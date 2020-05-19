 Skip to content
(Inquirer Philippines)   Study finds "Dr. Google" rarely provides the correct diagnosis on the first try. We needed a study for that?   (technology.inquirer.net) divider line
36
•       •       •

ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps they just need to reconfigure their medical tricorder
 
anfrind [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a friend who had an infected abscess in her jaw, and her doctor refused to believe that anything was wrong.

Then she turned to Dr. Google for advice, and found some bizarre "documentary" about all of the bad things that happen when you consume too much vitamin C.

Several months later, she found a new doctor who actually listened to her, and he found that she had an infected abscess in her jaw, AND she had scurvy.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


better than dr mario, he just keeps throwing pills at you until you either get better or die
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I only trust WebMD.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should just crowd source our diagnoses. Surely the wisdom of the people is better than the so-called "experts".
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Look, you and I know that.  But what if you have a family member who is now convinced she has cancerAIDS of the bloodborne coronavirus bacterial meningitis lympet nose?  Now we have a study to tell her she can calm down and everything will be OK until the next sneeze and anxiety attack.
 
joker420
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sounds like they are better than the real doctors.
 
fakeaccount
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Dr. Google, what's wrong with me?"
"You are a hypochondriac.  With cancer."
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's cancer. When you turn to Dr. Google, the answer is always cancer.

Weird lump? Cancer.
Nagging cough? Cancer.
Pain in your side? Cancer.
Dry eyes? Cancer.
Ingrown hair? Cancer.
Hangnail? Cancer.

Sorry about your luck. Hope the chemo goes well.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure I have Ms. I have a MRI scheduled coming up.

With my list of symptoms, web md tells me I have every condition known to man. I've been tested for most of them too, all negative thus far.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Dr Google is awesome for transient chronic issues, where you can't get seen while symptoms are occurring.

Not so good when objectivity is needed.
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
BS
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Dr. Google, why is my skin dry?

"Cancer"
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Dr. Google must be popular

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

patrick767: It's cancer. When you turn to Dr. Google, the answer is always cancer.

Weird lump? Cancer.
Nagging cough? Cancer.
Pain in your side? Cancer.
Dry eyes? Cancer.
Ingrown hair? Cancer.
Hangnail? Cancer.

Sorry about your luck. Hope the chemo goes well.


They kinda have to do that because every innocuous thing COULD be the sign of something worse, and saying "don't worry about it" would make them legally liable for ignoring something
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Same for this guy
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I trust Dr. Phil.
And Oprah.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Same for this guy
[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 269x475]


wait until dr shiats gets you
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SeaMan Stainz: I'm pretty sure I have Ms. I have a MRI scheduled coming up.

With my list of symptoms, web md tells me I have every condition known to man. I've been tested for most of them too, all negative thus far.


Ms.?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
MayoClinic.org

That's all
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
CSB: my coworker went in for tests to rule out cancer. I Googled her main symptoms and came up with something more benign. She got the biopsy back and luckily it was the benign thing.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

patrick767: It's cancer. When you turn to Dr. Google, the answer is always cancer.

Weird lump? Cancer.
Nagging cough? Cancer.
Pain in your side? Cancer.
Dry eyes? Cancer.
Ingrown hair? Cancer.
Hangnail? Cancer.

Sorry about your luck. Hope the chemo goes well.


Came here to say "There used to be a running joke  on Reddit of "WebMD says it's cancer."
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Dr. Google ain't that great at constitutional law or epidemiology if the eckspurts I see on social media are any indication.
 
Mock26 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Dr. Google is still more reliable than all the graduates of DKU!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PyroStock
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Web MD and Dr. Google work in the same building.

Doctor Web MD
Youtube tKpClbqc4QY
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

rfenster: Dr. Google, why is my skin dry?

"Cancer"


Funny you should mention that exactly. I've spent the last 5 weeks in agony. First, I thought my shingles were back, the rash started in the same place and was following a line, which is one of the signs of shingles, as the virus attacks a nerve pathway. The only fun thing about shingles is that I get to constantly make jokes about how I'm on herpes meds without having to have actual herpes... :-)

Anyway, it spread across my entire back and onto my legs, so shingles was right out. Doc gave me some steroid cream, which helped, but my entire body still burned. This wasn't an itchy rash, but an all over burning.

Finally got in to see the dermatologist when they reopened, and it is kind of dehydration/dry skin, but still not really that. Doc says that you can't fix this nutritionally, drinking more liquids isn't going to help. My skin has basically temporarily lost the ability to retain moisture. He told me that I should take warm(not hot) baths, and then just minimally dry off, put on the steroid cream and then follow with Cetaphil body cream, which helps lock in moisture. Made a noticeable difference in just the first day. Thank god. It was brutal, and the only thing that helped with the pain was pot edibles, which sounds good, but I build up tolerances real easy, so the "fun" effects stopped pretty quickly. But at least it helped with the pain.

So yeah, dry skin. But I can guarantee you that Dr Google wouldn't have figured that out. :-) Good thing it happened during quarantine. It's a lot easier to work in pain like this in the comfort of my home than at my desk at work.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
No Subby, we didn't need a study. Instead we should have made up the results based on anecdotal evidence and Facebook posts.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Not a big problem. I'll keep trying and eventually I will get the diagnosis I want.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mock26: Dr. Google is still more reliable than all the graduates of DKU!

[Fark user image 850x213]


Nice, I was getting tired of this one:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkeruk
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"New Australian research has found that if you're using Google to self-diagnose your illness, you're more than likely getting the wrong advice, as online symptom checkers are only accurate around a third of the time.

The real value of internet medicine, from personal experience, is a solution that your doctor hasn't heard of. Why do software nerds use Google? Because sometimes, there's some weird thing causing the problem and someone else has had it. It's not in the manuals, the hardware support guys at Apple or Lenovo don't know it, but some guy in a forum had a problem and it worked. It might not work for you, but if it does, you're sorted.

I had a chronic ear condition for a year which exhausted 2 general practitioner, a locum and an ENT, none of whom fixed it. My GP was like "eh, maybe you just have to live with it". I spent half a day on medical forums and found people with a very similar condition and the solution. I went back to the other GP and explained this solution (which was a dental solution). He suggested the best dentist in town and I was fixed in less than a week.

So, IMO it has its uses. Don't go buying some snake oil medicine to cure, but maybe show stuff to a doctor, see if it makes sense.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I understand the idea of learning about what illnesses one may have, and the internet is a tool with that information.

But why on earth would you go to a site that has you plug in information and spits back a diagnosis? Certainly there are problems with self-diagnosis in general (all symptom-based diagnosis, really, even with medical professionals), but by using a diagnosis program like that you take away the personal component and lower the accuracy of your symptoms.

Telling a machine you have a rash isn't going to be as useful as looking up rashes and comparing yours to pics.
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is Doctors spent more time reading journals and googling and less time playing golf, there would be significant reductions in misdiagnosis

I have had to self-diagnose twice

I was right they were wrong
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Also not good for ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dk47 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

zepillin: Is Doctors spent more time reading journals and googling and less time playing golf, there would be significant reductions in misdiagnosis

I have had to self-diagnose twice

I was right they were wrong


Just went through five days of hell due to two misdiagnoses in a row. Nobody would prescribe pain meds. It's a jungle out there and you gotta take care of yourself.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Homer and Bart get leprosy
Youtube s8DbeeSwQfs
 
