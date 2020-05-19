 Skip to content
(Twitter)   London school of Economics: the general public doesn't understand COVID data when displayed on logarithmic graphs. General public: what's a graph? Can you hold my hydroxychloroquine for a moment? I'm having trouble opening this bleach   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
wetrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark: "only 40.66% of them could respond correctly to a basic question about the graph (whether there were more deaths in one week or another), contrasted to 83.79% of respondents on the linear scale."

Which is especially stupid because it's not like the log scale changes the direction of the axis... up is still higher...
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The general public is generally idiotic and that's why we hire people who go to school for 8-10 years and listen to what they tell us.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Had to look up when logarithms get taught - Algebra 2 or precalc. The general public never learned this more abstract concept in the first place, why should they understand it now?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Linear graphs make them fearful because they can understand them.

Show them the linear graphs.
 
wetrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

wetrat: Fark: "only 40.66% of them could respond correctly to a basic question about the graph (whether there were more deaths in one week or another), contrasted to 83.79% of respondents on the linear scale."

Which is especially stupid because it's not like the log scale changes the direction of the axis... up is still higher...


The more I think about this, I think the more disturbing part of this isn't that people are bad at log scales (logs are a little tricky to conceptualize), it's the fact that over 14% of people can't tell which week had more deaths on the linear graph. Holy fark are we in trouble as a society.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A horizontal line on a log scale means something way different than a horizontal line on a linear scale.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
As You Can See By This Graph...
Youtube 5m4uJHHKCKQ
 
Juc
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
logarithmic graphs would scare them as much as linear graphs if they understood 'em.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Linear graphs make them fearful because they can understand them.

Show them the linear graphs.


Keep fear alive!
 
abb3w [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

wetrat: wetrat: Fark: "only 40.66% of them could respond correctly to a basic question about the graph (whether there were more deaths in one week or another), contrasted to 83.79% of respondents on the linear scale."

Which is especially stupid because it's not like the log scale changes the direction of the axis... up is still higher...

The more I think about this, I think the more disturbing part of this isn't that people are bad at log scales (logs are a little tricky to conceptualize), it's the fact that over 14% of people can't tell which week had more deaths on the linear graph. Holy fark are we in trouble as a society.


Kahan did some research on how political salience tend to cripple math abilities.

https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.c​f​m?abstract_id=2319992
 
