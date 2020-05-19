 Skip to content
(Daily Dot)   Wisconsin nurse who left her toddler and her mask at home to drink in a bar is now "Oh, my bad, was I not supposed to do that?" because she got called out on the internets   (god.dailydot.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Safety, Health care, Sociology, Health care provider, Occupational safety and health, West Allis, Wisconsin, Katie Koutsky, highest priority  
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Got CTE after playing guard for the Pack. Less lame than her excuse.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Life comes at you fast.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Was that wrong?  Should I not have done that?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"oh Noice, can you bring your thermometer in here please?"
 
Johnson
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
She's also not a "Nurse"
She is not listed in the IDFPR.
The only "Nurse" listed there with her last name is at least 20 years older than her.
This person is most likely a CNA (Certified Nurse Assistant).  That's a one semester class at a Community College.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
She seems classy
 
guestguy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
so it's been very stressful and hard to not be able to go out and be with my friends and family at the bars

Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The video showed her socializing at Limanski's Pub in West Allis, with no mask

How do you drink a beer with a mask on?
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Johnson: She's also not a "Nurse"
She is not listed in the IDFPR.
The only "Nurse" listed there with her last name is at least 20 years older than her.
This person is most likely a CNA (Certified Nurse Assistant).  That's a one semester class at a Community College.


She certainly doesn't look like the picture of health and fitness.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
groppet: She seems classy  

groppet: She seems classy


Was it the Green Bay Packers shirt that gave it away?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Johnson: She's also not a "Nurse"
She is not listed in the IDFPR.
The only "Nurse" listed there with her last name is at least 20 years older than her.
This person is most likely a CNA (Certified Nurse Assistant).  That's a one semester class at a Community College.


And?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: The video showed her socializing at Limanski's Pub in West Allis, with no mask

How do you drink a beer with a mask on?


With a disposable straw.
 
tasteme
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is the nurse that finds a rectal thermometer in her front pocket and thinks 'some asshole has my pen.'
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
She seemed aware of it before and willfully unconcerned about.
 
fiddlehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hoping she gets thrown out on her face a second time.
 
fiddlehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My first "Wrong thread" post! *sniff* So proud.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: The video showed her socializing at Limanski's Pub in West Allis, with no mask

How do you drink a beer with a mask on?


With a straw.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: My first "Wrong thread" post! *sniff* So proud.


Mikey1969
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: The video showed her socializing at Limanski's Pub in West Allis, with no mask

How do you drink a beer with a mask on?


Haven't RTFA, because I came here just to ask the same farking question. The whole "mask" debate seems stupid if you are going to a place to eat or drink.

6 feet? That should have been enforced.

And her being a nurse and then going on to work with patients at work? That's a different story...

BUt not having a mask at a bar? That seems like a stupid thing to expect.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When this first started, I read an article about some dude who lives alone on an island.  He said people will be unable to stay at home because they are can't turn off the chattering in their minds.  They can't be alone with their thoughts.  I thought he was being a Debbie Downer. He was right.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And subby?

Leave the "toddler" part out. I've now read multiple stories, and the 'toddler' only got mentioned in passing(By her), it's not like she left the kid sitting in a closet at home. She just mentioned that because she thought it might excuse her behavior. Putting it in your headline makes it sound like child abandonment. Do we really need to spread false bullshiat? She deserves scorn for being so carefree with the health of every patient she is going to encounter after her quarantine, and the same with the health of her child, but she doesn't deserve to get accused of leaving a toddler alone at home to go to the bar.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Johnson: She's also not a "Nurse"
She is not listed in the IDFPR.
The only "Nurse" listed there with her last name is at least 20 years older than her.
This person is most likely a CNA (Certified Nurse Assistant).  That's a one semester class at a Community College.


You could just contact the hospital she works for. They know who she is now, for sure...
https://www.advocateaurorahealth.org/​
 
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Johnson: She's also not a "Nurse"
She is not listed in the IDFPR.
The only "Nurse" listed there with her last name is at least 20 years older than her.
This person is most likely a CNA (Certified Nurse Assistant).  That's a one semester class at a Community College.


Just because you can pass a course doesn't mean you're smart, I'm a prime example.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fiddlehead: [Fark user image 500x265]

Hoping she gets thrown out on her face a second time.


They say you're not a real Farker until it happens.
 
