(Global News (Canada))   Why don't they just eat more skin?   (globalnews.ca)
26
    More: Creepy, Mental disorder, Disability, Anxiety, Sensory system, Somatosensory system, physical contact, human touch, Andrew Gurza  
•       •       •

beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Eat it? It's much too hard to come by
filmalcinema.comView Full Size

A good piece of skin is to die for...
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 I took my Grandma to one of those fancy spas where the little Garra Rufa fish give you a pedicure by eating your dead skin. It was much cheaper than having a funeral.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: I took my Grandma to one of those fancy spas where the little Garra Rufa fish give you a pedicure by eating your dead skin. It was much cheaper than having a funeral.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Tentaclefriendly
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The meme is real:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
southparkstudios.mtvnimages.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Touch it! You need human contact!"
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There's only one person I want to touch me.
.everyone else, not so much.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Some people have started to talk about being "touch deprived," or starved for human touch.

There's a solution to that...

Divinyls - I Touch Myself (Official Video)
Youtube wv-34w8kGPM
 
Grosseteste
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Does touching yourself count?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tentaclefriendly: The meme is real:[Fark user image 389x750]


Username, ummm...
 
ScrimBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A well cooked chicken skin is just awesome.  It always creeps me out a bit though.   Then I have some more.
 
arcgear
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
it puts the fingers on the skin or it gets the corona virus again
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
humans actually need human touch to survive

wut?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I eat plenty of skin. It's called autophagia. Nothing like a good ol chunk of skin to satisfy those cravings....

*reads article*

Uh, that's uh, not what I was expecting. Hmmm.
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tentaclefriendly: The meme is real:[Fark user image 389x750]


Fun Fact: Cheetahs purr.
 
Percise1
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Try giving yourself a massage using your hands, lotions or massage oils," he said. "Try to focus on the sensation of being touched and the use of fabrics or pleasurable objects can heighten this experience."

And not a single farker understands what this article is really about...


ScrimBoy: A well cooked chicken skin is just awesome.  It always creeps me out a bit though.   Then I have some more.


Case in point.
Next time just try eating it.
 
Tentaclefriendly
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bughunter: Tentaclefriendly: The meme is real:[Fark user image 389x750]

Username, ummm...


Consentacles are best tentacles.
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Even robots know this

Touch
Youtube RRMbhEdmhYw
 
ScrimBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Percise1: "Try giving yourself a massage using your hands, lotions or massage oils," he said. "Try to focus on the sensation of being touched and the use of fabrics or pleasurable objects can heighten this experience."

And not a single farker understands what this article is really about...


ScrimBoy: A well cooked chicken skin is just awesome.  It always creeps me out a bit though.   Then I have some more.

Case in point.
Next time just try eating it.


Sooo...welcome to Fark?
 
goodncold
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If you want immunity from this just get married.
 
Johnny Bananapeel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.ibb.coView Full Size
 
fzumrk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tentaclefriendly: The meme is real:[Fark user image image 389x750]


Yeah, but then later they are all like come back and play with me!
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
More proof that humans ain't nothing but mammals.

Independently of doing it like they do on the animal channel.

Poor little monkeys just need some touch.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

brantgoose: More proof that humans ain't nothing but mammals.

Independently of doing it like they do on the animal channel.

Poor little monkeys just need some touch.


Yep.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ScrimBoy: A well cooked chicken skin is just awesome.  It always creeps me out a bit though.   Then I have some more.


Mmm Yakirori,


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darth_badger
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size
 
