knack shoppe...you can look but not touch?
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nuuu: The one I don't understand are the decidedly not-Christian men who make no masturbation a pillar of their philosophy.  Proud Boys have no masturbation as one of their tenets.  It's big among the MRA movement.  I personally knew a dude way back in the day who believed that masturbation damaged his chi, and interfered with his Bagua training.

But I really don't understand the underlying non-religious philosophy of this.  They can't all be doing it out of a concern that it will keep them from becoming a martial arts master, right?



I can only imagine they're trying to make life as miserable as their self image.  I don't farking know.  It's like people who brag their parents beat them.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: There is nothing quite as awkward as being in the college "men's group," going around the room discussing your "spiritual walk" in the last week, and having all the guys drop their eyes in shame and admit that yeah, they masturbated this week, as the 29-year-old married group leader nods grimly.


Meanwhile, the leader on the inside:

reactiongifs.meView Full Size
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: I'm fapping right now so I'm getting a kick out this thread.


Hi five!!!
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, porn has been around since before the printed word. It was probably the second invention, ever. Forgive me if I choose to deal with more pressing issues that actually have solutions, before dealing with porn.

It's almost like Christians purposely pick causes that have impractical or impossible solutions--like there's money to be made in NOT fixing imaginary problems. But I'm sure that's not it.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's two kinds of people: those who fap and those who lie about not fapping.
 
