(CBC)   Sorry, eh
39
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Moose out front yatta yatta yatta.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
oh no
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Not sorry, Michigan is right next door.
 
Alebak
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Its the smart thing to do, from there perspective.

We can pretend but we don't have this shiat under control.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Good. Keep it closed till the orange menace is out and the plague rats are dealt with
 
Alebak
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Alebak: Its the smart thing to do, from there perspective.

We can pretend but we don't have this shiat under control.


"THEIR", FUG
 
Deathbymeteor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yeah, we're not sorry.  We're trying to complete the downward slope of the curve, and the insanity of the neighbours shouldn't be allowed to wreck that.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Xenophobia.
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
On behalf of my fellow Canadians: 

sabinabecker.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I don't blame 'em. The people downstairs aren't helping the matter.
 
alitaki [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Robin Williams was absolutely right about Canada - the really nice apartment above the meth lab. :(
 
lectos
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They should build a wall and make the US pay for it.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Alebak: Its the smart thing to do, from there perspective.

We can pretend but we don't have this shiat under control.


While I don't disagree, there is a problem with that thought. Namely, the whole " keeping it open to commercial traffic and essential workers who cross for work" bit.  Which means there's still a good chance for infected persons crossing the border.

/Actually, what was the percentage breakdown of crossers?
//I mean, before January
///30% or less "non-essential"?
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It was the last border Canada closed, when it should have been the first. The majority of Covid-19 cases can be tracked to U.S. visitors.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Funny how there's so much silence from all of Fark's 'open borders' crowd.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The News tag is a beast. It beat not only the Obvious tag but the No Farking shiat tag as well.
 
NEDM
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Deathbymeteor: Yeah, we're not sorry. We're trying to complete the downward slope of the curve, and the insanity of the neighbours shouldn't be allowed to wreck that.


Did you miss the part about Canada being closed to all international travel indefinitely?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bingethinker: It was the last border Canada closed, when it should have been the first. The majority of Covid-19 cases can be tracked to U.S. visitors.


How many cases were returning snowbirds?

\Canada only has one land border.

Two, if you count Quebec
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NEDM: Deathbymeteor: Yeah, we're not sorry. We're trying to complete the downward slope of the curve, and the insanity of the neighbours shouldn't be allowed to wreck that.

Did you miss the part about Canada being closed to all international travel indefinitely?


Must suck for St. Pierre et Miquelon.

They won't get a supply flight from France until June.
 
rcain
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Good. Keep it closed till the orange menace is out and the plague rats are dealt with


So keep it closed permanently then
The electoral college all but ensures a Trump victory. Urban votes don't matter in America, rural ones are what carries the weight

And those plague rats? That's the new normal. Far right media and internet loonies have been conducting information warfare and indoctrinating and brainwashing the willfully ignorant for decades

Accept it, mindless cretins parroting right wing props gas like trained animals is the new normal
 
Geotpf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is a mutual thing, in case you are wondering.  Both sides want to extend the closure.  And all it does is ban tourism, which is basically not happening anywhere anyways.  Commercial traffic never stopped.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'We're having what ya call a "slow opening" for local customers only.
No degens from low country allowed (yet)!'

'We'd offer curb-side pick up but we don't have such municipal attributes at this rural locale.'
 
Juc
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm ok with this,restricting travel as much as possible really helps keep a lid on the problem.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NEDM: Deathbymeteor: Yeah, we're not sorry. We're trying to complete the downward slope of the curve, and the insanity of the neighbours shouldn't be allowed to wreck that.

Did you miss the part about Canada being closed to all international travel indefinitely?


That was not in the farking article.

Read it again, vveerryy ssllllooowwwllllyyyy.
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bingethinker: It was the last border Canada closed, when it should have been the first. The majority of Covid-19 cases can be tracked to U.S. visitors.


BS.
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

rcain: lolmao500: Good. Keep it closed till the orange menace is out and the plague rats are dealt with

So keep it closed permanently then
The electoral college all but ensures a Trump victory. Urban votes don't matter in America, rural ones are what carries the weight

And those plague rats? That's the new normal. Far right media and internet loonies have been conducting information warfare and indoctrinating and brainwashing the willfully ignorant for decades

Accept it, mindless cretins parroting right wing props gas like trained animals is the new normal


Calm down, it ain't so bad.  Trump can't be in office 2024.
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A vast majority of the border states either have massive outbreaks or very few open for business restrictions.  I don't blame Canada in the slightest for not wanting to let in either sick or insane people.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Gotta stop those caravans of diseases.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: NEDM: Deathbymeteor: Yeah, we're not sorry. We're trying to complete the downward slope of the curve, and the insanity of the neighbours shouldn't be allowed to wreck that.

Did you miss the part about Canada being closed to all international travel indefinitely?

Must suck for St. Pierre et Miquelon.

They won't get a supply flight from France until June.


They're starting to open back up now. They get their supplies from St. John's, mostly.
 
NEDM
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Geotpf: NEDM: Deathbymeteor: Yeah, we're not sorry. We're trying to complete the downward slope of the curve, and the insanity of the neighbours shouldn't be allowed to wreck that.

Did you miss the part about Canada being closed to all international travel indefinitely?

That was not in the farking article.

Read it again, vveerryy ssllllooowwwllllyyyy.


Does " As for when Canada could reopen to international visitors, Trudeau said the government is making decisions week to week based on a rapidly changing situation."mean something else?
 
awruk!
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Alebak: Its the smart thing to do, from there perspective.

We can pretend but we don't have this shiat under control.


we do. stay over there for now, eh
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Stockpiles of all-dressed chips are dangerously low and let's face it - you yanks eat, like, a LOT!
The border will have to stay closed until the next crop of taters are harvested.
 
Greylight [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My wife is American and lives just over the border from me in Washington.  Trudeau recently answered at a press conference that there are no exceptions even for married folks.

/le sigh
 
Subtonic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

alitaki: Robin Williams was absolutely right about Canada - the really nice apartment above the meth lab. :(


That's not the quote. It's 'a loft apartment above a really great party'. But these days meth lab may be more accurate.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: bingethinker: It was the last border Canada closed, when it should have been the first. The majority of Covid-19 cases can be tracked to U.S. visitors.

How many cases were returning snowbirds?

\Canada only has one land border.

Two, if you count Quebec


You're right. I should have said, "people entering from the U.S."
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

DrewCurtisJr: bingethinker: It was the last border Canada closed, when it should have been the first. The majority of Covid-19 cases can be tracked to U.S. visitors.

BS.

BS.


Bob Saget? I don't think he's been here recently.
 
rka
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Alebak: Its the smart thing to do, from there perspective.

We can pretend but we don't have this shiat under control.


Hardly anyone has it under control. New Zealand maybe. But without a vaccine or effective treatment control is a nebulous thing.

At best, some countries have it at bay. But it's like having wolves at bay outside your door. Sure, inside you're safe. But you better hope the door holds.
 
alitaki [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Subtonic: alitaki: Robin Williams was absolutely right about Canada - the really nice apartment above the meth lab. :(

That's not the quote. It's 'a loft apartment above a really great party'. But these days meth lab may be more accurate.


Um....
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.reddit.com/r/IAmA/comment​s​/1n41x1/robin_williams_its_time_for_a_​convoluted_stream/
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.