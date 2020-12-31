 Skip to content
(CBS San Francisco)   $5 says he also has a mullet   (sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Firearm, SAN FRANCISCO, pickup truck, Tyler Gerow of San Francisco, Concealed carry in the United States, San Francisco, San Francisco's Pacific Heights neighborhood, Officers  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
mullet is more of a Florida thing

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everybody has a Coronamullet now subby.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's pronounced mou-LAY.
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
VANDALS - I GOT AN APE DRAPE
Youtube 9YKXHbnsShA
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Code Red' redneck?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And a MAGA hat.
The only one you'll find in San Fran.
 
chatoyance
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm putting my money on his pickup having trucknuts
 
dothemath
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I think its sad that nobody considers the possibility of a fruity little gay gun and truck enthusiast.
 
jtown
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

whidbey: Everybody has a Coronamullet now subby.


Not quite yet.  I'd need a couple more months to call it a proper mullet.  I'm just barely entering the "early 70s England" phase.
 
Percise1
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
And you'd be wrong, subby.

Fark user imageView Full Size


He's just a broke, drunk idiot.
Arrested too, I forgot arrested.
 
probesport
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wesley Willis - Cut The Mullet !!!
Youtube roxMH07qHmc
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Percise1: And you'd be wrong, subby.

[Fark user image 281x322]

He's just a broke, drunk idiot.
Arrested too, I forgot arrested.


Also, apparently the only one at Gerow Properties who didn't donate money to ACTBLUE:

https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/ind​i​vidual-contributions/?data_type=proces​sed&contributor_employer=Gerow+Propert​ies&max_date=12%2F31%2F2020
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

whidbey: Everybody has a Coronamullet now subby.


Not yet, but getting there!  No haircut for 6+ months now.
 
Jean Genetic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Here's a line from his LinkedIn page

• Created strategical relationships internationally. Used online social media gateways to generate viable online traffic funneling

Breathtaking! The rest of the profile is equally "illuminating"
 
Heamer [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Pac Heights is a pretty wealthy neighborhood. Likely someone from out of town wanting to spook the old money a bit.

Source: live two miles from where it happened.

Walker: And a MAGA hat.
The only one you'll find in San Fran.


I work for a fancy-pants private school in San Francisco. You'd be surprised at how many wealthy Trump supporters there are here. I mean, it's not a ton, but more than you'd likely find in many other places.
 
Mouser
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Percise1: And you'd be wrong, subby.

[Fark user image image 281x322]

He's just a broke, drunk idiot.
Arrested too, I forgot arrested.


Well, that's about as close as you can get to a mullet with a fivehead.
 
