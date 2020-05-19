 Skip to content
(Christian Post)   Georgia church abandons in person services after proof science is more powerful than religion   (christianpost.com) divider line
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boy I so want to post comments from Johhny Joe Hold of Landoverbaptist forums in their comments, but I have relatives in that area and I'm too chicken.

"Those of us True Christians have not contracted the virus. Sinners could have simply admitted their sins, come to Jesus and lived on in perfect health like us. Instead, they want to blame preachers and churches. What is this world coming to? "
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not about science vs. religion. At all.
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well there is a comment worthy of a LBC forum.

Gucci Gullah about 11 days ago
Why are women preaching?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

IgG4: This is not about science vs. religion. At all.


Fark user imageView Full Size


you sure?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The virus is real. Their god...not so much.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is this a microcosm of what reopening too soon can do?
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

IgG4: This is not about science vs. religion. At all.


Yes, it is.

The religion isn't Christianity though.  It's Trumpism
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, our church is on-line only at least through May, and possibly longer. Sending this story to them.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Good for them. I can only imagine the hell (HAHAHA) they might be catching for it but is definitely the right thing to prioritize the health of your parish.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I posit to you fine socialist libs that you can not see the virus with the naked eye, just as you can not see God with the naked eye. Ipso facto, God is real while the virus is just a Democratic hoax perpetrated by the Soros-funded Obamagate to make Donald Trump look bad.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The rona is mother nature's answer to us causing global warming.
Or so says the Pope.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
But it's part of god's plan. God wants them to have coronavirus for reasons. Why are they defying what god wants?
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There's a church down the road that has gone online only.  The property is infested with Canada geese and their Easter drive-in service came to a fowl end.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

IgG4: This is not about science vs. religion. At all.


You're right. That fight is long over. Science won. We just have a bunch of idiots who refuse to accept it.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: IgG4: This is not about science vs. religion. At all.

Yes, it is.

The religion isn't Christianity though.  It's Trumpism


Trumpism is unfortunately pretty close to the historical median as far as Christian practice goes. You have to apply a hell a lot of "No True Christian" arguments to the last 2000 years to make it an abberation.
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
FTFA, "and we ask for your prayers for each of them ..."


Sure, why not? Heck, I'll give you my thoughts, too. Thoughts and prayers.
there, you just had my thoughts. Here come my prayers:
oh lord satan I pray to you to give those churchgoers in Georgia outcomes that are just and fair, for each and every one of them, as individuals; be kind and generous to those who have been kind and generous; thank you satan.
 
Sajuuk Khar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

IgG4: This is not about science vs. religion. At all.


Yes it is. Those liberals hate Jesus, and the Lord needs you in church to pass the damn collection plate!
 
Serious Black
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"All modes of social distancing were practiced and followed by the families attending. Seating was marked to only permit sitting within the six foot guidelines, all doors were open to allow access without the touching of doors, and attendees were asked to enter in a social distancing manner and were dismissed in a formal manner as well to ensure that the social distancing measures were adhered by all."

1) I see nothing about nobody touching each other or common devices during things like communion, sharing a sign of peace, or passing the collection plate.
2) I see nothing about people in attendance wearing masks which will help prevent droplets from spreading in the air.
3) I see nothing about how hard I should laugh that God did not protect these people from infection.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Pray into one hand and shiat into the other and see which one fills up faster.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The church used to declare the Earth was the center of the universe and everything spun around it.  Turns out they were wrong, much like people, religious or not, who think everything revolves around them.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ha ha Nelson.gif


/not ha ha for the infected though
 
JerryHeisenberg [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The Republican Party, everyone.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Thoughts and prayers.

I think those people are idiots and pray they don't infect non-idiots.
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

IgG4: This is not about science vs. religion. At all.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm beginning to think that this is all just a high stakes poker game between God and Satan.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

clovercat: Boy I so want to post comments from Johhny Joe Hold of Landoverbaptist forums in their comments, but I have relatives in that area and I'm too chicken.

"Those of us True Christians have not contracted the virus. Sinners could have simply admitted their sins, come to Jesus and lived on in perfect health like us. Instead, they want to blame preachers and churches. What is this world coming to? "


I've never wanted an asshole to catch a virus so badly in my life...
 
Petey4335
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Meanwhile, our church is on-line only at least through May, and possibly longer. Sending this story to them.


My old one has been online since before stay at home order.
My 'new' one was a small gathering in people's homes. More or less other people who left the Trumpian infestation and circus of my old church.
My secondary meeting was at a bar for 'jesus and beer'. That is now indefinitely a Zoom Meeting where we all drink and talk. Ive been too busy taking care of the (now not with us) nephew and telecommuting to join. I may have to make an appearance tonight.
 
Toxophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: I'm beginning to think that this is all just a high stakes poker game between God and Satan.


Think harder.
 
czei [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Right now we're in a waiting game to see if Georgia's death rate will double by early August.

But so far the moving average of the daily Georgia death rate hasn't changed much.  If anything, it's on a slight downward trend.

Of course, even with opening up parts of the economy some people are still practicing social distancing, so it's not like the population is running around coughing on each other.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The church opened only when allowed, and closed when some of its member got sick instead of staying open like others do. I'll criticize the State for allowing them to open, not the church for following the official directive and then acting responsibly when it did not work out.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Catoosa Baptist Tabernacle"

Sounds like the kind of place that would Catoosa you right in the Tabernacle. No wonder people got sick.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Toxophil: Jake Havechek: I'm beginning to think that this is all just a high stakes poker game between God and Satan.

Think harder.


Blackjack?  Whist?  Baccarat?
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Serious Black: 2) I see nothing about people in attendance wearing masks which will help prevent droplets from spreading in the air.


This.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jparr02
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Karma is a dish best served CoVid 19
 
